  24 from Kerala, 7 from TN, 1 from Karnataka among 49 killed in Kuwait building fire

June 14, 2024
June 14, 2024

An uneasy silence hung over the import cargo terminal of the Kochi airport on Friday morning as authorities made arrangements to receive the bodies Indians who lost their lives in a tragic building fire in Kuwait two days ago. Ambulances were stationed at the terminal to carry the victims' bodies to their homes.

The special flight carrying the bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives, and one Karnataka resident is expected to reach the Cochin International Airport around 10.30 am, Deputy Inspector General, Ernakulam Range, Putta Vimaladitya told the media.

The mortal remains will be received in Kochi by their respective state governments and taken to their homes. The flight will then leave for Delhi with the bodies of the victims from other states.

The blaze in the seven-storey building that housed 196 migrant workers in Mangaf, south of Kuwait City, on Wednesday killed 49 people and injured around 50 others. A preliminary probe has indicated glaring lapses – there were around two dozen gas cylinders on the ground floor of the building; inflammable materials were used as partitions to separate the workers in the cramped rooms; the doors to the rooftop were locked, etc.

24 of the Indian victims are from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 4 from Uttar Pradesh, 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 each from Bihar and Odisha. The victims also include 1 person each from Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal.

The Karnataka man who died in mishap has been identified as Vijaykumar Prasanna from Alanda in Kalaburgi district.

Out of 24 Keralites who lost their lives, 23 have been identified. Of these, five are from Pathanamthitta district, four from Kollam, three each from Kottayam and Kannur, two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod and Malappuram and one each from Alappuzha and Thrissur districts.

Some of the bodies that are yet to be identified will be subjected to DNA test and the process will take two weeks to complete, said NORKA Principal Secretary Dr K Vasuki.

She said the immediate priority is to bring back the bodies, for which the Union government has arranged a special aircraft.

June 4,2024
June 4,2024

New Delhi: If shocking trends on counting day could be ranked, Uttar Pradesh would be the topper. Nearly three hours into the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's big bastion in the past two general elections is witnessing en epic neck-and-neck battle between the BJP-led NDA and INDIA bloc comprising Samajwadi Party and Congress. In fact, INDIA bloc holds a slim lead over NDA. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 62 of the state's 80 seats, with the BSP and Samajwadi Party, then allies, winning 10 and five seats, respectively. This time, the BSP is on its own, and early trends do not suggest that it will pull off a good show.

While the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is contesting 62 seats, the Congress is fighting 17.

The BJP has stuck to its old ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), and has also brought in Jayant Chaudhary's RLD and OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party into the NDA fold.

For the Congress, Amethi and Rae Bareli, its family strongholds, are prestige battles. This holds especially true for Amethi, where Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani last time. As of 11 am, Ms Irani is trailing to Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist. In Rae Bareli, Mr Gandhi is leading by over 60,000 votes.

Exit polls had earlier given the NDA an edge in Uttar Pradesh, but the INDIA bloc leaders had dismissed the projections.

Key Lok Sabha Seats

Among the key Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading over Congress's Ajay Rai in Varanasi, while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is ahead in Rae Bareli.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

In Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a third term, is leading over SP's Ravidas Mehrotra and BSP candidate Sarwar Malik.

Hema Malini, BJP's actor-turned-politician, is ahead in the Mathura constituency against Congress' Mukesh Dhangar.

Union minister Smriti Irani is trailing behind Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi.

June 6,2024
June 6,2024

Chandigarh: Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mohali airport when she was on her way to Delhi, officials said.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR has been lodged against her, they said.

The CISF constable allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight.

The Bollywood actor was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

Speaking on the incident, Kangana said that she is "safe" and alleged that there is rise in "terror and violence" in Punjab.

In the video posted on X, Kangana said, "I am getting lot of calls from my wellwishers and media... I just want to say that I am safe."

"The incident took place while I was going through security check at Chandigarh airport. While leaving, there was a lady in other cabin who was security personnel of CISF. She waited for me to cross her, then came and hit me on the side of my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why is she doing this, she said that she supports farmers' protest," Kangana said in the video.

"I am safe but my only concern is that how do we handle the rising violence and terrorism in Punjab," she asked. 

Detained

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur posted at Chandigarh airport was immediately detained and held in the commandant office at the airport while the police started recording her statements to file an FIR.

Kulwinder Kaur was reportedly angry with actor Kangana for her derogatory remarks made on the farmers protest.

In 2021, an FIR was filed against Kangana after she referred to farmers' protests (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists.

"Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)," Kangana posed on her Instagram story.

June 5,2024
June 5,2024

Amina Arif Kadiwala of Mumbai earned the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024, with a perfect score of 720/720, outshining over 25 lakh other students. 

Determined to study MBBS, Kadiwala outshone over 25 lakh students in India to secure an inspiring score. After completing her education in Urdu till Class 10, Kadiwala learned English after she got admitted to SVKM's Mithibai College for her further studies. While grasping a new language was initially a challenge, she worked hard and even aced the highly competitive NEET exam. 

Resident of Jogeswari and daughter of a bakery worker, Amina Arif had scored 93.20% in class 10 from Madni high school, Jogeshwari, and 95% in class 12 from Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Expressing joy at her achievement, Amina Arif Kadiwala said, "I am overwhelmed and so happy. My hard work has been rewarded." The Mumbai girl also opened up about the challenges that she faced while preparing for the exam. "I was very slow and couldn't complete my earlier exams on time," she told the outlet.

However, her months of dedication, hard work, and self-confidence helped her ace the exam. Kadiwala was formerly a student of the Urdu-medium institution Madni High School and took up coaching at a private academy, the Excellent Master's Academy. The school and institute principals expressed excitement and pride for Kadiwala.

"It's heartening to see how Amina received support from her teachers at the academy and her school, Madni High School, including the encouragement from her principal, Aamir Ansari. Their testimonials highlight Amina's sincerity, diligence, and passion for learning, which undoubtedly contributed to her success," one of her mentors said.

Kadiwala said that she wishes to study at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. As the top NEET candidate, she has been receiving laurels and praise from across the country, with many looking upon her as a role model. She is being hailed as an inspiration and the future of women in India's educational landscape.

