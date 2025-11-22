  1. Home
  Karnataka: How to avail 50% discount on pending traffic e-challans

News Network
November 22, 2025

The Karnataka government has announced a 50% rebate on pending traffic and transport fines. The discount is available from November 21 to December 12.

The rebate applies to all traffic e-challans and violation cases booked by the RTO between 1991–92 and 2019–20. Officials clarified that the offer is not applicable to pending tax dues and is restricted only to traffic-violation fines.

Across Karnataka, more than 4 lakh RTO cases remain pending, including those involving transport vehicles. While thousands of vehicle owners have already cleared their dues, the department expects to generate substantial revenue through this limited-period rebate.

How to Pay and Avail the Discount

There are three ways to check and pay your pending fines:

1. Through Mobile Apps
Available on both Play Store and App Store:
•    Karnataka State Police (KSP) app
•    KarnatakaOne app
•    ASTraM app

Steps:
•    Enter your vehicle number in any of the above apps
•    Verify the photo/details of your vehicle
•    Pay the fine with the 50% discount applied

2. Visit a Traffic Police Station

You can pay your pending fine at any nearby traffic police station.

3. Visit the Traffic Management Centre (TMC)

•    Location: First Floor, Infantry Road, near Indian Express, Bengaluru

Transport Commissioner Yogeesh A M said, “We don't issue e-challans, so there's no online payment system.”

The department estimates ₹52 crore in pending RTO fines up to March 2020. “With the 50% rebate, we expect to collect around ₹25 crore if all dues are cleared,” he added.

News Network
November 13,2025

kolluru.jpg

Udupi, Nov 13: In a beautiful confluence of cultures and devotion, a French groom and a Russian bride exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at a mutt (monastery) at Kollur in Udupi district recently. The marriage was a testament to the couple’s deep commitment to their shared spiritual path and their admiration for Indian traditions.

Narottam Das (the French groom) and Jahnavidevi Dasi (the Russian bride), both dedicated Krishna devotees, solemnized their union following ancient Vedic rituals. In the presence of a sacred fire and officiating priests, the couple completed the ceremonies, symbolizing the blending of their lives.

Both Narottam Das and Jahnavidevi Dasi have spent several years immersed in the spiritual and cultural heart of India, having studied Hindu scriptures and trained in the classical Kathak dance form in Vrindavan. Their connection to India deepened over the last four years through regular visits to the Abhaya Ayurvedic Centre in Kollur for traditional Panchakarma treatment.

It was during these visits that the couple expressed their heartfelt desire to Dr. Srikanth, the physician at the centre, to marry in accordance with Indian cultural traditions. Dr. Srikanth, along with others, helped fulfill their wish, culminating in the ceremony conducted by priest Shyamasundar Adiga Maravante.

The wedding was a simple yet elegant affair. Guests were treated to traditional local cuisine, and the atmosphere was enriched by classical music performances. A team led by Sudhir Kodavoor, alongside members of the 'Raga Dhana' group—including K R Raghavendra Acharya, Lakshminarayana Upadhya, Balachandra Bhagavath, and Sharmila Rao—presented melodious renditions, adding a profound grace to the auspicious occasion.

Notably, the entire event was consciously held as a completely plastic-free ceremony, underscoring a commitment to cleanliness and environmental consciousness, perfectly aligning with the simple, respectful ethos of the spiritual community.

Agencies
November 17,2025

oustedPMHasina.jpg

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity linked to last year’s deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising.

A three-judge bench found Hasina guilty of incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities committed during the state’s violent response to anti-government protests. Delivering the verdict, Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder stated that the “accused prime minister committed crimes against humanity by ordering the use of drones, helicopters, and lethal weapons.”

Hasina, who denied all charges, had earlier dismissed the proceedings as a “politically motivated charade.” She fled the country in August last year and has since been living in exile in India, where she is reportedly under protection. New Delhi has so far ignored Dhaka’s requests seeking her extradition.

Family members of protesters killed during the uprising wept in the courtroom as judges handed down death sentences to both Hasina and her co-accused, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Hasina’s empty seat in the defendant’s box underscored her absence. In an audio message released prior to the verdict, she remained defiant: “Let them announce whatever verdict they want. It doesn’t matter to me. Allah gave me this life and only He can end it. I will still serve my people.”

Security across Dhaka had been tightened in anticipation of the ruling, with police, army, and paramilitary forces cordoning off the tribunal area. Authorities issued a “shoot-on-sight” directive against anyone found hurling crude bombs or torching vehicles. On Monday morning, a small explosive thrown near the court triggered panic and prompted an immediate lockdown of surrounding roads.

The mass movement that eventually toppled Hasina began as a student protest but soon swelled into a nationwide uprising — now referred to as the “July Revolution” — against what many described as her increasingly authoritarian rule. During her 15 years in power, Hasina faced persistent accusations of corruption, torture, and enforced disappearances, widely documented by human rights groups and the United Nations.

In response to the unrest, she oversaw a brutal state crackdown, with security forces allegedly using live ammunition on civilians. The UN human rights office estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed during the uprising, marking the deadliest political violence in Bangladesh since the 1971 war of independence.

Hasina’s prosecution was a key promise of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed by protest leaders last year. The tribunal proceedings were driven by chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, tasked with building the landmark case against the former prime minister.

