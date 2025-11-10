  1. Home
  360-kg of explosives recovered from hospital on Delhi outskirts after arrest of Kashmiri doctor

News Network
November 10, 2025

Srinagar: In one of the most alarming recoveries in recent years, Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed a massive cache of explosives — 360 kilograms of explosives (possibly ammonium nitrate), an assault rifle, one pistol and ammunition — from Faridabad in Haryana, on the outskirts of the national capital.

It was initially reported that the explosives recovered were RDX. However, Faridabad Police later clarified that it was not RDX, but 360 kg of inflammable material which is possibly ammonium nitrate.

The recovery, officials said, followed disclosures made by an arrested Kashmiri doctor, identified as Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, during interrogation. Acting on his information, J&K police conducted a raid at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, leading to the unprecedented haul of explosives.

Earlier, security agencies had seized an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from a locker belonging to Dr. Rather in a Kashmir hospital, where he was working till last year before shifting to Faridabad, indicating a wider operational footprint. Another doctor, Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district, has also been detained for allegedly helping stock and conceal the explosives in Faridabad.

Both suspects are currently under custody of Jammu and Kashmir police as investigators try to piece together what officials describe as a potential trans-regional terror conspiracy with grave implications for national security.

A group of doctors from Jammu and Kashmir has also come under the scanner, as security agencies suspect their links to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and so called Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Senior security officials said the recovery points to the possibility of a major terror plot being foiled, one that could have targeted the National Capital Region (NCR) or other strategic sites in North India.

“This is not a routine recovery — it suggests deep infiltration of terror logistics networks extending beyond J&K. The use of medical professionals as facilitators adds an alarming dimension,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said security agencies are now tracing the origin of the explosives and the financial and logistical chain that enabled its movement from Kashmir to Haryana. Investigators suspect cross-border terror handlers may have coordinated the operation through encrypted communication channels, exploiting professional networks for cover.

As the investigation widens, more arrests are likely, and agencies are treating the case as a national security priority — a reminder that despite years of counter-terror successes in Kashmir, the battle has far from ended.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
October 28,2025

Bengaluru: The stage is set in India's Silicon Valley for a major push toward future-proofing the state's workforce, as the Karnataka government prepares to host the inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 from November 4 to 6. Organized by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), the event is poised to be the largest platform in the state dedicated to bridging the critical skill gaps required for the "Workforce 2030."

Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Livelihood and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka had previously announced that the three-day summit, to be held at The Lalit Ashok, will be a first-of-its-kind mega conference. Its central theme, "Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy," highlights the urgency of aligning academic training with rapidly evolving industrial, technological, and global standards.

Focus on Emerging Sectors and Inclusion

The Summit comes at a crucial time when industry leaders frequently point to the disconnect between education and employment needs. A key focus will be on the upskilling and reskilling required for emerging sectors such as green skills, Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, and advanced manufacturing.

A core tenet of the summit is inclusivity. Special attention will be given to creating opportunities for youth, particularly women, people from rural communities, and persons with disabilities, aligning with the government's flagship initiatives like the Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed graduates and diploma holders.

Skillathon and Kaushalya Awards: Highlights

Among the most anticipated events is the Skillathon 2025, an innovation challenge organized in collaboration with Melton Foundation India. This competition, which has seen participation from over 240 college teams, challenges students to develop bold, implementable solutions for vocational education and employment challenges. The shortlisted teams will compete in the Grand Finale on November 5th, showcasing their creativity and problem-solving abilities in real-world contexts.

The Summit will also be the venue for the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, honouring individuals, institutions, and corporates for their outstanding contributions to the skill development ecosystem across the state.

With over 3,000 expected participants, including national and international leaders, top industry CEOs, government officials, and academia, the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 marks a significant commitment by the Karnataka government to positioning the state not just as a technology hub, but as a global benchmark for a skilled, innovative, and inclusive future workforce.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
October 29,2025

Israeli strikes have massacred at least 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, across the war-torn Gaza Strip, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire between Hamas and the occupying entity.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gaza's Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal reported the latest deaths as Israeli warplanes continued to carry out intense air raids on the central and northern areas of Rafah in southern parts of the besieged Palestinian territory.

“In less than twelve hours, Israeli occupation forces have committed horrific massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 100 people, including around 35 children, documented crimes that add to the ongoing record of violations against our people,” the official said.

Israeli airstrikes battered Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and central refugee camps, striking homes, tents, and a hospital courtyard. Medics warned the death toll would likely climb, with many critically injured and others trapped under rubble. After nearly 12 hours of intense bombing, Israel claimed it was reinstating the ceasefire at 10 a.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT).

“These massacres are being carried out before the eyes of mediators and the international community, which remains silent and incapable of taking any real steps to stop the ongoing bloodshed that has continued for more than two years,” Basal added.

Israel, which routinely strikes Gaza in violation of the ceasefire, blamed Hamas for breaching the agreement, claiming the group attacked Israeli troops in Rafah on Tuesday, which killed one soldier.

Hamas rejects the accusation, blaming Tel Aviv for the violation of the shaky truce.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
October 28,2025

Bengaluru: In a setback for the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday paused the order that mandated prior permission for gatherings of over 10 people in public spaces.

The Congress government on October 18 issued an order making prior permission mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the move was aimed at restricting the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the government order did not specifically name the RSS, the BJP's parent body, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right-wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order was then challenged in the court.

The state government, however, has defended its order, citing the 2013 circular by the education department, issued under the then BJP government, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only.

The order came days after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sought a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Siddaramaiah on October 4, alleged that the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Priyank Kharge, then denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The RSS then filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, which asked its representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2.

Comments

Add new comment

