2023 state assembly polls will set field for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Chidambaram

December 11, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Congress is best placed to be the "pole" around which a non-BJP front can be built for the 2024 general elections, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party does not have much appeal outside Delhi with the exception of Haryana and Punjab.

Chidambaram also stressed that there were lessons to be learnt by the Congress from the Gujarat loss, saying there is no such thing as a "silent" campaign in a hard-fought election.

In an interview, he also said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) played spoiler in Gujarat, like it did earlier in Goa and Uttarakhand.

He weighed in on the recent elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assemblies and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reflect on the fact that the BJP was in power in all three but was defeated in two.

"That is a huge setback for the BJP. The win in Gujarat, important as it is, cannot hide the fact that the BJP, the incumbent, was defeated decisively in Himachal Pradesh and MCD," the former Union minister said.

The Congress in Himachal and the AAP in MCD polls won by a decisive margin of seats, he pointed out.

"The overall margin of votes in Himachal Pradesh may be small, but it was not a state-wide presidential kind of election. It was a constituency-wise election and we have to look at the margin in each constituency," he said.

"In many of the 40 constituencies won by the Congress, the margins were sizable. A state-wide margin is an inappropriate measure in a constituency-wise election," Chidambaram said when asked about the PM highlighting the less than one per cent vote share difference between the Congress and the BJP in Himachal.

Asked about the Congress' debacle in Gujarat and the low key campaign in the state, Chidambaram said he was not fully acquainted with the strategy, if any, followed in the state.

"My sense was the Congress did not have great expectations in Gujarat. As a general rule, I believe that in every election the party must put its best forward and throw into the battle all the available resources - human, material and digital," he said.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee ought to have mobilised the best human resources available in the Congress all over the country and deployed them in the campaign, he said.

"I also believe that there is no such thing as a 'silent' campaign in a hard-fought election. There are lessons to be learnt from the Gujarat loss," he said.

On whether the AAP would pose a challenge to the Congress' leadership of the Opposition block after winning MCD polls and bagging about 13 per cent of the vote share in Gujarat, Chidambaram said the AAP's win in the MCD election was not surprising as it is the ruling party in Delhi.

The BJP carried the burden of 15 years of incumbency in the MCD and the Congress was not a serious contender, he opined.

"However, in Gujarat, the AAP played the spoiler's role, like it did earlier in Goa and Uttarakhand. The AAP dented the chances of the Congress in 33 seats in Gujarat," Chidambaram said.

"I do not think the AAP has much appeal outside Delhi except perhaps (in) Haryana and Punjab. As the AAP travels further from Delhi, it will find that its appeal diminishes," he said.

Whether the AAP has qualified for the label of 'national' party or not, is of little significance, he added.

Asked whether the Congress still remains the fulcrum of the Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in 2024 polls, Chidambaram said, "Yes, the Congress is best placed to be the pole around which a non-BJP front can be built."

Talking about Opposition unity, he said, "Opposition unity has always been difficult to build and maintain. Remember 1977 and 1989? If the Congress undertakes the task with humility and if the other parties undertake the task with realism, I think it is possible to forge unity for an electoral alliance."

On the poll results and their implications for the road to 2024 general elections, he said that before 2024, there is 2023 and elections in several states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Along with the results of the recently concluded three elections in 2022, the forthcoming state elections next year will set the field for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he said.

"How well the BJP will do and how well the Congress and other non-BJP parties will do in the state elections will undoubtedly play a major role in determining the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections," Chidambaram opined.

Asked whether the Bharat Jodo Yatra had any impact on the recently concluded polls and whether it would pay any electoral dividends to the party going forward, he said Rahul Gandhi made it clear at the outset that the aim of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not to reap political benefits.

"Its goals were larger and with a long time view. I did not expect the BJY to influence the election in a state that the Bharat Jodo Yatra did not traverse. What impact it may have in the states that it traversed remains to be seen," Chidambaram said.

In Gujarat assembly polls, the BJP won a record 156 seats with a staggering 52.5 per cent vote share, dwarfing the Opposition Congress and the AAP, that got over 27 per cent and about 13 per cent vote share respectively. The Congress got just 17 seats while the AAP managed to bag five. Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress won 40 seats and a vote share of 43.9 per cent. The BJP won 25 with 43 per cent vote share and on three seats independents were victorious. 

December 6,2022

Kheda, Dec 6: As many as 1,400 Muslim voters from Undhela village in Gujarat's Kheda district boycotted voting during the second phase of the state Assembly polls in protest against the public flogging of some men from the community by police two months ago, community leaders have claimed. Poll officials have denied the claim saying there was no boycott call.

Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured when stones were thrown at a Garba event in Kheda district in October by a group allegedly comprising members of the Muslim community. They had objected to holding the event near a mosque. Later, videos showing policemen in plain clothes beating some men, suspected to have thrown stones, with sticks in front of other villagers went viral on social media, causing an uproar.

