16 Pakistani YouTube channels banned in India; BBC too gets a warning

India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, which collectively boast 63 million subscribers, for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources confirmed. The ban was enforced following recommendations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The banned channels include those affiliated with prominent news outlets such as:

Dawn

Samaa TV

ARY News

Bol News

Raftar

Geo News

Suno News

Additionally, channels operated by journalists:

Irshad Bhatti

Asma Shirazi

Umar Cheema

Muneeb Farooq

Other banned channels include:

The Pakistan Reference

Samaa Sports

Uzair Cricket

Razi Naama

Government sources indicated that these channels were responsible for spreading provocative content, false narratives, and misinformation targeting India, its army, and its security agencies. The action follows the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri. These channels were accused of fueling tensions between India and Pakistan, exacerbating the already strained diplomatic relations.

When attempting to access these channels, users are met with the following message: "This content is currently unavailable in this country due to an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)."

The ban comes as part of India’s broader response to Pakistan, which is suspected of playing a role in the Pahalgam terror attack. In retaliation, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan has responded by stating its right to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those responsible for the attack on April 22 would face unimaginable consequences. He emphasized that India would identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers, stating that the spirit of the country would remain unbroken.

"From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country’s enemies have shown the audacity to attack India’s soul," Modi said. "The time has come to demolish whatever remains of the terror haven. The will of 140 crore people will break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

In a related development, the Indian government has issued a warning to the BBC over a controversial headline in its coverage of the Kashmir attack. The headline, which read "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists," was criticized for implying that India was responsible for the killings of the tourists. Several social media users highlighted the issue, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs' External Publicity Department to convey the government's displeasure to Jackie Martin, BBC’s India head. Sources indicate that a formal letter was also sent to the BBC regarding its use of the term "militants" to describe the terrorists involved in the attack. The government has stated that it will closely monitor future BBC reporting on the issue.