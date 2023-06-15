  1. Home
  2. 160,000 evacuated as India’s Gujarat, Pak’s Sindh brace for cyclone Biparjoy

160,000 evacuated as India’s Gujarat, Pak’s Sindh brace for cyclone Biparjoy

News Network
June 15, 2023

biparjoy.jpg

Around 160,000 people in India and Pakistan have been evacuated from the path of a fierce cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district by Thursday evening.

Forecasters have warned that Cyclone Biparjoy - which means "disaster" in Bengali- could destroy homes and crops.

As many as 74,435 citizens so far to safe places from eight districts of Gujarat. 4,604 in Junagadh, 34,300 in Kutch, 10,000 in Jamnagar, 3,469 in Porbandar, 5,035 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1,605 in Gir Somnath, 9,243 in Morbi and 6,089 in Rajkot have been evacuated. 

According to officials, the cyclone has the potential to leave a trail of destruction due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. 

Giving updates on the rescue operation, relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that all the targeted people, who were found to be living in the low-lying areas, have been shifted to shelter homes by evening.

He said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall by Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kmph as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Pakistan, the storm is expected to strike the coast of Sindh province. Authorities have already evacuated 81,000 people from the south-eastern coast and set up 75 relief camps at schools.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Karachi, the province's largest city with a population of more than 20 million, was not under immediate threat but emergency measures were being taken.

The "very severe cyclonic storm" was packing sustained winds with speeds up to 135 km (84 miles) per hour, and gusting up to 150 km (93 miles) per hour, meteorologists said. They have also warned high tides could inundate low-lying areas along the coasts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 15,2023

biparjoy.jpg

Around 160,000 people in India and Pakistan have been evacuated from the path of a fierce cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district by Thursday evening.

Forecasters have warned that Cyclone Biparjoy - which means "disaster" in Bengali- could destroy homes and crops.

As many as 74,435 citizens so far to safe places from eight districts of Gujarat. 4,604 in Junagadh, 34,300 in Kutch, 10,000 in Jamnagar, 3,469 in Porbandar, 5,035 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1,605 in Gir Somnath, 9,243 in Morbi and 6,089 in Rajkot have been evacuated. 

According to officials, the cyclone has the potential to leave a trail of destruction due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. 

Giving updates on the rescue operation, relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that all the targeted people, who were found to be living in the low-lying areas, have been shifted to shelter homes by evening.

He said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall by Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kmph as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Pakistan, the storm is expected to strike the coast of Sindh province. Authorities have already evacuated 81,000 people from the south-eastern coast and set up 75 relief camps at schools.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Karachi, the province's largest city with a population of more than 20 million, was not under immediate threat but emergency measures were being taken.

The "very severe cyclonic storm" was packing sustained winds with speeds up to 135 km (84 miles) per hour, and gusting up to 150 km (93 miles) per hour, meteorologists said. They have also warned high tides could inundate low-lying areas along the coasts.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 1,2023

SHIP.jpg

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is planning to launch a passenger ship service between the coast of the southern state and the Gulf countries to provide affordable travel for Malayali expatriates in the Middle East who are forced to pay exorbitant airline charges for their trips home.

A high-level meeting held here on Wednesday, May 31, decided to devise a plan to start a passenger ship service between Kerala and the Gulf, state Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said.

The minister said airline companies charge exorbitant money from ordinary expatriates for their travel during festive seasons. They are forced to set aside the lion's share of their meagre savings for travel, Devarkovil said.

The minister said the project was planned at the high-level meeting organised by the Mala bar Development Council and the Kerala Maritime Board.

The government is planning to launch the ship service with the cooperation of the Department of Non Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA), the official body of the diaspora of Kerala ethnicity, said Devarkovil.

In a Facebook post, the minister said the LDF government has allocated Rs 15 crore in this year's budget to solve the travel problems of expatriates. The idea is to start the ship service using this amount also, he said.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai, CEO Salim Kumar, NORKA General Manager Ajith Kolassery, MDC President C E Chakunni, office bearers M K Ayyappan, Zubair, and others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 11,2023

shaktiLaxmi.jpg

Udupi, June 11: Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the famous Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Sunday.

Hebbalkar, who has been appointed as the Udupi district-in-charge minister, offered prayers at the temple during special rituals.

The minister was in Udupi to inaugurate the district-level programme in connection with the launch of Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.