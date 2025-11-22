In meeting with Zohran Mamdani, Trump repeats claim he stopped India-Pak war

  1. Home
Agencies
November 22, 2025

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has again claimed to have solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, repeating his assertion during a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office.

Mamdani flew to Washington DC for his first meeting with Trump in the White House on Friday. Trump said he “enjoyed” the meeting, which he described as “great.”

During remarks in the Oval Office, with Mamdani standing next to him, Trump repeated his claim that he solved the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

"I did eight peace deals of countries, including India and Pakistan,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trump had said he threatened to put 350 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan if they did not end their conflict, repeating his claim that he solved the fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to say “we're not going to go to war.”

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Mamdani emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.

He had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate and was officially endorsed by Trump just hours before the elections.

Indian-descent Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani. He was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda and moved to New York City with his family when he was 7. Mamdani became a naturalised US citizen only recently, in 2018.

November 13,2025

Srinagar, Nov13: Security agencies have intensely focused their counter-terrorism operations back on Kashmir following the Red Fort car blast in Delhi and the massive explosives haul in Faridabad, which exposed a sophisticated "doctor-led terror module." The joint operation—involving the J&K Police, NIA, and intelligence agencies—is now aggressively pursuing the wider support network behind the arrests of highly educated professionals.

The core of the new strategy is to dismantle the 'white-collar terror ecosystem' by moving beyond physical arms and tracking the digital and financial connections of the accused.

The Widening Net in Kashmir

Multiple raids across Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Srinagar over the past three days have led to the detention and questioning of at least a dozen individuals. Those picked up include relatives and digital associates of the arrested doctors. Cyber units are forensically scanning seized mobile phones, laptops, and encrypted communication to map the network's digital footprint, which sources indicate involves platforms like Telegram and ProtonMail and covert fund transfers.

The crackdown follows the arrests of several medical professionals from Al-Falah University in Faridabad and the seizure of a huge cache of over 2,900 kg of explosives, firearms, and bomb-making material.

Key Accused: The Doctors of Doom

The investigation has centered on four doctors from the Kashmir Valley, who allegedly used their professional credentials as a cover:

•    Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie (Alleged Mastermind): A 35-year-old physician from Pulwama who taught MBBS students at Al-Falah University. Officials describe him as the principal planner. A raid on his Faridabad residence recovered 358 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and detonators. His sister, Dr. Asmat Shakeel, is currently detained for questioning regarding financial and communication assistance.

•    Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather (Logistics Handler): From Kulgam, this doctor was arrested in Saharanpur, UP, and is accused of coordinating the transport and concealment of explosives. Police previously recovered an AK-47 rifle from his locker at Government Medical College, Anantnag.

•    Dr. Umar Un Nabi (Suspected Executioner): The doctor from Pulwama is believed to have been driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort. DNA evidence confirmed his presence at the centre of the attack.

•    Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan (Missing Link): A well-known Srinagar physician dismissed from government service in 2023 for alleged anti-state activities. He later joined Al-Falah University but has gone missing since the Delhi blast, deepening suspicions of his involvement.

The shift in focus—as one senior official put it—is a "digital mapping of the network that enabled professional radicalisation." Authorities stress that they are dealing with a sophisticated web of professionals who leveraged their education and social credibility for a terrorist agenda, signalling that the investigation into this "doctor-terror module" is far from complete. 

News Network
November 10,2025

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has again made provocative remarks suggesting that Muslims in the state becoming more prosperous could signal the “surrender of the Assamese people” — a statement widely criticised as divisive and communal.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Sarma claimed that alongside demographic changes, Assam was witnessing an “economic shift,” with Muslims allegedly becoming wealthier. He further implied that this shift represented the beginning of “the Assamese people’s surrender.”

Citing data from 2001 to 2011, Sarma said the Hindu population growth rate was falling while the Muslim population continued to rise. “In every block of Assam, the growth of the Hindu population is coming down and the Muslim population is increasing,” he said.

The chief minister went on to link the issue to property ownership, asserting that land sales from Hindus to Muslims were disproportionately high. “We are seeing that the sale of land from Hindus to Muslims is very high, while the vice versa is less,” Sarma said, adding that such transactions are now scrutinised under a directive issued last year requiring government permission.

While claiming that his government has “no problem” with Assamese or indigenous Muslims, Sarma continued to frame economic mobility among Muslims as a threat to Assamese identity. “So far, we were thinking that only the numbers have risen, but now we see that even the wealth pattern has changed,” he said.

Critics say Sarma’s repeated references to religion in matters of demography and economy reflect a deliberate attempt to polarise communities and deepen mistrust. His comments equating Muslim prosperity with “surrender” of the Assamese people, they argue, expose the communal undercurrent in the state’s political discourse.

The chief minister said he would hold another press conference soon to “elaborate” on the matter.

News Network
November 14,2025

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Legendary environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, lovingly hailed as Vruksha Mata (Mother of Trees), passed away on Friday morning at the age of 114. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, where she had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and persistent breathing difficulties.

Thimmakka, who had become a global symbol of grassroots environmental activism, was living with her adopted son Umesh in Balluru, Belur taluk. She had been admitted to the hospital a week ago after her health deteriorated.

Earlier this year, despite her age, she was able to have Hasanamba darshana during the annual jatra mahotsava—a visit her followers fondly remembered.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkaiah of Hulikal village in Ramanagar district. The couple did not have children, but she famously channelled her affection into nurturing trees—eventually becoming one of India’s most admired environmental guardians.

Her life’s work is legendary:

•    She planted and tended 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur.

•    Over her lifetime, she is credited with planting nearly 8,000 trees of various species.
In 2022, recognising her extraordinary contribution, the Government of Karnataka appointed her the Environmental Ambassador of the State.

Throughout her remarkable journey, she received numerous honours, including:

•    National Citizens Award (1995)
•    Veera Chakra Prashasti (1997)
•    Indira Priyadarshini Award (1997)
•    Padma Shri (2019)
•    Nadoja Award
•    Rajyotsava Award

Simple, humble, and unwavering in her love for nature, Saalumarada Thimmakka inspired generations of environmentalists, students, women, and nature lovers across India. Her legacy—thousands of trees standing tall—will continue to breathe life for centuries.

