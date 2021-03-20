  1. Home
  2. 4 dead, 1 hurt in 2 blasts at chemical factory in Mumbai

News Network
March 20, 2021

Four workers were killed and one of their colleagues suffered injuries in two blasts at a chemical factory in Khed taluka of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Saturday morning, a police official said.

Around 40 other workers were rescued by the fire department staff and the police personnel following the blasts that triggered a blaze, he said.

"Two major blasts occurred inside a unit of the chemical factory around 9 am today. The workers injured in the incident were rushed to a government-run hospital, where four of them were declared dead. Another worker, who suffered critical injuries, is being treated," the police official from Ratnagiri said.

The fire that erupted after the blasts has been brought under control and cooling operation is underway, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, a boiler at the factory exploded due to overheating. However, the exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, the official said.

News Network
March 15,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka Department of Collegiate Education has decided to file a complaint against a fake circular announcing that the state government has declared holidays circulated on social media.

The circular, which was the cause of much confusion among college managements, stated that the State government had decided to declare holidays from March 15, 2021 to March 30, 2021 to contain the spread of COVID-19. College principals were inundated with calls from parents and students seeking clarification.

In a series of tweets Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the cyber crime police has been instructed to detect the culprits immediately.

“This is fake news. I have directed officials to book criminal cases against such persons,” he said

“Some people have shared a fake circular on social media handles widely, creating an impression that the government has declared holidays due to the rising COVID-19 cases. That is false. The fake circular has created panic and confusion among parents and students. We will ask the cyber crime police to trace the origin of this fake circular and take action against those responsible. This will send out the message that no one should play with our children’s future,” he said.

P Pradeep, Commissioner of DCE, said that the fake circular was causing confusion among both students and teachers.

“We will lodge a police complaint today", he added.

Officials pointed out that an old circular declaring holiday for colleges had been tweaked with the dates.

News Network
March 15,2021

New Delhi, Mar 15: Banking operations including cheque clearance across the country got affected on Monday as bankers under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have gone on a nationwide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders.

UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, had given a strike call for March 15 and 16 and claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike.

However, branches of private-sector lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are open as they are not part of the strike.

In the Union Budget presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019, and has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

According to All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam, services at branch level; cheque clearance; and government transactions have been affected.

Besides, money markets and stock markets are also going to face problems as payments would be impacted, he said.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are the Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

News Network
March 7,2021

Chennai, Mar 7: Congress on Sunday announced its seat-sharing agreement with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and will contest in 25 assembly seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu election and in the by-election to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, according to state Congress Chief KS Alagiri.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. Besides the Congress, the alliance includes two Communist parties, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

While the DMK has signed a deal for six seats with the Communist Party of India, it is yet to finalise a seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

On Friday, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had inked a seat-sharing agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party, allotting its ally 20 Assembly seats for the upcoming polls.

