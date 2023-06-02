  1. Home
Sexual harassment | ‘Arrest BJP MP-cum-WFI chief by June 9 or else…’: Farmer leaders warn Modi govt

News Network
June 2, 2023

New Delhi, June 2: Farmer leaders who are supporting India's top athletes in their fight against wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have given a fresh ultimatum to the centre - arrest him or face a larger protest.

"We have taken a decision that the government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested. Otherwise, we will go with the wrestlers to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 9 and hold panchayats across the nation," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

"The cases against the wrestlers should be withdrawn and the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh must happen," Mr Tikait said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, faces allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation. The wrestlers have alleged he misused his position as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to sexually harass athletes.

Farmer groups held a "khap mahapanchayat" in Uttar Pradesh and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana yesterday in solidarity with the wrestlers.

The wrestlers were allegedly manhandled by Delhi Police personnel when they tried to march towards the new parliament building after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has assured of justice to the wrestlers, who, however, have not agreed on nothing less than the arrest of the BJP MP.

"The government favours an unbiased investigation... All of us want justice to be delivered, but it will happen after following the due process," Mr Thakur said at Times Network's India Economic Conclave yesterday. 

News Network
May 20,2023

Udupi, May 20: A 17-year-old youth has been booked by Karkala town police in Udupi district on charge of voting during recently concluded Karnataka assembly polls in the name of another individual, who was in a foreign country.

Police said the youth in conflict with law had voted in the name of Suhas Shetty, who was overseas when assembly elections were held on May 10.

A case has been booked under sections 171(D) (impersonation) and 109 (abetment) of IPC based on a complaint filed by Tharanath Kotian, Congress committee president of Miyar village.

In his complaint, Kotian said the youth had introduced himself as Shetty to officials at the polling station (No 155) at Miyar in Karkala.

The complainant also raised suspicion that one Naveen and another BJP worker Rohith Shetty had abetted the youth to vote illegally. Police said an investigation is on.

News Network
May 23,2023

Sydney, May 23: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi gets a "rock star reception" wherever he goes, as he welcomed his “dear friend” at an event here and compared him to American singer Bruce Springsteen.

Albanese pitched for greater cooperation between India and Australia as he welcomed Modi to a roaring 21,000-strong crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena here, one of the city's biggest indoor stadiums.

He gave Modi a bear hug when the Indian Prime Minister arrived at the venue to address the audience before introducing him as someone who “gets a rock star reception wherever he goes”.

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," Albanese said at the event.

He thanked his "dear friend" Modi for “bringing the spirit of the world’s biggest democracy to Australia”, saying he had helped "make our democracy stronger and more inclusive."

He described the cheering audience, made up mainly of members of the Australian-Indian community, as friends and said he was proud they had made Australia their home.

“You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger,” he said.

Playing up India and Australia’s connections, Albanese said he wanted to see the relationship between the two countries continue to grow, including in the business and education sectors.

“We want to see more connections. More Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries, and bringing those experiences home,” he said.

“More business leaders and artists and families sharing your experiences and your knowledge and your ideas,” he added.

Albanese said he was reminded of his earlier visits to India as a 28-year-old when he returned to the country earlier this year as prime minister.
“It was a trip full of unforgettable moments: celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for the great Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, and doing a lap of the incredible stadium at Ahmedabad on Day 1 of the fourth test,” he said.

“Everywhere I went, I felt that deep sense of connection between the people of Australia and the people of India. It’s a warmth I felt when I backpacked around India for 5 weeks in 1991 – if you want to understand India, travel by train and video bus,” he said.

Albanese and Modi on Tuesday night announced the inaugural advisory board for the Centre for Australia-India Relations, which the federal government announced its plans to establish earlier this year.

Headquartered in Parramatta, the centre’s mission is to work across government, industry, academia and the community to further foster ties between the two countries and encourage businesses to “seize the opportunities” of their economic partnership, news.com.au reported.

Albanese said the centre’s location in western Sydney was a “testament to the vitality of the Indian-Australian experience”, giving a shout-out to the new Parramatta Lord Mayor — Sameer Pandey.

Pandey was elected to the position just a day earlier, becoming the first Lord Mayor in Australia to be born in India.

Modi’s trip to Australia comes after he met with Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on the weekend.

News Network
May 22,2023

New Delhi, May 22: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said most of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes are expected to be returned by the deadline of September 30.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the surprise decision to withdraw the highest denomination currency note was announced, Das said the decision was part of currency management.

Rs 2,000 currency notes continue to be legal tender, Das added.

Indian currency management system is very robust, exchange rate has remained stable despite crisis in financial markets due to war in Ukraine and failure of certain banks in the West, he said.

The impact of the withdrawal on the economy will be "very very marginal", he said, adding Rs 2,000 currency notes made up for just 10.8 per cent of the total currency in circulation. He said Rs 2,000 rupee notes were introduced primarily to replenish the currency that was withdrawn following 2016 demonetisation, he said.

While the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchange for other currency, banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements for exchange, he said.

"We expect most of Rs 2,000 bank notes to come back to the exchequer by September 30," he said. "We have more than adequate quantities of printed notes already available in the system, not just with RBI but with currency chests operated by banks. There is no reason for worry. We have sufficient stocks, no need to worry."

RBI, he said, was sensitive to difficulties faced by people and would come out with regulations if need be.

Existing income tax requirement of furnishing PAN for deposits of Rs 50,000 or more in bank accounts will continue to apply for deposits of the withdrawn 2000 rupee notes, he said.

Das said liquidity in the system is being monitored on a daily basis.