On Monday, community leaders said all 1,400 Muslim voters of the total 3,700 voters in Undhela village, situated in Matar taluka, joined the protest and didn't exercise their franchise when polling was held across 93 Assembly seats of the state in the second phase.

"All Muslim voters from the village stayed away from the voting process as a mark of protest against the public flogging and the administration's refusal to punish the guilty," local Muslim leader Maqbul Saiyad claimed. "We gave a boycott call to express our anger at the one-sided action by police. Till now, no policemen have been suspended for their misdeed," he said.

However, Kheda Collector KL Bachani while citing local poll officials said there was no boycott call. "As per the Returning Officer's report, no such incident has taken place and no one has approached us with any such issues. As per our record, 43 per cent of voters did turn up in Undhela to vote today," said Bachani.

The counting of votes for all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat - which went to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 - will be taken up on December 8. 

December 7,2022

New Delhi, Dec 7: Over 2,900 cases of communal or religious rioting were registered in the country between 2017 and 2021, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, Rai said a total of 378 cases of communal or religious rioting were registered in 2021, 857 in 2020, 438 in 2019, 512 in 2018 and 723 in 2017.

An advisory was issued to the states and union territories on July 4, 2018 asking them to keep a watch on the circulation of fake news and rumours having the potential of inciting violence, take all required measures to counter them effectively and deal firmly with persons taking law into their hands, the minister said in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Further, advisories were issued on July 23 and September 25 in 2018 to the state governments and administrations of union territories asking them to take measures to curb incidents of mob violence in the country, he said.

December 7,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7: Severe heat waves, responsible for thousands of deaths across India over the last few decades, are increasing with alarming frequency and soon the country could become one of the first places in the world to experience heat waves that break the human survivability limit, according to a new report. The World Bank report titled "Climate Investment Opportunities in India's Cooling Sector" said the country is experiencing higher temperatures that arrive earlier and stay far longer.

"In April 2022, India was plunged into the grip of a punishing early spring heat wave that brought the country to a standstill, with temperatures in the capital, New Delhi, topping 46 degrees Celsius (oC) (114 degrees Fahrenheit). The month of March, which witnessed extraordinary spikes in temperatures, was the hottest ever recorded", it said. The report will be released during the two-day "India Climate and Development Partners' Meet" being organised by World Bank in partnership with the Kerala government.

Predicting that heat waves situation in India could break the human survivability limit, it said the recent heat wave supports what many climate scientists have long cautioned about with reference to rising temperatures across South Asia. "In August 2021, the Sixth Assessment Report of the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that the Indian subcontinent would suffer more frequent and intense heat waves over the coming decade.

"The G20 Climate Risk Atlas also warned in 2021 that heat waves across India were likely to last 25 times longer by 2036-65 if carbon emissions remain high, as in the IPCC's worst-case emission scenario," the report said. It also warned that rising heat across India can jeopardize economic productivity. "Up to 75 per cent of India's workforce, or 380 million people, depend on heat-exposed labor, at times working in potentially life-threatening temperatures. ...By 2030, India may account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress associated productivity decline", the report said.

It further said India showed the largest heat exposure impacts on heavy labor among South Asian countries, with more than 101 billion hours lost a year. Analysis by global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company shows that lost labor from rising heat and humidity could put up to 4.5 per cent of India's GDP –approximately $150-250 billion – at risk by the end of this decade. It said India's long-term food security and public health security will depend on a reliable cold chain network. Transporting food and pharmaceutical goods across India requires a system of cold chain refrigeration that works every step of the way.

"A single temperature lapse in the journey can break the cold chain, spoiling fresh produce and weakening the potency of vaccines. With only 4 per cent of fresh produce in India covered by cold chain facilities, annual estimated food losses total $13 billion", it said. It also noted that the third largest producer of pharmaceuticals in the world, pre-Covid-19, India lost approximately 20 per cent of temperature-sensitive medical products and 25 per cent of vaccines due to broken cold chains, leading to losses of $313 million a year.

"As temperatures rise across India, so will the demand for cooling. However, in a country where two-thirds of the population live on less than $2 a day, and where the average cost of an air-conditioning unit can vary between $260 and $500, air-cooling systems are a luxury available only to a few." According to analysis presented in the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), only eight per cent of Indian households own air-conditioning units.

"Indoor and electric fans can help to maintain thermal comfort, but these too are expensive to buy and inefficient. As a result, many poor and marginalized communities across India are more vulnerable to extreme heat, living in inadequately ventilated, hot and crowded homes without proper access to cooling", the report warned. Staying cool during extreme heat is about more than just comfort – it can constitute the precarious line between life and death, it added. 
 

