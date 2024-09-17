  1. Home
  2. 100 days of instability, immaturity and crimes against women: Congress on Modi govt's performance

100 days of instability, immaturity and crimes against women: Congress on Modi govt's performance

News Network
September 17, 2024

congmodi.jpg

As the Modi-led NDA government completes the first 100 days of its third term, the Congress party has launched a scathing attack, dubbing it as the "U-Turn Sarkar" for its failures and policy reversals.

At a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted what she called "100 days of instability, indecisiveness, and immaturity," accusing the Modi government of damaging critical sectors of the economy and public infrastructure.

Shrinate criticised the government's handling of the economy, which she described as being in "dire straits".

She argued that under Modi's leadership, sectors such as agriculture, youth employment, and infrastructure have been neglected. "These 100 days have been very heavy on the country's economy, farmers, youth, women, infrastructure, railways, and institutions," she said, adding "It has become clear that Narendra Modi has no vision to deal with the country's problems."

She went on to debunk the government's claims of progress in infrastructure development, citing multiple instances of structural failures in key projects.

“The airports inaugurated by Narendra Modi--from Jabalpur to Delhi and Rajkot--could not even withstand a single monsoon,” Shrinate pointed out. She also referenced failures such as:

•    Atal setu: Constructed at a cost of Rs18,000 crore, the bridge developed cracks soon after its inauguration.

•    Sudarshan setu in Gujarat: Opened in February 2024, it also developed cracks within months.

•    Shivaji statue collapse: The iconic statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was destroyed within eight months of being unveiled, an event Shrinate described as an "insult to Shivaji Maharaj."

•    Ram mandir water leakage: The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, a symbol of faith for millions, was found to be leaking during the monsoon.

•    "Who will take accountability for these incidents?" Shrinate asked, questioning the government's competency in executing large-scale projects.

•    On railway safety, Shrinate accused the government of overseeing a period marked by frequent accidents and derailments.

•    "There have been 38 railway accidents in 100 days, resulting in 21 deaths," she stated. Despite the public outrage following the tragic Balasore accident, which killed nearly 300 people earlier this year, the Congress spokesperson said that the government has failed to take effective measures to improve rail safety.

•    She criticised the slow implementation of Kavach, an anti-collision device, stating, “The reality is that even after 21 deaths, Kavach is being installed at a pace of 2 km per year, while the Railway Minister shamelessly calls these 'minor' incidents.” Shrinate’s remarks come amidst mounting public concern over the Modi government’s inability to secure rail travel in one of the world’s largest railway networks.

In addition to infrastructure and safety concerns, Shrinate accused the Modi government of making hasty policy decisions, only to later backtrack under public pressure. "If any of your decisions affect the country negatively, it won’t become law because the government will take a U-turn on it," she said. Among the key policy reversals Shrinate cited were:

•    Lateral entry: A controversial policy of hiring private-sector professionals for bureaucratic roles, which was quietly shelved.

•    Broadcast Bill: Withdrawn after fierce opposition, highlighting the government's poor handling of policy legislation.

•    Waqf Board Bill: Another example of the government's failure to gauge the impact of its decisions.

•    NPS to UPS: Indexation policy changes that were hastily reversed after protests from key stakeholders.

"Narendra Modi's first 100 days symbolise not just U-turns, but a government that is fundamentally unsure of its direction," Shrinate remarked.

"In 100 days, 104 heinous crimes have been committed against women, in which there are 157 victims. Women are raped publicly in BJP ruled states but Narendra Modi doesn't say a word on this. But how will you speak, because you are the one who stood with those who sexually exploited the daughters of the country," she added.

The Congress's sharp critique of the Modi government's first 100 days has set the tone for the coming months, as the opposition gears up for a series of state elections and prepares for the 2024 general election.

"The country cannot afford this level of instability, immaturity, and incompetence," Shrinate concluded, calling on citizens to hold the Modi government accountable for what she described as its "endless U-turns and policy failures."

In these 100 days, Congress has made clear that it will focus on highlighting the government’s missteps in the economy, public safety, and governance, presenting itself as a viable alternative in the face of what it calls "a government in retreat."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 14,2024

Mangaluru: The block level and District Congress Committee presidents in the state will be changed in the next one month for better reach into society and bring in organisational fortification, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president G C Chandrasheker on Saturday.

The All India Congress Committee and KPCC have a vision for bringing a change in how the party works with the last man and woman in the state, he said at a press conference here.

"We are looking at bringing development models into the state with a new vision. We are a party that likes to work with the opposition in the developmental aspects and keep all other matters away that do not relate to the development of the state.

"We have a great respect for the people of the coast who are considered to be forward-looking and perceptible, but it is also true that we do not have the numbers in the upper house and in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)," he said.

"Our endeavour is to not only create a strong pro-development workforce at the base level by strengthening the second and third level leadership in the state," he said.

Chandrasheker, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said that he and his four colleagues of the rank of working presidents of the KPCC are going to every district to infuse the new thinking in our workers and leaders.

"This move will get a new surge considering the party is facing byelections in Shiggaon, Chennapatna and Sandhur segments and also vacant seats in the legislative council, followed by elections to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats" he said.

When asked about the reason for the changes, Chandrashekar said most of the people have already lived their tenures. The party wants to reward those who have not been given tickets to contest in the 2023 state assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections for political reasons.

There are quite good leaders and hard-working ground level workers who have great potential to lead the party in the coming years, he said.

"Women will get at least one top post in all District Congress Committees and block levels. There is also a move to give responsible positions for the workers and leaders coming from different strata of society, which are deliverable. The party will not shy away from it," he said.

The other two working presidents, Dr Manjunath Bhandary and Vasanth Kumar, were also present at the press conference.

