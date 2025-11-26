  1. Home
  2. Campus politics: DKS pushes to restore student elections in Karnataka banned since 1989

November 26, 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 26: Karnataka is taking its first concrete steps towards lifting a three-decade-old ban on student elections in colleges and universities. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced Wednesday that the state government will form a small committee to study the reintroduction of campus polls, a practice halted in 1989 following incidents of violence.

Speaking at a 'Constitution Day' event organised by the Karnataka Congress, Mr. Shivakumar underscored the move's aim: nurturing new political leadership from the grassroots.

"Recently, (Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to me and Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) asking us to think about restarting student elections," Shivakumar stated. "I'm announcing today that we'll form a small committee and seek a report on this."

Student elections were banned in Karnataka in 1989, largely due to concerns over violence and the infiltration of political party affiliates into campus life. The ban effectively extinguished vibrant student bodies and the pipeline of young leaders they often produced.

Mr. Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Congress president, said that former student leaders will be consulted to "study the pros and cons" of the re-introduction.

Acknowledging the history of the ban, he added, "There were many criminal activities taking place back then. We’ll see how we can conduct (student) elections by regulating such criminal activities."

The Deputy CM reminisced about his own journey, which began on campus. He recalled his political activism at Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College leading to his first Assembly ticket in 1985 at the age of 23. "That's how student leadership was at the time. Such leadership has gone today. College elections have stopped," he lamented, adding that for many, college elections were "like a big movement" where leaders were forged.

The move, driven by the Congress high command's push to cultivate young talent, will face scrutiny from academics and university authorities who have, in the past, expressed concern that the return of polls could disrupt the peaceful academic environment and turn campuses into political battlegrounds.

November 17,2025

At least 45 people are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker on the Makkah–Madinah highway near Mufrihat early Tuesday. According to local Saudi media, around 42 of the victims were Indian nationals.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Makkah to Madinah when the accident occurred around 1.30 am IST. Most of the passengers were from Hyderabad, Telangana, the Khaleej Times reported. The group was returning from Makkah after completing Umrah rituals.

A Gulf News report stated that many passengers were asleep when the collision occurred, leaving them little chance to escape after the bus burst into flames. The report also said that at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers.

Rescue teams said the bus was completely charred, making the identification of victims extremely difficult. Reports said one person, Mohd Abdul Shoiab, survived and is currently in hospital, though his condition remains unclear.

Government Issues Helplines

The Telangana government said it is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked officials in New Delhi to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

The Resident Commissioner has been tasked with collecting details of victims from Telangana, and a control room has been set up in the state secretariat.

Helpline numbers issued for families of victims:
+91 79979 59754
+91 99129 19545

The Indian Embassy in Jeddah has also set up a 24×7 control room and released a toll-free helpline number:
8002440003

PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the Saudi accident.

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Madinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said in a post on X.

Owaisi Reacts

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that 42 Umrah pilgrims were on the bus when it caught fire. He said he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who informed him that authorities are gathering more details.
Reports also said that around 16 pilgrims who had travelled through two Hyderabad-based agencies — Al-Meena Hajj and Umrah Travels — were among the deceased.

Owaisi urged the central government to bring the bodies back to India and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Foreign Minister Reacts

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident involving Indian nationals in Madinah.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said on X.

November 12,2025

Mangaluru: A 43-year-old city resident has lost more than ₹2 crore in a long-running online investment racket, after falling prey to conmen who promised to double his money through a “safe” trading platform.

According to the complaint filed at the City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, the victim’s ordeal began on May 1, 2022, when he received a WhatsApp message from a man named Ankit, posing as an employee of a reputed investment firm.

Ankit lured the victim with claims of guaranteed double returns and later introduced three alleged associates — Sumit Jaiswal, Kushagar Jain, and Akhil — who, he said, handled overseas investments for higher profits.

To win the victim’s trust, the scammers first asked him to invest ₹3,500 and quickly returned ₹1,000 as “profit.” Tempted by the apparent success, the complainant went on to invest increasingly larger sums over several months — transferring funds from his own accounts as well as those of his wife, uncle, and niece.

Between May 2022 and August 2025, he allegedly transferred over ₹2 crore through UPI and IMPS transactions to multiple accounts linked to the accused.

The scam unravelled when all communication from the group abruptly stopped. When the victim finally reached Ankit, he was told that the other three had “cheated” him and vanished. Later, the trio reportedly contacted the complainant, issuing death threats and warning him not to approach the police.

Alarmed, he shared the ordeal with his family and lodged a complaint with the CEN police, who are investigating the matter.

November 12,2025

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has once again extended the deadline for citizens who were unable to participate in the state’s Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the “caste census.”

Those left out can now complete the enumeration online until November 30, news agency PTI reported.

The large-scale door-to-door survey, which concluded on October 31, recorded an 89.48% participation rate across the state. According to officials, nearly 4.22 lakh households had refused to take part, while another 34.49 lakh homes were found locked or vacant during the enumeration period.

To ensure everyone has a chance to be included, the Commission has provided an online self-declaration option available at https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in

The initial extension had allowed submissions until November 10, but the deadline has now been pushed further to the end of the month.

“In order to provide an opportunity to everyone to participate in the survey, the period for self-participation through the online link has finally been extended till November 30,” the Commission said in its official statement on Tuesday according to the agency.

The survey began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude by October 7, but the deadline was extended multiple times to improve coverage. So far, data from 6.13 crore residents out of the state’s 6.85 crore projected population (2025 estimate) has been collected.

The ongoing exercise, which uses a 60-question scientific questionnaire, is expected to cost around ₹420 crore. The state had earlier spent ₹165.51 crore on a similar survey conducted in 2015, which was later discarded without being published.

