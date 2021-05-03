  1. Home
  2. We did not boost covid vaccine production because ‘there were no orders’: SII chief

We did not boost covid vaccine production because ‘there were no orders’: SII chief

News Network
May 3, 2021

May 3: Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has said that India’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage would continue through July, reported The Financial Times. Poonawalla said that the production of the vaccines is expected to increase from 60-70 million doses (6-7 crore) to 100 million (10 crore) by then.

Poonawalla told The Financial Times that his company has been maligned by politicians and critics over shortages in vaccines. He said that the government, not the Serum Institute, was responsible for policy decisions.

While the Centre launched the third phase of the immunisation drive, covering citizens above 18 years, several states have expressed their inability to conduct the inoculation programme as they do not have sufficient vaccines. Many states are awaiting more stock from drug companies.

Currently, India is reeling under the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s infrastructure is under severe strain as cases are surging at an alarming rate. India has registered more than 3 lakh cases for over 10 consecutive days, once even crossing the 4-lakh mark.

Poonawalla told The Financial Times that the authorities did not expect that it will have to face a second wave of the pandemic when new coronavirus cases had declined. “Everybody really felt that India had started to turn the tide on the pandemic,” he said.

The Serum Institute, which is the local maker of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine, also faced criticism for charging state governments and hospitals a higher rate for the vaccine doses than it offered to the Centre. While the company was selling the jabs to the central government at Rs 150 per dose, it was charging states Rs 300 and private hospitals, Poonawalla had brought down the rates from Rs 400 for states and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals after the criticism, calling it a “philanthropic gesture”.

“I’ve been victimised very unfairly and wrongly,” he claimed. Poonawalla further said that he did not boost the vaccine production capacity because “there were no orders” and the company did not think it needed to produce more than 1 billion, or 100 crore, doses in a year.

Experts believe that India should have invested in boosting manufacturing capacity earlier and secured enough vaccine shots. “It is absolutely essential that you need to have something to deliver, it’s common sense,” Chandrakant Lahariya, a New Delhi-based public health expert, told The Financial Times. She added that the government has not been transparent on its vaccine policy.

In April, the Centre had given a loan to the Serum Institute to help it convert a production line to make more vaccines. “We have just done this right now to address the ridiculous shortage that the nation, and obviously now the world even, has,” said Poonawalla.

Last week, Poonwalla had said that he has left the country for London because of threats related to the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines. Later, the Serum Institute chief said he would be returning to India. However, he told The Financial Times that he was not in London over safety concerns but for normal business.

Meanwhile, India on Monday registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 19,925,604 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the second consecutive day when the daily infection count dropped after crossing the 4-lakh mark. The toll climbed by 3,417 to 2,18,959. There are 34,13,642 active cases and as many as 1,62,93,003 patients have recovered from the infection.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 20,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20: Covid-19 was detected in 19,577 persons in Kerala on Tuesday while 3,880 patients have recovered from the disease, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

"In the last 24 hours, Covid was not detected in any person who recently came to Kerala from the UK taking the total to 116, and their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. So far, 11 people who came from the UK were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus," the Minister said in a press release here this evening.

Meanwhile, 28 recent deaths were confirmed today as due to Covid taking the death toll in the state to 4,978.

The Minister said 1,12,221 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 17.45 %. Till now, a total of 1,44,71,237 samples have been sent for testing.

Today, 28 places were identified as new hotspots while 9 places were excluded from the list, taking the total to 493 hotspots in the State.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 2,2021

Tirupati, May 2: In two separate shocking incidents, 16 Covid-19 patients died for alleged want of oxygen supply in Anantapur and Kurnool cities in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. While 11 patients died at Anantapur government general hospital reportedly due to low pressure in oxygen pipeline, five others died at a private hospital in Kurnool.

According to Anantapur joint collector Nishanth Kumar, 21 Covid-19 patients died at the Anantapur GGH since Friday due to “various reasons”. He, however, did not elaborate what the “various reasons” are. But, the relatives of the deceased told mediapersons that doctors of the GGH had themselves confirmed that there was a low pressure in the oxygen supply system, which resulted in the high mortality.

On the other hand, Anantapur district collector G Chandrudu said there was no shortage of oxygen in the district. But following complaints of low pressure, the entire pipeline was thoroughly checked. “Oxygen supply related complaints are being attended to and being sorted out,” he said.

Earlier, five Covid patients died at a private hospital in Kurnool on Saturday allegedly for want of oxygen. The hospital has set up a Covid care centre without the requisite permission of the state government. The managing director of the hospital was arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 24,2021

blast.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 24: A powerful explosion at Catasynth Specialty Chemicals under the jurisdiction of MSEZ limited in Permude area on the outskirts of the city today triggered panic among the local residents.

No casualties were reported. The exact reason behind the explosion is not yet known.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building following the explosion. Petroleum by-products are processed in this company. 

Kadri fire station, HPCL, NMPT, and MCF fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Details are awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.