Kumar said some of the regions in the state are dominated by the BJP. "We want to end this run and defeat the divisive models of the BJP." Bhandary said the Indian National Congress was aiming at a high development phase in the state and involve the opposition parties and their leaders in the development plans in the state. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2024

congmodi.jpg

As the Modi-led NDA government completes the first 100 days of its third term, the Congress party has launched a scathing attack, dubbing it as the "U-Turn Sarkar" for its failures and policy reversals.

At a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted what she called "100 days of instability, indecisiveness, and immaturity," accusing the Modi government of damaging critical sectors of the economy and public infrastructure.

Shrinate criticised the government's handling of the economy, which she described as being in "dire straits".

She argued that under Modi's leadership, sectors such as agriculture, youth employment, and infrastructure have been neglected. "These 100 days have been very heavy on the country's economy, farmers, youth, women, infrastructure, railways, and institutions," she said, adding "It has become clear that Narendra Modi has no vision to deal with the country's problems."

She went on to debunk the government's claims of progress in infrastructure development, citing multiple instances of structural failures in key projects.

“The airports inaugurated by Narendra Modi--from Jabalpur to Delhi and Rajkot--could not even withstand a single monsoon,” Shrinate pointed out. She also referenced failures such as:

•    Atal setu: Constructed at a cost of Rs18,000 crore, the bridge developed cracks soon after its inauguration.

•    Sudarshan setu in Gujarat: Opened in February 2024, it also developed cracks within months.

•    Shivaji statue collapse: The iconic statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was destroyed within eight months of being unveiled, an event Shrinate described as an "insult to Shivaji Maharaj."

•    Ram mandir water leakage: The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, a symbol of faith for millions, was found to be leaking during the monsoon.

•    "Who will take accountability for these incidents?" Shrinate asked, questioning the government's competency in executing large-scale projects.

•    On railway safety, Shrinate accused the government of overseeing a period marked by frequent accidents and derailments.

•    "There have been 38 railway accidents in 100 days, resulting in 21 deaths," she stated. Despite the public outrage following the tragic Balasore accident, which killed nearly 300 people earlier this year, the Congress spokesperson said that the government has failed to take effective measures to improve rail safety.

•    She criticised the slow implementation of Kavach, an anti-collision device, stating, “The reality is that even after 21 deaths, Kavach is being installed at a pace of 2 km per year, while the Railway Minister shamelessly calls these 'minor' incidents.” Shrinate’s remarks come amidst mounting public concern over the Modi government’s inability to secure rail travel in one of the world’s largest railway networks.

In addition to infrastructure and safety concerns, Shrinate accused the Modi government of making hasty policy decisions, only to later backtrack under public pressure. "If any of your decisions affect the country negatively, it won’t become law because the government will take a U-turn on it," she said. Among the key policy reversals Shrinate cited were:

•    Lateral entry: A controversial policy of hiring private-sector professionals for bureaucratic roles, which was quietly shelved.

•    Broadcast Bill: Withdrawn after fierce opposition, highlighting the government's poor handling of policy legislation.

•    Waqf Board Bill: Another example of the government's failure to gauge the impact of its decisions.

•    NPS to UPS: Indexation policy changes that were hastily reversed after protests from key stakeholders.

"Narendra Modi's first 100 days symbolise not just U-turns, but a government that is fundamentally unsure of its direction," Shrinate remarked.

"In 100 days, 104 heinous crimes have been committed against women, in which there are 157 victims. Women are raped publicly in BJP ruled states but Narendra Modi doesn't say a word on this. But how will you speak, because you are the one who stood with those who sexually exploited the daughters of the country," she added.

The Congress's sharp critique of the Modi government's first 100 days has set the tone for the coming months, as the opposition gears up for a series of state elections and prepares for the 2024 general election.

"The country cannot afford this level of instability, immaturity, and incompetence," Shrinate concluded, calling on citizens to hold the Modi government accountable for what she described as its "endless U-turns and policy failures."

In these 100 days, Congress has made clear that it will focus on highlighting the government’s missteps in the economy, public safety, and governance, presenting itself as a viable alternative in the face of what it calls "a government in retreat."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 9,2024

jayshankar.jpg

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here in the Saudi capital, days after President Vladimir Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict.

Their interaction took place on the sidelines of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers' meeting. Both the ministers are in the Saudi capital to attend ministerial meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Foreign Minister of India @DrSJaishankar," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

On Thursday, President Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch over the Ukraine conflict and said they are sincerely making efforts to resolve it.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin said, "If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that." His remarks came within two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week told the Izvestia daily that India could help in establishing a dialogue on Ukraine.

Underlining the existing "highly constructive, even friendly relations" between Modi and Putin, he said the Indian Prime Minister can "lead the line on getting first-hand information from the participants in this conflict," as he “freely communicates with Putin, with Zelenskyy, and with the Americans.” "This gives a great opportunity for India to throw its weight in world affairs, to use its influence that would drive the Americans and Ukrainians towards using a greater political will and entering the peaceful settlement track,” Peskov said.

He, however, said there are "no specific plans" for Modi to mediate on the issue.

"At this time they can hardly exist, as we do not see any preconditions for talks for now,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Modi on August 23 visited Ukraine where he conveyed to President Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region.

His nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with President Putin that triggered anguish in some Western countries.

In his talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Modi said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict and he would even like to contribute personally to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Jaishankar arrived in the Saudi capital Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to attend the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers' meeting.

The GCC is an influential grouping, comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

From Riyadh, Jaishankar will travel to Germany where he will meet the German Foreign Minister as well as the leadership and other Ministers from the German government to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. This will be his third bilateral visit to Berlin.

On the third and final leg of his trip, Jaishankar will visit Geneva.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.