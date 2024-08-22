  1. Home
136 passengers evacuated after 'bomb' note in Mumbai-Kerala Air India plane toilet sparks panic

News Network
August 22, 2024

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22: The tension that surfaced in the airport here on Thursday morning ended after a thorough search on the Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Air India flight found nothing dangerous, except a note written on a tissue paper in a toilet of the plane, which said 'bomb'.

Earlier, an Air India flight from Mumbai made an emergency landing following a bomb threat. The incident took place around 7.30 a.m. when the pilot of the Air India flight informed the airport authorities about the threat. As soon as the message of the threat was received, the airport went into full alert mode. The bomb squad and all other emergency services were quickly positioned.

After the plane made a touchdown around 8 a.m., it was moved to an isolated area of the airport and all the 136 passengers, including the crew on board, were evacuated safely. Bomb experts entered the plane and carried out a thorough check.

Initially, the authorities were perplexed about how the bomb threat was known to the pilot.

With the Kerala Police taking over the probe, it surfaced that a handwritten note on a tissue paper was recovered from the washroom of the aircraft when the flight was on its journey to here.

On the note was written about the presence of a bomb and that was how the pilot came to know about it, said officials.

Further investigation was on to find out who had written the note, and if there was any motive. Further details were awaited as the probe was ongoing.

The authorities said that the airport was functioning normally.

The entire baggage and the cargo on the Air India aircraft were screened. The passengers have not come out to the arrival lounge of the airport.

The police probe team after getting the list of passengers, spoke to them and the crew also, as the first step of their investigation as the note was recovered from the plane toilet.

The preliminary impression of the police is that chances are high that the note could have been put during the course of the flight.

News Network
August 9,2024

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy from Benjanapadavu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, has died by suicide. 

The young student, Bhavish Acharya, was a Class 10 student who tragically ended his life by hanging himself in the bathroom of his home.

Bhavish, the son of Udaya Acharya, lived with his family in Benjanapadavu Karavali Site and was studying at a private school in Badakabailu. 

According to sources close to the family, Bhavish had frequently expressed difficulties with his studies, sharing his concerns with his parents. However, the exact circumstances that led to this devastating act remain unknown.

On the evening of August 7, Bhavish returned home and remained indoors. Around 7:30 p.m., he went to the bathroom and didn’t return for an unusually long time. 

Worried, his family knocked on the door, but there was no response. Fearing the worst, they broke the door open and were confronted with the heartbreaking sight of Bhavish hanging. He was rushed to Thumbay hospital, but tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Bantwal twon police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the factors leading to this tragic event.

News Network
August 10,2024

Hindenburg Research, the entity which shorted Adani stocks and led to a massive crash in the conglomerate's market value, has posted a cryptic message on social media platform X, wherein it said, "Something big soon India".

Their post has already started garnering a lot of attention, with many X users slamming the short seller based on the recent Sebi show cause notice to the firm regarding the Adani issue.

"Tool kit activated to distract more from Bangladesh," one user commented.

"Like the actual Hindenburg, I find your India coverage to be mostly hot air," another said.

Adani Enterprises had decided not to proceed with a debut retail bond offering of up to Rs 1000 crore last year after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

Adani Group denied Hindenburg's allegations, but shares of its group companies lost more than $100 billion in value before recovering in late 2023.

Hindenburg Research had shared an advance copy of its damning report against Adani group with New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon about two months before publishing it and profited from a deal to share spoils from share price movement, according to market regulator Sebi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its 46-page show cause notice to Hindenburg, detailed how the US short seller, the New York hedge fund and a broker tied to Kotak Mahindra Bank benefited from the over $150 billion routs in the market value of Adani group's 10 listed firms post-publication of the report.

Sebi charged Hindenburg of making "unfair" profits from "collusion" to use "non-public" and "misleading" information and induce "panic selling" in Adani Group stocks.

Hindenburg, which made public the Sebi notice, in its response, has described the show cause as an attempt to "silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India" and revealed that the vehicle used to bet against Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd belonged to Kotak Mahindra (International) Ltd, a Mauritius-based subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 21,2024

Over the past 15 years, Karnataka's forests have faced significant devastation, with 4,228 acres of forest land being diverted for mining activities. The undivided Ballari district has been the epicenter of this environmental crisis, accounting for a staggering 80% of the total forest loss.

Impact of Illegal Mining

Karnataka had already lost 2,200 acres of forest due to rampant illegal mining. The districts most affected by this illegal activity continued to suffer, with forest losses escalating over time. Between 2000 and 2011, the Supreme Court-ordered macro analysis by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) revealed that 8.9 square kilometers (2,199 acres) of forest were destroyed, with mining activities impacting a total of 43.4 square kilometers (10,724 acres) of land.

Legalized Mining

While stringent norms were introduced to curb illegal mining following the Supreme Court's intervention, legalized mining activities have paradoxically resulted in twice the destruction. Information obtained under the RTI Act shows that 60 mining projects were approved between 2010 and March 2024, with Ballari alone hosting 39 of these projects. Moreover, mining leases were extended or renewed for an additional 5,000 acres of forest, further exacerbating the situation.

Vanishing Wildlife and Degraded Land

The consequences of forest depletion are stark. Once thriving with biodiversity, the forests of Ballari and surrounding districts are now devoid of species like the Egyptian vulture, yellow-throated bulbul, white-backed vulture, and four-horned antelopes. The destruction of natural habitats due to mining has led to the extinction of these species in the region, highlighting the dire need for conservation efforts.

Health and Economic Consequences

The impact of mining is not limited to the environment alone; it has taken a toll on the people living in these areas as well. A study by the Hyderabad-based Cerana Foundation, commissioned by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, revealed a "four-fold increase" in asthma prevalence due to air pollution from mining activities. The agricultural sector has also suffered, with annual income losses estimated at Rs 200 crore. Additionally, the carbon sequestration cost, resulting from iron ore mining's carbon emissions, stands at Rs 120 crore annually.

Environmental Cost of Iron Ore Mining

Iron ore mining is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, with an average of 25 kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted per tonne of iron ore produced. To offset the carbon emissions from iron ore mining in Sandur taluk alone, plantations would need to be established on 98,842 acres (400 square kilometers) of land. This would cost Rs 120 crore, effectively making the environment subsidize the iron ore industry.

Need for Conservation

Environmental activist S.R. Hiremath of Samaja Parivartana Samudaya has raised alarm bells about the ongoing destruction. He emphasized the need for adopting the principle of intergenerational equity, stressing that the mineral deposits in Ballari may only last for another 25-30 years at the current rate of extraction. This unsustainable approach raises questions about the rights of future generations to these resources and the forests that are rapidly disappearing.

A Wake-Up Call for Karnataka

As Karnataka continues to grapple with extreme weather events and the loss of lives due to climate change, there is an urgent need to reassess the balance between economic development and environmental conservation. With a budget of Rs 26,000 crore set aside for restoration, it is crucial for the government to halt further destruction and prioritize the preservation of the state's remaining forests. The time to act is now, before it is too late for both the environment and the people who depend on it.

