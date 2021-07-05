  1. Home
  3rd wave of covid may hit India in August, peak in September: SBI Research report

July 5, 2021

New Delhi, July 5: Only months after the devastating second wave of Covid-19 that claimed thousands of lives across the country comes a report that says the third wave may hit India next month, that is August 2021.

The report published by SBI Research has been named ‘Covid-19: The race to finishing line’ has further said that the third wave will peak in September 2021, reported Live Mint.

The SBI report also talks about the second wave in India and said that it peaked on May 7. The second wave hit India in April and peaked in May, affecting thousands of families in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala and other states.

"Going by the current data, India can experience cases around 10,000 somewhere around the second week of July. However, the cases can start rising by the second fortnight of August," the SBI report has said.

India on Monday reported 39,796 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 42,352 recoveries and 723 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total Covid-19 cases in India now stand at 3,05,85,229 while the death toll has climbed over 4 lakh.

India now has over 4.82 lakh active Covid-19 cases while the country has managed to administer 35 crore vaccine doses so far.

July 2,2021

Gaza, July 2: Israel said its fighter jets targeted a weapons manufacturing site in the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday in the latest unrest since a ceasefire ended May’s attacks.

Security sources with Hamas said the raids hit training sites and no casualties were reported.

The Israeli army spokesperson stated that the air raid came in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip towards the surrounding Israeli settlements.

“In response to the arson balloons fired towards Israeli territory today, [military] fighter jets struck … a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terror organisation,” the statement said.

There was no immediate indication as to which Gaza-based group was responsible for the balloon launch, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for any action.

It was the third time Israel has carried out air attacks in Gaza since the end of the 11-day offensive it launched in the blockaded territory in May this year.

The conflict killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, according to Gaza authorities.

In Israel, 13 people, including two children, were killed by rockets fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

Egyptian and international mediators have been trying to shore up the informal ceasefire that ended the most recent war.

In recent days, Israel has eased restrictions to allow in Qatar-funded fuel, extended Gaza’s fishing zone and permitted increased cross-border commerce.

There have been multiple flare-ups since the ceasefire, including a series of balloon launches last month. Israel has responded with air strikes.

Following an exchange of fire on June 18, Israeli army chief ordered forces to be ready “for a variety of scenarios including a resumption of hostilities”.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, after Hamas – which was democratically elected the year before – took control of the coastal enclave.

At least two million people – half of them under the age of 18 – live in the territory, one of the world’s most densely populated area, in dire humanitarian conditions. 

June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Even though any election in Karnataka looks uncertain given the continued Covid-19 threat, the BJP has started preparations for zilla and taluk panchayat polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The state BJP executive committee meeting held here on Saturday decided to organise rallies of gram panchayat members at divisional level and conventions of presidents and vice-presidents at the state level.

While inaugurating the meeting virtually, chief minister BS Yediyurappa called upon party functionaries to start groundwork for the panchayat polls. These elections were due in June, but had to be postponed due to the severity of the second wave.

"Winning more seats in zilla and taluk panchayats will not only help the party strengthen its base at the grassroots level, but also prove to be an advantage in the 2023 assembly polls," Yediyurappa said. He also said bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments may be announced any time.

The CM claimed despite facing several hurdles, his government handled the Covid-19 situation effectively. "With the help of the Centre, we successfully managed the Covid-19 situation. Despite financial constraints, we have offered cash assistance to the poor and the working class. Nationally, the state is in the second position in vaccination drives. The party cadre must take this message to the masses," he said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who chaired the meeting, said Congress' failure to provide medical infrastructure in rural areas put hurdles for the BJP government in managing the second wave.

The meeting passed two resolutions: First, to condemn opposition Congress for criticising the government during the pandemic instead of joining hands and second, to urge the Centre to take suitable action with regard to atrocities allegedly being unleashed by the West Bengal government on BJP functionaries. BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi and state executive committee members attended the meeting virtually.

June 24,2021

The Delta variant, the significantly more transmissible strain of Covid-19, is expected to become a “dominant lineage” if current trends continue, the WHO has warned after it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more places around the world.

The Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update released on June 22 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that globally, the variant Alpha has been reported in 170 countries, territories or areas, Beta in 119 countries, Gamma in 71 countries and Delta in 85 countries.

“Delta, now reported in 85 countries globally, continues to be reported in new countries across all WHO Regions, 11 of which were newly reported in the past two weeks,” the update said.

WHO said the four current 'Variants of Concern' being monitored closely – Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta - are widespread and have been detected in all WHO regions.

“The Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than Alpha variant, and is expected to become a dominant lineage if current trends continue.”

The update said that India reported the highest numbers of new Covid19 cases, 441,976 over the past week (June 14-20, 2021), a 30 per cent decrease as compared to the previous week. The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (16,329 new deaths; 1.2 new deaths per 100,000; a 31 per cent decrease).

The South-East Asia Region reported over 600,000 new cases and over 19,000 new deaths, a 21 per cent and a 26 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

“Decreasing trends in weekly case and death incidence in the Region are predominantly associated with decreases reported in India,” the update said.

WHO noted that since the last detailed update on June 8, new evidence has been published on the phenotypic characteristics of the Delta variant. “A study from Singapore showed that infection with Delta variant was associated with higher odds of oxygen requirement, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, or death,” it said.

Further, a study in Japan "estimating the relative instantaneous reproductive number (a measure of transmission at a specific point in time) showed that the Delta variant was associated with greater transmissibility" when compared to the Alpha variant.

“When compared with the variants circulating in Japan before December 2020, the relative instantaneous reproduction number for Alpha was estimated to be at 1.56 and for Delta 1.78. Overall, this study showed Delta was associated with 1.23 times higher transmissibility than Alpha,” the update said.

The update also took note of two studies that have provided evidence of the effectiveness of Pfizer BioNTech-Comirnaty and AstraZeneca-Vaxzevria vaccines against the Delta variant. One study reports on the effectiveness of these vaccines against severe disease (hospitalisation) due to Delta among persons over the age of 16 years in the United Kingdom.

Vaccine effectiveness estimates against hospitalisation due to Delta and Alpha variants over 14 days post second dose was estimated to be 96 per cent and 95 per cent respectively for Pfizer BioNTech- Comirnaty and 92 per cent and 86 per cent respectively, for AstraZeneca-Vaxzevria.

Single dose effectiveness against hospitalisation over 21 days after immunisation remained high for Pfizer BioNTech-Comirnaty at 94 per cent against Delta and 83 per cent against Alpha. Effectiveness of one dose of AstraZeneca-Vaxzevria against hospitalization was similar for Delta and Alpha variants.

A second study from Scotland found that two doses of Pfizer BioNTech-Comirnaty were 83 per cent and 79 per cent effective against symptomatic disease and infection due to Delta, respectively, over 14 days after receipt of second dose in persons 15 years and older.

“Together, these studies suggest moderately reduced VE at preventing symptomatic disease and infection due to the Delta variant as compared to Alpha...The studies also provide further evidence of the importance of two doses of both Pfizer BioNTech-Comirnaty and AstraZeneca-Vaxzevria in preventing hospitalisation, symptomatic disease and infection due to both Delta and Alpha variants,” the update said.

