2 Muslim youths kidnapped and burnt to death allegedly by Bajrang Dal hooligans

In a horrifying turn of events in Rajasthan, two Muslim youths who were kidnapped allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal, have now found to be dead after their charred bodies were found in a burnt car.

The victims have been identified as Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, who had been kidnapped from Bharatpur district on Wednesday, February 15.

It is suspected that Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader and a man who leads a 50 member team of cow-vigilantes or gau-rakshaks is involved in this crime. It is said that these men were kidnapped two days ago on suspicion of cow slaughter.

An FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur, Rajasthan against Monu Maneshar, Lokesh, Rinku Saini, Srikant under sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) and 368 (Wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the IPC. It appears this FIR was filed before their bodies were discovered in the burnt car.

Early this month, Monu Manesar was accused of killing a 21-year-old man, Waris in Nuh, Gurugram. Waris’s family claimed he was killed by gau rakshak led by Monu Manesar however, the police let him off claiming that Wairs met with an accident and died due to internal bleeding.

Reporting on the background of Monu, The Wire wrote, “Often, Monu and his team live-stream the process of chasing a vehicle that is suspected of illegally carrying cattle. After the ‘smugglers’ are nabbed, Monu and his team post several images of the rescued cattle and the accused on their social media pages as ‘conquests’.”