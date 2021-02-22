  1. Home
  IMA seeks explanation from Union Health Minister for promoting Patanjali's Coronil

IMA seeks explanation from Union Health Minister for promoting Patanjali's Coronil

Agencies
February 22, 2021

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.

"Being a Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country and how ethical is it to promote the product in unethical, wrong and false ways," said Dr Jayalal, IMA national president.

"Let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain to some monopoly corporate and create a disaster for humanity," IMA said.

IMA in the statement also said that it will write to National Medical Commission for seeking Suo moto explanation for the blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of the Medical Council of India.

As per the code of act of the Medical Council of India, it is unethical to promote any drug or to prescribe it without knowing its composition.

"It was claimed by Baba Ramdev along with Health Minister that the said Coronil Ayurvedic medicine has got WHO certification. This has been clearly denied by WHO in an official tweet. The said false and fabricated projection of an unscientific medicine by the Health Minister to the entire country and being rejected by WHO is a slap and insult to the people of the country," IMA statement reads.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, clarified in a tweet that it has not reviewed or certified the efficacy of Patanjali's Covid-19. WHO's the regional office for South-East Asia posted on its official Twitter handle, "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #Covidl9."

IMA also sought clarification on clinical trials from the health ministry.
"Being a Health Minister of the country and a modern medicine doctor, can you clarify the scientific results of the clinical trials, if any, for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product promoted by you?" it asked.

Founder of Patanjali Ayurved Limited Baba Ramdev launched Coronil, a medicine which he claims is the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19.

Baba Ramdev also said this so-called Coronil to be used for prevention, treatment as well as post-Covid phase treatment. It was mentioned that the said medicine is the first evidence-based medicine.

Agencies
February 9,2021

New Delhi: Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' star has reportedly died of cardiac arrest. 

He was 58.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta broke the unfortunate news of Rajiv Kapoor's demise on Twitter. 

Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following a heart attack.

Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following heart attack.

— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 9, 2021

Several fans and celebs reacted to his untimely demise and extended condolences. Initial reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

However, the family is yet to release an official statement. 

Rajiv Kapoor aka Chimpu (fondly called by family and close friends) made his Bollywood debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum back in 1983. He entered movies as a leading actor in father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985.

Chimpu starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988).

He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing, as per reports.

Agencies
February 14,2021

New Delhi, Feb 14: Petrol price crossed the Rs 99/litre mark in Rajasthan on Sunday while diesel topped Rs 91 after rates were increased for the sixth day in a row.

Petrol price was increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

In the national capital, petrol climbed to Rs 88.73 a litre and diesel soared to Rs 79.06, the notification showed.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

In Sriganganagar town of the state, petrol soared to Rs 99.29 and diesel jumped to Rs 91.17 per litre.

The Rajasthan government had late last month cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent. Despite this, the state has the highest VAT at 36 per cent plus Rs 1,500 per kilolitre road cess on petrol. On diesel, the state levies 26 per cent and Rs 1,750 per kl road cess.

Branded or premium petrol at Sriganganagar was priced at Rs 102.07 a litre and similar grade diesel at Rs 94.83.

The main difference between regular and premium fuel grades is the octane number. Regular fuel has a lower octane number -- 87, while premium fuel generally gets a 91 octane rating or higher.

Octane number is a measure of the ignition quality of fuel -- higher the number, the less susceptible is the fuel to 'knocking' when burnt in a standard engine.

Regular petrol in Delhi comes for Rs 88.73 per litre while premium fuel is priced at Rs 91.56. Against Rs 79.06 a litre price of regular diesel, branded fuel comes for Rs 82.35.

In Mumbai, regular petrol price soared to its highest-ever level of Rs 95.21 and that of diesel rose to Rs 86.04. Premium or branded petrol in the city comes for Rs 97.99 and same grade diesel for Rs 89.27 a litre.

In six straight days, prices have gone up by Rs 1.80 per litre for petrol and Rs 1.88 for diesel.

The relentless hike in prices has been criticised by the opposition parties including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

However, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Rates have risen as international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, he had said.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

The union government levies Rs 32.9 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Retail petrol rates have risen by Rs 19.16 per litre since mid-March 2020, after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 16.77. 

Agencies
February 21,2021

New Delhi, Feb 21: As many as 14,264 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,91,651 including 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,302 with the loss of 90 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions till Saturday evening.

"This includes 63,52,713 health care workers who have taken the first dose 8,73,940 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 36,11,670 frontline workers who were administered the first dose," it said.

The Ministry added a total of 43 persons have been hospitalized and 37 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

"Of the 43 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while sixteen persons died and one is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalized. Of the 37, 16 persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. No case of serious death is attributable to vaccination, to date," the Ministry added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The total number of samples tested up to Saturday was 21,09,31,530, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 6,70,050 samples were tested on February 20.

