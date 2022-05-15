'1 person, 1 post' and '1 family, 1 ticket': Cong announces major organisational reforms

  1. Home
May 15, 2022

Udaipur, May 15: The Congress on Sunday announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, stressing on wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules with riders.

In its Udaipur Declaration adopted after deliberations at the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', the Congress also decided to set up three new departments -- public insight, election management and national training.

The party announced enforcing the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with exception to being made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

The party also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunities to new people.

The party has also decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.

The Congress president will set up an advisory group from among Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to deliberate on political challenges, the party announced.

In her concluding address, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that a task force will be set up to initiate the organisational reforms.

She said the Congress will launch a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The party will also launch the second phase of its 'Jan Jagran Yatra' at the district level from June 15, she announced.

The Congress held the three-day conclave in Udaipur in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

May 11,2022

mosque.jpg

Belagavi, May 11: Tense situation prevailed after some miscreants hoisted a saffron flag on a mosque in a village in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday.

According to police, the miscreants climbed to the mosque tower and hoisted the flag in the wee hours. The incident came to light in the morning, causing tension in the region.

The incident took place in the Sattigeri Maddi mosque in Mudalagi taluk of the district. The police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

The police held a meeting of the leaders of both the Hindu and Muslim communities and removed the safforn flag.

Though the police controlled the situation, security has been beefed up in all sensitive areas of the district to avoid any untoward incident.

The incident caused panic and raised concerns all over the state as the state has been witnessing agitations by the Hindu organisations on the loudspeaker row.

The government has announced guidelines and stated that they would be implemented. Hindu organisations have said that they would like to see the guidelines implemented as soon as possible. 

May 2,2022

Drshamsheer.jpg

UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a hefty cash award if his native state of Kerala wins the Santosh Trophy, a prestigious football tournament in India.

Dr Shamsheer, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, tweeted that he will offer Kerala football team a cash prize of Rs1 crore (more than Dh480,000) if they lift the trophy.

Kerala is set to meet heavyweights West Bengal in a highly anticipated contest at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram district of Kerala today evening.

Dr Shamsheer, a sports enthusiast, is hoping the announcement would be a morale booster for the Kerala team, looking to win their seventh title.

“As a fellow Malayali, it’s heartening to watch Kerala playing the final of the Santosh Trophy. The team has displayed fantastic performances throughout the tournament. I hope they will be able to lift one of the most coveted trophies in Indian football,” said Dr Shamsheer.

The match between the two Indian powerhouses: Kerala and West Bengal is expected to be a high-octane clash. In the group stages of the tournament, Kerala had defeated West Bengal 2-0.

However, 32-times champion West Bengal are looking to avenge their 2017 final loss to Kerala at the Salt Lake Stadium, when they were defeated in the tiebreakers.

Earlier, Dr Shamsheer had earlier given a cash prize of Rs1 crore to the Indian hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who hails from Kerala and played a key role in India winning the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

May 5,2022

A magisterial court in Mehsana, Gujarat, on Thursday, 5 May, sentenced Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months' imprisonment for holding a rally from Mehsana in July 2017 without prior police permission. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel was also among those convicted. All the convicts were also fined Rs 1,000 each.

This comes days after an Assam court granted bail to Congress' Mevani in a 'manufactured' assault case. The Gujarat MLA had first been arrested in connection with a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JA Parmar, who passed the judgment, said, "It is not an offence to hold a rally, but it is an offence to hold a rally without permission," reported The Indian Express. The court further said that "disobedience can never be tolerated."

The court said while pronouncing the judgment that the 10 accused could have challenged the order of the executive magistrate before appropriate higher authorities and then held the rally after receiving due permission.

Mevani and his associates had taken out an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera in the neighbouring district of Banaskantha on 12 July 2017 to mark one year of the public flogging of some Dalits in Una.

Kaushik Parmar, one of Mevani's associates, had sought permission for the rally from the Mehsana executive magistrate under the banner of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. The permission was initially granted but revoked by the authorities later. However, the rally was still held by the organisers.

After the rally, the Mehsana Police registered a case under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for unlawful assembly against Mevani and others as they hadn't been granted permission to hold the march. The police had also submitted a charge sheet against 12 people in the case.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is now part of the Congress party, had also attended the rally.

The framing of charges by the court had taken place in April 2021. However, Kumar was absent during the same. The court had passed an order to hold a separate trial against him when he appeared before the court.

The trial against the 10 accused began in April 2021. It excluded Kumar and another accused, who had died.

