  2. Delhi’s hit-and-drag horror: What we know so far

Delhi’s hit-and-drag horror: What we know so far

News Network
January 3, 2023

delhi.jpg

In the early hours of Sunday, January 1, while most were ringing in the new year in Delhi, a woman's body was found abandoned on the side of the road with no clothes. The 20-year-old, teh sole breadwinner of her family, was returning home on a scooter when her vehicle was hit by a car. The occupants of the car in, what seems to be an attempt to flee, drove away with the woman's body stuck in the wheels dragged with the car for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The gruesome nature of the incident led to a political slugfest in the nation's capital with fingers being pointed at the Delhi police, and protests by the kin of the victim and AAP over shoddy work by teh law enforcement in the case. Parallels were even drawn to the 2012 Nirbhaya case that remained fresh in public memory a decade since the horrific gang-rape took place. 

Here is all that has happened so far in the Delhi hit-and-run case. 

Drunk driving, body trapped under borrowed car - What the FIR says

As per the FIR filed by the police, the men who were involved in the accident confessed to being drunk. Further, NDTV reported that according to the FIR, the woman's body was tangled in the undercarriage of the car after she fell from her two-wheeler and the men had already driven nearly 12 km before they were aware of the same.  

The five people in the car were Amit and Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, a local BJP leader who has a ration shop, Krishan, an employee at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Connaught Place and Mithun, a hairdresser. 

The FIR notes that the police tried to track down the owner of the vehicle, at which time, they found out that it was owned by an individual named Lokesh, who had lent to someone called Ashutosh, who in turn had given it to his friends - the Khannas, who were present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. 

A Delhi court sent all five of the accused to three-day police custody while officers investigate the matter. 

All five have been named under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) over the accident. 

Removed body and fled 

Those in the car described how the accident went down.

"They said they were going on a narrow lane and a girl, approaching on her scooter, met with an accident. Since no one raised an alarm, they kept driving. It was later they realised that something was stuck in the car wheel and saw a woman’s body after driving for a few kilometres. They removed the body from the car and fled from the scene," an official familiar with th investigation told The Times of India.

Pillion rider was friend, fled scene of accident 

Police investigation also showed that there were two girls on the scooty on the night of the accident. The pillion rider reportedly sustained minor injuries and allegedly fled the scene because she was afraid. Police have tracked her down, and her statement is being taken.

Where were the police? An eyewitness speaks out 

Deepak Dahiya, the owner of a dairy shop in Ladpur village, northwest Delhi, recounted his version of events on the night of the accident. 

"I heard a car’s noise, and initially it sounded like it’s tyre had burst, but it was still being driven. It was going at the speed of barely 20km per hour, so I could clearly see what was happened. That’s when I saw the body of a girl beneath the car -- between the two left side tyres," he said, speaking to Hindustan Times.

He placed a call to the police control room but was asked to call back in some time. 

"I told them that there were about four-five people in the car, and that I wasn’t sure how dangerous they could be. I thought I will follow them, but not stop them," he added. 

The individual began his pursuit in an electric vehicle. 

"As I started going after them, I realised they were driving very slow, and the body was still attached to the car. It’s difficult to believe that they didn’t know there was something beneath their car. Meanwhile, I was giving almost minute-by-minute updates to the police. I would have called them 18-20 times in the next 45 minutes, of which one call lasted more than 10 minutes," he continued. 

During the pursuit, at one point, Dahiya realized that the body was no longer attached to the car. As the grey Baleno headed towards Begumpur, Dahiya continued following it and saw two PCR vans on the way, but they didn't take any action suggesting Dahiya's calls had not been communicated to them. In Begumpur, Dahiya told officials in a third PCR van what he had seen but they let the vehicle go after initially flagging it, and speaking with the drivers. 

"Within minutes of returning to the shop, I saw police and some people on the road rushing to the same stretch I had seen those men driving the Baleno with the body earlier. I followed the police, which led me to the spot where another police team had found the body on the road. I then returned home," he said, adding, "There is little that the police did despite calling them several times. I was following the car right from the start. If police were active the culprits would have been caught from the spot. I have a recording of my conversation with police control room officials." 

Police provide their justifications 

Special commissioner of police Dependra Pathak confirmed that Dahiya made the calls which helped them track down the vehicle. He added that the incident with the third PCR van would be probed. 

