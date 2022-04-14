  1. Home
  2. Saffron extremists kill PFI leader in front his father while returning from Friday prayers

Saffron extremists kill PFI leader in front his father while returning from Friday prayers

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15, 2022

pfizubair.jpg

Palakkad, Apr 15: A 45-year old man was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday. Subair, aka Zubair, a local leader of the Popular Front of India, was hacked to death at Elappully in the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was allegedly waylaid by two cars while on the bike and attacked him using sharp-edged weapons. The incident occurred in front of his father’s eyes as he was returning home after offering Friday prayers in a nearby mosque. 

Police said they suspect it was a political killing.

PFI alleged the RSS was behind the killing of Subair. RSS has not reacted to the allegations.

The incident occurred months after S Sanjith, a 27-year old RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of the SDPI, the political offshoot of the PFI. Sanjith was attacked in front of his wife in November last year. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 5,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places. 

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 12,2022

makka.jpg

Riyadh, Apr 12: Foreign pilgrims will get a major chunk of 85 percent of the total number of one million pilgrims who will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. Domestic pilgrims constitute only 15 percent of the total pilgrims, Al-Arabiya channel reported quoting well-informed sources.

According to the sources, the number allocated for domestic pilgrims will not exceed 150,000, while the number of pilgrims from outside the Kingdom will reach 850,000.

The decision aimed at providing an opportunity for a maximum number of the faithful from all around the world to perform Hajj after taking into account the fact that foreign pilgrims were not allowed to perform Hajj during the last two years of 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only a limited number of domestic pilgrims was allowed to perform Hajj during the last two years.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced recently that a total number of one million domestic and foreign pilgrims would be allowed to perform Hajj this year. This will be in accordance with the quotas allocated to each country and after taking into account the recommendations of the health authorities.

The ministry has clarified that this year’s Hajj is open to those who are under the age of 65 years and have received COVID-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom are also required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom.

The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with the necessary precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj rituals.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Electricity consumers across Karnataka will start paying an additional 35 paise per unit from April 1, effectively paying an additional Rs 20 to Rs 35 or more based on the consumption.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Monday approved the new tariff for financial year 2022-23, allowing an increase of 5 paise per unit along with a hike of Rs 10 to Rs 30 in the fixed energy costs, a base price a consumer has to pay regardless of the usage.

“The overall average increase accounts for 35 paise paise per unit, which is essentially an increase of 4.33%,” KERC Chairman H M Manjunatha told reporters soon after pronouncing the orders on the tariff revision. 

“The hike is needed to recover a revenue deficit of Rs 2159.48 crore,” he said and appealed to the reporters to write about the difficulties faced by the government in producing and supplying electricity. 

“The government needs revenue to meet the costs. We should not blame the government in any way. The government can do good work only if we support it,” the chairman said.

The commission has offered rebates to micro and small industries, concessions to seasonal industries like ice manufacturing units and cold storage plants. It has also continued the relaxation in evening peak tariff for use of power between 6 pm and 10 pm during the monsoon months (July to November).

Comments

Amrit singh
 - 
Monday, 4 Apr 2022

Help I am fast bowler please only one Chan's please✋

Armor singh
 - 
Monday, 4 Apr 2022

I am a fast bowler sir I want to one chance please not giving any LIC given one chancellor please

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.