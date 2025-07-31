  1. Home
  2. 2008 Malegaon terror attack: All 7 accused including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Col Prasad Purohit acquitted

Agencies
July 31, 2025

Mumbai: Seventeen years after a powerful bomb ripped through the communally-sensitive town of Malegaon, a Special Court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur alias Swami Purnachetanand Giri, former Military Intelligence official Lt Col Prasad Purohit (Retd), and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi alias Dayanand Pandey alias Swami Amrutanand Devtirth, a self-proclaimed Shankaracharya.

Special Judge A K Lahoti acquitted the accused for want of evidence.

The Navratri-eve blast coinciding with the month of Ramadhan just a couple days before Eid, on September 29, 2008, had claimed the lives of six persons and injured 101 others at Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The investigations were transferred from the Nashik Rural Police to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police and later to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

There were a total 12 accused in the case of which five were discharged on 27 December 2017.

Besides Pragya Singh, Col Purohit and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi, the four other accused who were acquitted are Maj Ramesh Upadhyaya (Retd), Sameer Kulkarni alias Chanakya Sameer, Ajay alias Raja Rahirkar, and Sudhakar Onkarnath Chaturvedi alias Chanakya Sudhakar.

“The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused conspired to executed the blast. There is no conclusive evidence linking them to the crime,” the court observed.

"Prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon but failed to prove that bomb was placed in that motorcycle," the judge noted, adding that the prosecution could not prove that the LML Freedom belonged to Pragya Singh and there is no evidence of storing or assembling the explosives at Col Purohit's residence.

The trial in the case was for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code since the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused were dropped.

The court also directed the Maharashtra government to provide compensation— Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Shahid Nadeem, who represented the victims and their families, said that they would move the Bombay High Court against the NIA Special Court verdict.

Rattled by the NIA Special Court verdict in the Malegaon case, lawyer-activist Nitin Satpute said he would file a PIL in the Bombay High Court, making the NIA a party.

“The investigating agency has kept deliberate lapses in investigations and deliberately not collected sufficient evidence and filed defective charge sheet so that to help, save, shield and protect accused in Malegaon bomb blast case,” he said.

“FIR must be filed against the police authority officer who has not investigated properly at the behest of someone to save all accused, resulting which all accused got acquitted by special court. I am going to file a PIL against this investigation agency,” he added.

The accused faced trial under sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and under IPC sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).

Initially, the probe was conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led by Special Inspector General of Police Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 26/11 terror attack. The ATS had filed the chargesheet in 2009 and thereafter a supplementary chargesheet. The case was later transferred to the NIA, which filed another supplementary chargesheet in 2016.

The trial in numbers:

323 prosecution witnesses and 8 defence witnesses were examined in the course.

10,800 exhibits were submitted.

404 articles were seized as part of the investigation.

The trial spanned five different Special Judges, with written submissions running over 1,300 pages.

Agencies
July 27,2025

Patna, July 27: A sweeping revision of Bihar’s electoral roll has removed 64 lakh names, cutting the state’s voter count from 7.89 crore to 7.23 crore ahead of the Assembly elections due in October-November. While the Election Commission (EC) calls the exercise a necessary reform to remove bogus voters, the move has triggered widespread concern among citizens and fierce criticism from opposition parties.

The month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted from June 24 to July 25 identified entries of deceased persons, permanent migrants, duplicates, and untraceable voters. “This is a much-needed reform to clean the rolls,” EC officials said, adding that affected voters will have time to check and correct anomalies before the final list is published.

However, ordinary voters and activists fear genuine names may have been struck off, creating confusion just months before polling. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, alleging that enumeration forms were mass uploaded by booth-level officers without voter consent — a claim that has intensified mistrust of the process.

Opposition claims “disenfranchisement”

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has gone on the offensive, calling the SIR a “farce” that undermines democracy. In letters to 35 political parties — including NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Anupriya Patel — Yadav alleged the deletions amounted to “large-scale disenfranchisement” and eroded public trust in elections. He also questioned why Aadhaar was excluded as a valid document in the revision process.

Next steps and legal battle

The EC will release the draft voter list on August 1, giving citizens a month — until September 1 — to verify and correct entries. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the matter afresh on Monday, with its verdict likely to impact similar clean-up drives planned nationwide.

Agencies
July 26,2025

gazabombs.jpg

Gaza, July 26: The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza deepened further today as two more Palestinian infants succumbed to malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to around 125, including more than 80 children. This grim milestone underscores the devastating toll of Israel’s months-long blockade and relentless military campaign on the besieged enclave.

Infants at Imminent Risk: “Mothers Feeding Water Instead of Milk”

The Gaza Government Media Office issued an urgent warning, describing the situation as an “unprecedented and imminent humanitarian disaster.” According to their statement:

100,000 children under the age of two are now at risk of death.

Of them, 40,000 newborns and infants face life-threatening malnutrition due to a complete absence of baby milk and supplements.

Crossings into Gaza remain sealed, and humanitarian aid is blocked, preventing even “the simplest basic supplies” from entering.

The office accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians through starvation, saying:

“We are witnessing a slow, deliberate mass killing. Mothers are forced to breastfeed water to their infants — a direct consequence of Israel’s starvation and extermination policy.”

Bombardment Intensifies: 100 Strikes in 24 Hours

In parallel with the food crisis, Gaza endured another wave of intense Israeli air and ground assaults:

Israeli warplanes carried out over 100 airstrikes in the last 24 hours, striking what the military termed “terror targets.”

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, including 13 civilians who were seeking aid.

The Israeli 36th Division expanded ground operations in Khan Younis, claiming to target tunnels and weapons caches, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency.

Mounting Toll Amid Blockade

Human rights groups and UN officials warn that Gaza’s humanitarian infrastructure has completely collapsed, with hospitals unable to treat starvation cases or bombing victims. Fuel, clean water, and medical supplies remain virtually nonexistent.

The rising starvation deaths, combined with escalating bombardment, highlight what observers describe as a systematic campaign of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population.

Agencies
July 21,2025

AIflight.jpg

Mumbai, July 21: An Air India aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain on Monday morning. 

The A320 aircraft skidded off the main Runway 27, ran into an unpaved area, and then onto a taxiway before coming to a halt. Though the aircraft sustained some damage, it was not disabled and was able to taxi to a parking bay, said sources. The main runway was shut following the incident.

Sources added that three tyres of the aircraft burst during the runway excursion. "There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27."

"To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated," said a Mumbai airport spokesperson.

The aircraft veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway after landing near the touchdown zone, but returned safely and taxied normally to the parking stand.

The incident occurred at 9.27am when Air India flight AI-2744 landed from Kochi. The A320 aircraft (VT-TYA) touched down on Runway 27 but failed to remain on the runway during deceleration. 

Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is at the airport to investigate the matter.

An Air India spokesperson said: "Flight AI-2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Mumbai airport, in a statement, said: "An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09:27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the incident.

All passengers and crew are safe. Minor damages have been reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27. To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority."

Had the aircraft gotten stuck in the unpaved ground, the main runway would have remained shut until it was removed. In the past, several runway excursions have occurred at Mumbai airport during the monsoon.

In September 2023, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 arriving from Visakhapatnam veered off the runway during heavy rain and poor visibility. That disabled aircraft took several hours to be removed.

