  1. Home
  2. 2 girl students and a pregnant woman die after covid vaccination in Kerala; IMA calls them ‘rare incidents’

2 girl students and a pregnant woman die after covid vaccination in Kerala; IMA calls them ‘rare incidents’

News Network
August 26, 2021

Kasaragod, Aug 26: The Kerala Region of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has downplayed incidents of three deaths of women reportedly after getting covid jabs, saying that these are all very rare cases, considering the sheer number of vaccines administered.

The deaths have been reported from Kottayam and Kasaragod districts over the last 12 days.

A 31-year-old who had her pregnancy confirmed from a private hospital in Kottayam had taken the first dose of Covishield on August 6. Five days later, she developed a severe headache.

She was admitted to the same hospital on August 15, but developed complications the next day and was declared brain dead, with death being confirmed on August 20. The death has been initially attributed to ‘cerebral venous thrombosis and vaccine-associated thrombocytopenia’.

Kottayam District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese told the media that it was not clear under what circumstances the private hospital had linked the death to Covid vaccine. An autopsy report is awaited. The death would be audited by an expert team of doctors to determine the exact cause.

The two other deaths, both students, also developed similar build-up and termination. Speaking to BusinessLine, PT Zacharias, President, IMA, Kerala Region, attributed the deaths to thrombosis. The possibilities of getting infected with thrombosis is high, especially in pregnant women.

“Unfortunately, one of the four ladies who died recently was pregnant,” said Zacharias. Quoting a recent study in Denmark, he said there has been only a single such incident in entire Europe of thrombosis after receiving Covid vaccine. Such incidents are very rare in India, especially Kerala, where a vast majority have not reported adverse events after taking the jab.

Nursing assistants administering the vaccine have been strictly instructed to take utmost care and extra caution while on the job. Oozing of blood while wrongly applying the needle to the muscle may lead to mixing with the vaccine, which could enhance the possibility of thrombosis.

According to Zacharias, nursing assistants in government hospitals are well trained to do the job, but cannot say the same thing of counterparts in private hospitals.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for intra-muscular injection say that the needle must be used long enough to reach deep into the muscle. Insert needle at a 90-degree angle to the skin with a quick thrust. Before administering an injection of vaccine, it is not necessary to aspirate – to pull back on the syringe plunger after needle insertion.

But Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the IMA’s national task force on Covid, regrets that the practice of aspirating to check if they hit a blood vessel while giving intra-muscular injections has stopped.

In the past, this was a standard practice to ensure that the tip of the needle did not hit a blood vessel. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2021

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to fearlessly join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents' takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Older generations remember their ultraconservative Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions during their rule before the US-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims” Samangani said. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Across Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross said thousands had been wounded in the fighting. Security forces and politicians handed over their provinces and bases without a fight, likely believing the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgent Taliban. The last American troops had planned to withdraw at the end of the month.

“The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

A resolute US President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American forces and acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images unfolding in Kabul. Biden said he faced a choice between honouring a previously negotiated withdrawal agreement or sending thousands more troops back to begin a third decade of war.

“After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

Talks appeared to be continuing between the Taliban and several Afghan government officials, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council. President Ashraf Ghani earlier fled the country amid the Taliban advance and his whereabouts remain unknown.

An official with direct knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to brief journalists, said senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi had arrived in Kabul from Qatar. Muttaqi is a former higher education minister during the Taliban's last rule. Muttaqi had begun making contact with Afghan political leaders even before Ghani fled. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2021

New Delhi, Aug 18: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was “an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years” and that it was a “great relief”.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 17,2021

covidsuicide.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In a sad incident which happened at Baikampady in the city in the wee hours of Tuesday August 17, 

A husband and wife have embraced death by hanging in their home at Baikampady on the outskirts of the city after they reportedly contracted novel. 

The deceased have been identified as Arya Suvarna (45) and Guna Suvarna (38). They were residing in an apartment in Baikampady.

Before resorting to the extreme step, Arya Suvarna contacted the city police chief N Shashi Kumar over phone to inform about the couple’s decision. The former also sent a voice note to the latter.

The top cop resorted to social media to identify the couple immediately besides asking his subordinates to take all possible steps to avert the tragedy. However, the couple ended their lives even before anyone could trace them. 

It is learnt that Guna Suvarna was diabetic and was depressed because of childlessness. For last few days the couple reportedly developed symptoms of covid19. Suvarna’s voice note claimed that they had been overtaken by anxiety.

When a team of police from Surathkal station reached the couple’s apartment in Baikambady, the couple’s dead body was hanging. A case has been registered. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.