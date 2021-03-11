  1. Home
  170 Congress MLAs joined BJP, other parties to contest polls between 2016 and 2020

News Network
March 11, 2021

New Delhi: As many as 170 MLAs left the Congress to join other parties, especially BJP, during the elections held between 2016-2020 while only 18 BJP legislators switched parties to contest the polls in this period, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR, in a new report, said between 2016-2020, 182 of the 405 re-contesting MLAs, who switched political parties, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), followed by 38 who joined the Congress and 25 who joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Five Lok Sabha MPs left the BJP to join other parties during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while seven Rajya Sabha MPs left the Congress to join another party to contest elections between 2016-2020, the report said.

As many as 170 MLAs left the Congress to join other parties during the elections held between 2016-2020, while only 18 MLAs left the BJP to join another party to contest polls in this period, it added.

"It is to be noted that the recent fall of governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka State Assemblies were due to defections of their MLAs," the report said.

It said between 2016-20, 10 of the 16 re-contesting Rajya Sabha MPs who switched political parties joined the BJP and five of the 12 Lok Sabha MPs who changed parties joined the Congress during the 2019 parliamentary polls.

For the report, the National Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 433 MPs and MLAs, who changed parties and re-contested elections held in the last five years.

Agencies
March 5,2021

indiasa.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 5: International oil prices rose after Opec and its allies ignored India's plea to ease production control, with Saudi Arabia asking New Delhi to instead use oil it bought at rock bottom rates last year.

Brent crude, the most widely used benchmark, on Friday rose nearly 1 per cent to $67.44 a barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, a group known as Opec, agreed not to increase supplies in April awaiting more substantial recovery in demand.

India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had in the run-up to Thursday's Opec meeting urged the producers' group to ease production curbs to fulfil their promise of stable oil prices.

He felt rising international oil prices were hurting economic recovery and demand.

Responding to a question on India's pleas, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at a press conference after the OPEC+ decision on Thursday said New Delhi should take some of the crude out of storage that they had purchased at very cheap rates last year.

"With regard to India, very simple. I would ask my friend that he withdraw some of the cheap oil that they bought in April, May and June (last year)," the Saudi minister said. "There is an opportunity cost for not withdrawing it now."

India had purchased 16.71 million barrels of crude in April-May, 2020 and filled all the three Strategic Petroleum Reserves created at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore and Padur in Karnataka. The average cost of that crude purchase was $19 per barrel, according to Pradhan's written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on September 21, 2020.

Retail petrol and diesel prices, which already are at historic highs, should rise if the oil companies decide to pass on the surge in international oil prices to consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for the last five years and oil companies have in past not revised prices in the run to crucial assembly elections in 2017 and 2018 ahead of elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry and Assam will go to the polls in the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, Pradhan had said India, where fuel demand is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, wants reasonable and responsible oil prices.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, had supported the decision of the oil producers' cartel Opec and its allies to cut production last year in view of the oil demand collapsing due to the spread of Covid-19.

"At that point in time, the producers especially Opec assured the global market, that by the beginning of the 2021 demand will be coming back and production will be as usual. But I am sorry to say the production is yet to be normal," he said. "If you do not supply properly if there is a gap in demand and supply artificially (created), there is a price rise."

The average price of crude oil India imports was less than $50 per barrel between April and December 2020 and comparable to 2019-20 average rate of $60.47 in months thereafter but petrol and diesel prices are at historic highs now as the government has so far not rolled back the taxes it levied when prices plummeted almost a year back.

The record taxes coupled with international rates returning to pre-Covid levels on resurrecting demand have meant that petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and now accounts for more than one-third of the Rs 91.17 a litre price of petrol in Delhi and 40 per cent of Rs 81.47 per litre rate of diesel.

'Excise duty on petrol, diesel can be reduced by Rs 8.5 a litre without hurting revenues'

The basket of crude oil India imported in February averaged $61.22 per barrel and $54.79 in January this year. It had fallen to $19.90 in April last year and was between $40 and $49 during June and December.