The police probe has shown that the vehicle was able to avoid two permanent police pickets because they were on the other side of the carriageway and since the car was travelling at a steady speed of 40-50 kmph, they didn't raise any suspicion. Deepak, who was at the wheel, was familiar with the routes as well as police presence, and therefore managed to drive around for 90 minutes. 

The police are going to submit their findings in the report by December 3 evening. 

Girl's family suspects rape and murder

While the police have investigated the accident, the girl's mother alleged that she was raped and killed. 

"My daughter was wearing an inner, a T-shirt, a jacket and pants. How come not a single cloth was found on her body? I heard that her bones were visible and legs were gone. The culprits dumped her body and left," Times of India reported her mother alleging. 

Her uncle added, "The condition of the body shows she was sexually assaulted. We want proper investigation in the matter and justice for our daughter." 
 

News Network
December 22,2022

The central government today told the parliament that random sampling for Covid tests of incoming international travellers has started at airports. PM Narendra Modi is also to hold a review meeting after 3.30 pm in light of a new spurt in China.

Two per cent of the travellers will have to give samples, after which they will be allowed to go, and the RT-PCR tests will thus be carried out, it is learnt.

As for masks and any other strict measures in view of the recent spurt in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said states have been "advised to ensure protocol is followed", but there is no mandate yet.

The Centre has also asked all states to ensure genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

This is in line with what the minister had said on Wednesday after a meeting of an expert group. Government officials have been saying there is no need to panic.

"In view of the festive season ahead, states have been asked to be alert, and create awareness about masks, sanitisers and social distancing," the minister told the Lok Sabha. 

News Network
December 24,2022

tunisha.jpg

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a TV serial in Vasai in the Palghar district near Mumbai on Saturday. 

The 20-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on admission. 

She was found in her make-up room in Naigaon area of Vasai tehsil. 

The Waliv police are investigating the matter - and the cause of the death is being ascertained. 

As a child artist, she had appeared in TV shows like  Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. ike Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

She has also been part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

News Network
December 24,2022

New Delhi, Dec 24: India's present Covid scenario does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown, but there is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance in view of the rise in cases in some countries, experts have said.

They also said that a fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as people in India have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity' i.e. natural immunity due to infection reinforced by vaccination.

"Overall, there is no increase in Covid caseload and India currently is in a comfortable situation. Under present circumstances, there is no need to restrict international flights or impose a lockdown," Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director, told PTI on Friday.

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, he said. "Moreover, data suggests that the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is driving the surge in China, has already been found in our country."

Asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days, Dr Guleria said, "A fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as the Indian population already has hybrid immunity because of a very good vaccination coverage and natural infection."

"Considering the current situation and a good degree of hybrid immunity in the population, there does not seem to be a need for a lockdown," Dr Guleria said.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said India needs to exercise caution given the surge of COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries but a "lockdown-like situation is not envisaged in near future given the current India scenario".

"Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be reinforced since complacency has crept in because of very low number of Covid positive cases. We cannot be slack given the global scenario since the pandemic is still not over," he said.

He added 'hybrid immunity' makes a person more secure against future infections with morbidity/mortality benefits.

"India has the advantage due to citizens taking voluntary actions like prevention, early diagnosis and good vaccination strategy," he told PTI.

He also opined China comparatively is more vulnerable right now possibly because of low natural immunity, "poor vaccination strategy where young and healthy people were prioritised rather than older and vulnerable population, and lower vaccine efficiency".

Their population may be less immune and more vulnerable also due to the country's strict lockdown mechanism, he said.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a physician and an epidemiologist, said the experience of last three years has shown that while travel restrictions delayed the transmission of virus, it has no role anymore. 

In fact, it cannot stop the transmission and moreover, by the time a new variant is detected, it already reaches to different parts of the world, he said.

"We had seen this a year ago with the Omicron variant. Clearly, travel bans have no role anymore. And secondly India has over 250 sub-variants of Omicron already. And, therefore, the most rational approach is to random sampling -- with no mandates and minimal inconvenience to passengers -- for incoming international passengers. The purpose would be to keep track of emerging covid sub-variants," he said.

The current Covid situation in India is under control and there are no reasons to panic, said Dr N K Arora, the chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

He, however, added people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and those eligible should take the precaution dose.

Amid a spurt in cases in Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France and China, India has stepped surveillance and genome sequencing of covid positive samples. 

Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of infections in that country.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible. It has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Also, 97 per cent of the India's eligible population have been administered the first dose while 90 per cent have taken the second as well.

But, only 27 per cent of the eligible population has taken the precaution dose. 

