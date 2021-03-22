  1. Home
2nd coronavirus surge grips India on 1st anniversary of lockdown

News Network
March 22, 2021

India reported its most Covid-19 cases and deaths in months on Monday, on the first anniversary of the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown that left many people jobless and shrank the economy.

Authorities reintroduced some curbs to slow the spread of the virus, especially in Maharashtra, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 46,951 new infections and the majority of the 212 deaths. Some hospitals in the country's worst-affected state have begun to run short of beds.

With the biggest rise in cases since early November, India's total has surpassed 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. The increase in deaths was the largest since early January, and took the total to 159,967.

In some parts of India, most people still go out without masks and flout advice on social distancing, including politicians campaigning in four states where elections will begin later this month.
The health ministry has also warned that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could lead to a spike in cases as people from all over the country flock to the banks of the Ganges river in the holy northern town of Haridwar.

Local authorities have said they expect 150 million visitors at the weeks-long Mahakumbh that began this month and peaks in April. The festival is held only once every 12 years, and many Hindus believe bathing in the river during this period absolves people of sins.

The surge in cases has also brought into focus India's low rate of immunisation relative to population, despite being the world's biggest maker of vaccines.

Vaccine Exports

India has administered more than 44 million doses since starting its vaccination campaign in mid-January, but wants to cover 300 million - a fifth of its 1.35 billion population - by August.
India has donated or sold more than 60 million vaccine doses to 76 countries, saying some shipments are necessary to meet contractual obligations.

As vaccine demand rises at home, top vaccine manufacturer the Serum Institute of India (SII) has delayed further shipments of the AstraZeneca shot to the United Kingdom, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Gripped by a second wave of infections, some states are seeking to accelerate the vaccination drive to include younger people.

Maharashtra, India's richest state, has offered to make doses itself to ease the supply pressure on SII and vaccine developer Bharat Biotech, whose COVAXIN shot is also being used in the country's inoculation programme.

The state reported 30,535 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, forcing local authorities to reopen some quarantine centres. The centres had been closed after the national daily caseload began to decline after peaking at nearly 100,000 cases a day in September.

Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, has been accounting for more than half of the country's total cases after the full reopening of its economy unleashed a second wave of infections late last month.

Nearly a dozen other states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, home to the tech hub of Bengaluru, have also seen a spike in cases in the past few weeks.

Agencies
March 22,2021

India's expanding retail landscape is changing fast, with global and domestic consumer and retail behemoths fighting tooth and nail to woo shoppers, as many choose large, clean supermarkets overcrowded local stores and ordering online.

Data from Forrester Research shows India's retail market was worth an estimated $883 billion (approximately 64 lakh crore) last year, of which grocery retail accounted for $608 billion. By 2024, the market is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion.

India — a population of 1.3 billion — has over the years become a sought-after retail destination with a growing base of young and affluent shoppers. The sector contributes 10 per cent to India's gross domestic product and accounts for eight per cent of India's employment, according to Invest India, the country's investment promotion arm.

Mom-and-pop stores & 'kiranas'

India's mom-and-pop stores sell everything from clothes and footwear to groceries and electronics. Most of India's grocery retail happens at kiranas — small- and mid-sized mom-and-pop outlets which account for 75-78 per cent of the consumer goods market, Ambit Capital estimates.

Store owners typically have a strong and regular customer base in their neighbourhood, with home delivery and taking orders on phone a common phenomenon.

Hundreds of household items are crammed inside wall-to-wall glass or wooden shelves, or in the open, at such stores. Many outlets are so small and cramped that customers don't set foot inside — products are handed over by store staff who stand behind a counter.

Many of these shops also offer staples — such as pulses, rice and flour — in loose or unbranded form. They typically operate from early morning till late evening.

Supermarkets — Modern retail

This segment is a growing trend in India, with companies like Reliance Industries, led by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, Future Retail, led by Kishore Biyani, and Avenue Supermarts' DMart all competing for customers.

This segment accounts for about 12-15 per cent of consumer goods sales, according to Ambit. A long-established store format in the West, supermarkets are the polar opposite of kiranas; tidy, well-lit and with plenty of space for customers with shopping carts to seek out items from neatly stacked shelves themselves.

Mini-supermarkets in built-up residential areas are also spreading in response to the need to cater to urban shoppers buying supplies in smaller volumes on a daily basis rather than in a once-a-week drill. Most supermarkets operate during usual business hours and shut in late evening.

Ecommerce — $200 billion market by 2026

Shoppers in India are increasingly turning to e-commerce to shop for everything from electronics to groceries, boosted by online discounts and the development of rapid delivery services across the country.

While companies such as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart dominate the market, smaller startups have also introduced app-based services for daily delivery of morning essentials like milk and eggs.

Boston Consulting Group says e-commerce currently accounts for about five-six per cent of Indian retail. But growth is phenomenal: India's e-commerce retail market stood at $30 billion in 2019 but is set to expand by an annual 30 per cent to $200 billion by 2026, Invest India estimates.

News Network
March 20,2021

Kolkata, Mar 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2016

News Network
March 16,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 16: Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed officials to crack the whip against schools which run regular offline classes for standard one to five ignoring government's directive in view of Covid-19.

The warning to the primary schools was issued on Monday after Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted a few days ago asking Kumar to look into the complaints about reopening of schools for standard one to five.

Further media too reported that some private schools were running offline classes.

Taking note of it, Kumar directed the officials to take strict action against such schools.

He also instructed the education department officials and superintendents of the department to immediately issue a circular to set up Taluk level inspection teams and prosecute schools and institutes violating the norms.

At present regular classes are allowed for standard six and above. 