India imports about 85 per cent of its oil needs and local retail rates are benchmarked to international prices.

Opec+, which is currently reining in about 7 million barrels per day of production -- about 7 per cent of pre-pandemic supply -- has helped engineer a nearly 80 per cent rise in the Dated Brent benchmark since November. Saudi Arabia has taken a voluntary extra 1 million bpd production cut in February and March.

Agencies
February 26,2021

COVID-19 Resurge: 16,577 New Cases, 120 Deaths | OTV News

New Delhi, Feb 26: As many as 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,63,491, including 1,55,986 active cases and 1,07,50,680 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,825 on Friday with additional 120 deaths.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,34,72,643 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today that the total number of samples has reached 21,46,61,465 as of Thursday, including 8,31,807 samples tested yesterday. 

Agencies
February 25,2021

Joe Biden revokes Donald Trump-era ban on issuance of green cards | World News – India TV

Washington, Feb 25: President Joe Biden has lifted a freeze on green cards issued by his predecessor during the pandemic that lawyers said was blocking most legal immigration to the United States.

Former President Donald Trump last spring halted the issuance of green cards until the end of 2020 in the name of protecting the coronavirus-wracked job market a reason that Trump gave to achieve many of the cuts to legal immigration that had eluded him before the pandemic.

Trump on December 31 extended those orders until the end of March.

Trump had deemed immigrants a risk to the US labour market and blocked their entry to the United States in issuing Proclamation 10014 and Proclamation 10052.

Biden stated in his proclamation on Wednesday that shutting the door on legal immigrants does not advance the interests of the United States".

To the contrary, it harms the United States, including by preventing certain family members of United States citizens and lawful permanent residents from joining their families here. It also harms industries in the United States that utilize talent from around the world," Biden stated in his proclamation.

Most immigrant visas were blocked by the orders, according to immigration lawyers.

As many as 120,000 family-based preference visas were lost largely because of the pandemic-related freeze in the 2020 budget year, according to the American Immigrant Lawyers Association. Immigrants could not bring over family members unless they were US citizens applying for visas for their spouses or children under the age of 21.

It also barred entry to immigrants with employment-based visas unless they were considered beneficial to the national interest such as health care professionals.

And it slammed the door on thousands of visa lottery winners who were randomly chosen from a pool of about 14 million applicants to be given green cards that would let them live permanently in the United States.

The blocked visas add to a growing backlog that has reached 437,000 for family-based visas alone, said California immigration lawyer Curtis Morrison, who represented thousands of people blocked by the freeze.

I'm thrilled for my clients who are now in a position that they can now enter the US," he said. But that backlog will take years if the administration does not take ambitious measures."

A federal judge last year issued a ruling that all but lifted Proclamation 10052 by allowing temporary foreign workers to enter the United States if their employers are members of the US Chamber of Commerce or several other large organisations that represent much of the US economy.

But Proclamation 10014 continued to block thousands of immigrants.

Immigration lawyers said they were surprised Biden did not immediately lift the freeze like he did with Trump's travel ban imposed against people from mostly Muslim-majority countries. As a result, some immigrants blocked by the travel ban found they still could not come to the United States because of the freeze.

Biden's actions come only days after thousands of visa lottery winners at risk of having their visas expire won a court order that put their visas on hold by the judge in the case. Now they will be allowed to use their visas to enter the country.

The United States makes available up to 55,000 visas a year for immigrants whose nationalities are under-represented in the US population. The visas must be used within six months of being obtained.

Meanwhile, Biden has proposed legislation that would limit presidential authority to issue future bans against immigrants.

The president has not said whether there will be any redress for visa lottery winners who lost out because of the pandemic-era policies. But he is calling for the US to increase the number of diversity visas available via the lottery each year from 55,000 to 80,000.

