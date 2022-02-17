  1. Home
  2. 3.7 million by Nov 2021: India's covid deaths 6 times higher than official count, says new study

February 17, 2022

A new study on Wednesday again pegged India's Covid-19 mortality at 3.2-3.7 million by November 2021 providing yet another piece of evidence in support of huge under-counting of Covid deaths in India.

Christophe Guilmoto, a researcher at Centre de Sciences Humaines, Delhi has estimated India's Covid death toll at almost six to eight times higher than the official toll, months after the ferocious second wave -- turning India into one of the world's most severely Covid-affected nations.

For comparison, by early November, India’s official Covid toll was 4,59,000, which has now crossed the 5 lakh mark

If 3.2–3.7 million Covid-19 deaths are taken into account, India would emerge as the country with by far the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, well ahead of the USA (0.8 million), Brazil (0.6), or Mexico (0.3).

With such revised estimates, the global Covid death toll would rise by several million to 7.8–8.3 million till November 1, 2021.

Another outcome of the new estimation relates to Covid mortality rates. The highest crude Covid death rates per inhabitant in November 2021 are observed in Peru with 6 per 1,000 and in Eastern Europe where several countries record rates above 3 per 1,000.

India’s revised Covid-19 death rate of 2.3–2.6 per 1,000 is four times as high as the world's average (0.6) and would place India at the 13-19th rank among the most affected countries — rather than at the 127th rank according to official estimates.

The Union Health Ministry earlier rejected past findings with similar conclusions, noting that underlying assumptions of such studies were flawed.

"We are used to criticisms of our computations. But a gap existed between the deaths reported by the government and what was reported from the ground. There was indirect evidence of serious underestimate, but it was difficult to estimate," Guilmoto said.

The CSH scientist arrived at his estimate by looking at Covid-19 mortality in four different sets of populations and subsequently adopting a novel triangulation process for national death estimates.

The four data sets that he used for the study are (1) general population from Kerala (26,628 Covid deaths) (2) MLAs and MPs (43 deaths with a death rate of 7.4 per 1,000), (2) railway employees (1,952 deaths with rate of 1.5) and (4) school teachers in Karnataka (268 deaths with a rate of 1.36).

These four data sets were used because of the reliability of death estimation, regional representativeness, and demographic characteristics. "Covid-19 data from most of the states was not up to the mark, apart from Kerala and to some extent Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," he said.

In January, Prabhat Jha from the University of Toronto and his coworkers published a study in Science, in which they estimated 3.2 million Covid deaths in India between June 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, the majority of which occurred from April 1 to July 1, 2021. This is six to seven times higher than the official estimate.

India’s reported Covid death totals are widely believed to be under-reported because of factors like incomplete certification and misattribution to chronic diseases. "Our study finds that Indian Covid-19 deaths are substantially greater than estimated from official reports," Jha reported.

Guilmoto’s study has appeared in the journal PLOS One.

February 14,2022

Patna, Feb 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka as "completely meaningless" and said it requires no debate.

Giving the example of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said, “The hijab controversy is meaningless. In Bihar school, everyone wears the same type of clothes but if someone puts something on her head (hijab) or sandalwood on the forehead, what can be done about it?"

Nitish Kumar further said that all people have their own way of life and no one should interfere in it.

“The hijab controversy is nothing special in our eyes. Some people have their own way. We do not interfere in that," said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar said that there is no need for debate or attention on things like the hijab controversy. “Some things don't need attention. What is the need to argue about all these things?" Nitish Kumar said.

The controversy over hijab in Karnataka began on January 1, 2022, when Muslim schoolgirls at Udupi Women's Pre-University college were stopped from attending classes while wearing hijab.

Since then, multiple incidents have taken place all over Karnataka where Muslim girls have come to classes wearing hijabs and Hindu students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest.

The Muslim girl students have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court in this regard. The matter is now sub-judice in the High Court.

February 10,2022

Udupi, Feb 10: With the Karnataka hijab row snowballing into a major controversy, the protesting students, who have filed petitions in the High Court against the hijab ban in colleges, have vowed to fight until victory.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday stated that the hijab row has been created and discussed at the international level only to denigrate the only BJP government in south India.

Shifa, one of the students of Udupi College from where the hijab row erupted, stated that even if the larger bench gives verdict against them on wearing hijab, they will continue to fight for their right. "We will fight until victory. The legal battle on wearing hijab to attend classes will be continued," she said.

Expressing full faith in the judiciary, another student, Aliya, said: "We will fight for our hijab rights which are our constitutional and religious rights in case the court ruling comes against wearing hijab.

Asked about them being trained and provoked by CFI, she explained that it's not the CFI that has come to them. "After seeing their philanthropic and student-friendly activities, we approached them. They are supporting our struggle. They need not tell us about our rights. We are fighting for it. We don't know why the issue is being made so big. They would have taken a simple decision at the school management level and sorted this out," she said.

Nagesh said It is clear that there is a big conspiracy behind the hijab row.."The hijab is banned by Muslim countries. One particular college issue of one of the districts in the state is an international issue today. This is being done to discredit the nation. To create ill-opinion about India and a negative mindset about the country. It is a conspiracy to put blame on the ruling establishment," he said.

However, no conspiracy is going to work in Karnataka and some elements are not tolerant of the fact that everything is being run smoothly in the state by the ruling BJP government, Nagesh said.

He further said, for about a month, there were no protests in other colleges of Udupi, from where the hijab row has started. Among 12 students who have started the agitation, 6 agreed to attend classes without hijab, he added.

Ataulla, the President of Campus Front of India (CFI), said that they are helping students to get their rights. The organisation is not provoking them. He maintained that there is no link of CFI with SDPI or PFI. Along with CFI, Muslim organisations are also supporting the hijab rights for Muslim students. "Hijab row has been blown out of proportion by ruling BJP to come to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. Their aim is to polarise Hindu-Muslim votes," he said.

The controversy began last month when some hijab-clad students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started coming in hijab.

The students later went on a protest, refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.  

February 16,2022

New Delhi, Feb 16: India on Wednesday reported 30,615 new coronavirus infections, marginally higher than 27,409 cases a day ago.

In the last 24 hours, 514 persons died of the virus, Union Health Ministry data showed. Active cases declined to 3,70,240 while 82,988 recovered over the past one day.

India has so far administered 173 crore vaccines under the nation-wide immunisation drive.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said Tuesday that health officials are turning their attention to growing rates of Covid-19 infection in Eastern Europe, where six countries — including Russia and Ukraine — have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks.

