25 patients have died in 24 hrs; Oxygen will last 2 hours: Ganga Ram Hospital 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 23, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 4: To add to Delhi's Covid-19 misery, 25 patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have died in the last 24 hours and the remainder of the oxygen will last not more than two hours, the hospital's Director-Medical said on Friday.

"Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

April 10,2021

Kolkata, Apr 10: Four persons were allegedly shot dead by the Central Industrial Security Force outside a polling booth at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Saturday in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. 

Police sources said that the incident took place when the central forces were gheraoed by locals. They further claimed that there was a scuffle between central forces and locals.

According to sources, the incident took place at the polling booth in Sitalkuchi at around 10:00 am when a Quick Response Team (QRT) were allegedly attacked by unidentified persons.

One of the family members of the deceased said that the central forces suddenly opened fire. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the deceased were their supporters.  

“Eight people were injured when the Central Forces opened fire. Four of them died and the rest sustained injuries,” he said. The incident took place near a polling booth in Sitalkuchi.

Election Commission sources said that an action taken report has been sought in this regard.

"When you can’t beat us fair ‘n square, you shoot & kill. MO-SHA, you killers. At your command, EC recently changed DG, ADG of  Bengal police and the SP of the area where killings took place today. 5 dead. You both have blood on your hands. But then you are used to the feeling," TMC MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old was allegedly shot dead while he was standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi. His family members alleged that he was shot dead by TMC cadres. The deceased has been identified as Ananda Barman. Sources in the Election Commission said that two persons have been detained in relation to the case.

A total of five persons have been allegedly shot dead in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

While the TMC alleged that the BJP was behind the killing, the saffron party claimed that the deceased was its polling agent at the booth and pointed the accusing finger at the ruling party in the state.

In a statement released by Trinamool Congre, the Mamata Banerjee-led party blamed "BJP miscreants" for the incident.

"Since morning BJP miscreants were blocking people's right to vote while CRPF was influencing voters to vote in favour of BJP. When TMC workers went to enquire why people were not being allowed to vote, BJP miscreants launched an attack creating an atmosphere of chaos, following which CRPF open fired leading to 5 TMC workers losing their lives," the TMC said in the statement.

"It is also sad that the Election Commission has still not come out with response on this dastardly attack. We strongly register our protest against this police-ordered killing. Shameful that the forces are acting like goons in uniform."

Meanwhile, Sitalkuchi's BJP candidate Baren Chandra Barman said that a deceased person was the party's polling agent at the booth and TMC activists were behind the murder.

"He was our polling agent and was going to the booth when TMC goons shot him dead. Rabindra Nath Ghosh's claim is a total lie. We have informed the SP and the ECI about the incident, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits," Barman said.

He also claimed that police or central forces were not present near the booth when the killing took place.

April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was discharged from Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital after he recovered from Covid-19.

This is the second time that the Chief Minister contracted the disease after the first time in August last year.

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," the CM is quoted as saying by a news agency.

Karnataka is seeing a big rise in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 23,000 cases for the first time on Wednesday.

April 20,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Ending speculations over the school examinations, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to cancel the annual examination for classes 1st standard to 9th standard affiliated to the state board. All students will be promoted to the next classes based on the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

After chairing a high-level meeting, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar announced the decision to cancel the exams in Bengaluru.

Previously, the education department had directed all the schools to complete the results process by April 30. A statement released by the minister stated that schools shall not ask children to attend the evaluation physically.

"The evaluation and the result announcement must be a tool, only for assessing the learning capabilities of the children. In case of lesser learning outcomes, then the same should be addressed as part of the bridge course during the commencement of the next academic year," Suresh Kumar said.

In the meantime, the schools affiliated with the state board will remain closed for the summer holidays from May 1 to June 14 for grades 1st to 8th standards. The schools will reopen from June 15.

Similarly, for grades 8th and 9th standard, the summer holidays will begin from May 1 to July 15.

"The SSLC examination will be held as per the schedule from June 21 to July 5," the minister clarified.

The high school teachers will be getting their summer holidays from June 15 to July 14 and the fresh academic year for 2021-22 will begin from July 15 for High Schools.

