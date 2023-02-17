  1. Home
  2 Muslim youths kidnapped and burnt to death allegedly by Bajrang Dal hooligans

2 Muslim youths kidnapped and burnt to death allegedly by Bajrang Dal hooligans

News Network
February 17, 2023

muslimyouths.jpg

In a horrifying turn of events in Rajasthan, two Muslim youths who were kidnapped allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal, have now found to be dead after their charred bodies were found in a burnt car. 

The victims have been identified as Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, who had been kidnapped from Bharatpur district on Wednesday, February 15.

It is suspected that Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader and a man who leads a 50 member team of cow-vigilantes or gau-rakshaks is involved in this crime. It is said that these men were kidnapped two days ago on suspicion of cow slaughter.

An FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur, Rajasthan against Monu Maneshar, Lokesh, Rinku Saini, Srikant under sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) and 368 (Wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the IPC. It appears this FIR was filed before their bodies were discovered in the burnt car.

Early this month, Monu Manesar was accused of killing a 21-year-old man, Waris in Nuh, Gurugram. Waris’s family claimed he was killed by gau rakshak led by Monu Manesar however, the police let him off claiming that Wairs met with an accident and died due to internal bleeding.

Reporting on the background of Monu, The Wire wrote, “Often, Monu and his team live-stream the process of chasing a vehicle that is suspected of illegally carrying cattle. After the ‘smugglers’ are nabbed, Monu and his team post several images of the rescued cattle and the accused on their social media pages as ‘conquests’.”

News Network
February 9,2023

BCCI.jpg

Mangaluru: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) will be organising ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ in Mangaluru’s Town Hall from March 3 to 5, according to a release issued by convenors Mansoor Ahmed (Azad) and Mumtaz Ali.

The three-day grand Beary festival will present business fest, food fest, exhibition, symposium, and cultural programmes among other activities. 

A job fest will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last day, i.e. on March 5 wherein reputed firms can recruited eligible and qualified job seekers.

Those who want to set up business and food stalls at Beary Mela venue and those who are willing to participate in cultural programmes can immediately contact BCCI office on landline number 0824 – 4262323 or mobile number 9535563897, stated BCCI president SM Rasheed Haji. 

News Network
February 17,2023

instagram.jpg

Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc, is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."

The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 12,2023

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 12: The newly built Hajira Hasan Masjid and Sullia Community Centre built under the aegis of Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust (SECT) at Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada was inaugurated on Sunday, February 12.

The exceptionally designed masjid was envisaged and funded by Muhammad Yunus Hasan, an Al-Khobar based NRI entrepreneur and Trustee of Team B-Human. The masjid is named after his departed parents. 

While Muhammad Yunus Hasan inaugurated the masjid, T Arif Ali, general secretary, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind inaugurated Sullia Community Centre. 

Maulana Shoaib Hussaini Nadwi, Khateeb, Kutchi Memon Masjid, Mangaluru; Muhammed Kunhi, Khateb, Masjidul Huda, Thokkottu; Maulana Yahya Thangal Madani, Khateeb, Havva Juma Masjid, Bolangady, Zakariya Jokatte, CEO, Al Muzain Saudi Arabia; M Sharif Bolar, CEO, Whitestone Group, Saudi Arabia were present among others. 

On the occasion Muhammad Yunus Hasan was felicitated by Team B-Human and Sullia unit of Jama’at-e-Islami Hind for his philanthropic work. 

inauguration.jpg

ahmed.jpg

event.jpg

ahmedq.jpg

Comments

Shaikh Mohamma…
 - 
Saturday, 11 Feb 2023

This is something which is very important in this lifetime May Allah bless him who has taken initiative and all the others who supported to make such wonderful Masjid.
Inshallah May Allah protect him from evil eye and reward him for his work

Thanks
Shaikh Mohammad iqbal
Dammam

