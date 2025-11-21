  1. Home
  2. Israel shifts forces deeper into Gaza, strikes hit families trapped inside

November 21, 2025

Local authorities say the Israeli military has expanded the so-called “yellow line” truce demarcation in Gaza City and repositioned its forces deeper into the territory in violation of a ceasefire agreement that came into force on October 10, besieging dozens of Palestinian families.

Gaza’s Government Media Office announced in a statement on Thursday that Israeli forces widened the boundary by shifting the markers, and advanced roughly 300 meters (984 feet) into the neighborhoods of Ash-Shaaf, An-Nazzaz and Baghdad Street.

The move pushed further into civilian areas, trapping families who were unable to flee as tanks rolled forward, it added.

“The fate of many of these families remains unknown amidst the shelling that targeted the area,” the office said, adding that the expansion of the yellow line shows a “blatant disregard” for the ceasefire deal.

On Friday, sources said the Israeli military carried out continued air and artillery strikes inside the so-called “yellow line” east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the reports, Israeli warplanes and tanks targeted areas within the zone. One Palestinian was reported killed and several others wounded in the strikes, the sources said.

The fresh aggression came only a day after 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis on Wednesday.

The media office reported that Israel has consistently violated the truce deal since its implementation last month, with near-daily attacks by air, artillery and direct shootings.

The office said over 400 violations have been documented. These breaches have resulted in the deaths of more than 300 Palestinians and left hundreds injured.

The Government Media Office in Gaza urged the guarantors of the ceasefire — the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey — to take swift action to halt the ongoing violations and facilitate the delivery of food, shelter materials, medical aid, and infrastructure equipment.

The so-called “yellow line,” set out in the agreement between Israel and Hamas resistance movement, refers to a non-physical partition where the Israeli military repositioned itself when the truce deal took effect.

It has allowed Israel, which routinely fires at Palestinians who approach the line, to retain control over more than half of the Gaza Strip.

International bodies, including the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, and other rights groups, have concluded that the Israeli war on Gaza amounts to genocide.

In the attacks in Gaza since October 2023, Israel has killed at least 69,546 people and injured 170,833 others, leveling large swaths of the territory and displacing almost all of the population. 

November 17,2025

Mangaluru: IndiGo is set to begin flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 25. Opened for operations in October 2025, the state-of-the-art NMIA has quickly emerged as a major addition to India’s aviation network. Mangaluru will now be among the select airports in the country to establish early connectivity with the new hub.

At present, Mangaluru has four direct flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. However, aviation analysts note that this capacity is inadequate given the high demand, and airfares have remained steep as a result.

According to DGCA data, Mangaluru–Mumbai traffic continues to surge.

•    In September, 44,726 passengers flew between the two cities — about 1,500 passengers per day.

•    In October 2025, the number rose to 50,063 passengers, averaging 1,700 passengers per day.

IndiGo officials said that the MIA–NMIA service was originally proposed for the winter schedule but had to be cancelled due to midnight slot allocations.

“We have reworked the plan and secured daytime slots. Given the heavy demand on this sector and the limited chances of slot expansion at the existing Mumbai airport, there is a strong possibility of adding more flights in the coming days,” an IndiGo official said.

Regular flyer Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Professor of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, welcomed the move.

“The current flights to Mumbai are restricted to just four, and fares are extremely high. I recently booked a flight for early December, and the return ticket cost ₹27,000,” he said.

November 12,2025

Mangaluru: A 43-year-old city resident has lost more than ₹2 crore in a long-running online investment racket, after falling prey to conmen who promised to double his money through a “safe” trading platform.

According to the complaint filed at the City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, the victim’s ordeal began on May 1, 2022, when he received a WhatsApp message from a man named Ankit, posing as an employee of a reputed investment firm.

Ankit lured the victim with claims of guaranteed double returns and later introduced three alleged associates — Sumit Jaiswal, Kushagar Jain, and Akhil — who, he said, handled overseas investments for higher profits.

To win the victim’s trust, the scammers first asked him to invest ₹3,500 and quickly returned ₹1,000 as “profit.” Tempted by the apparent success, the complainant went on to invest increasingly larger sums over several months — transferring funds from his own accounts as well as those of his wife, uncle, and niece.

Between May 2022 and August 2025, he allegedly transferred over ₹2 crore through UPI and IMPS transactions to multiple accounts linked to the accused.

The scam unravelled when all communication from the group abruptly stopped. When the victim finally reached Ankit, he was told that the other three had “cheated” him and vanished. Later, the trio reportedly contacted the complainant, issuing death threats and warning him not to approach the police.

Alarmed, he shared the ordeal with his family and lodged a complaint with the CEN police, who are investigating the matter.

November 17,2025

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity linked to last year’s deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising.

A three-judge bench found Hasina guilty of incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities committed during the state’s violent response to anti-government protests. Delivering the verdict, Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder stated that the “accused prime minister committed crimes against humanity by ordering the use of drones, helicopters, and lethal weapons.”

Hasina, who denied all charges, had earlier dismissed the proceedings as a “politically motivated charade.” She fled the country in August last year and has since been living in exile in India, where she is reportedly under protection. New Delhi has so far ignored Dhaka’s requests seeking her extradition.

Family members of protesters killed during the uprising wept in the courtroom as judges handed down death sentences to both Hasina and her co-accused, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Hasina’s empty seat in the defendant’s box underscored her absence. In an audio message released prior to the verdict, she remained defiant: “Let them announce whatever verdict they want. It doesn’t matter to me. Allah gave me this life and only He can end it. I will still serve my people.”

Security across Dhaka had been tightened in anticipation of the ruling, with police, army, and paramilitary forces cordoning off the tribunal area. Authorities issued a “shoot-on-sight” directive against anyone found hurling crude bombs or torching vehicles. On Monday morning, a small explosive thrown near the court triggered panic and prompted an immediate lockdown of surrounding roads.

The mass movement that eventually toppled Hasina began as a student protest but soon swelled into a nationwide uprising — now referred to as the “July Revolution” — against what many described as her increasingly authoritarian rule. During her 15 years in power, Hasina faced persistent accusations of corruption, torture, and enforced disappearances, widely documented by human rights groups and the United Nations.

In response to the unrest, she oversaw a brutal state crackdown, with security forces allegedly using live ammunition on civilians. The UN human rights office estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed during the uprising, marking the deadliest political violence in Bangladesh since the 1971 war of independence.

Hasina’s prosecution was a key promise of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed by protest leaders last year. The tribunal proceedings were driven by chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, tasked with building the landmark case against the former prime minister.

