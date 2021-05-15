  1. Home
  2. 4,077 more die of covid, 3.11 lakh new infections in a day in India

4,077 more die of covid, 3.11 lakh new infections in a day in India

News Network
May 16, 2021

New Delhi, May 16: 4,077 more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,11,170 more contracted the infection in that time period, Union Health Ministry data on Sunday showed.

This is the lowest single-day rise of infections since April 20.

India now has 2,70,284 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The cumulative tally of positive cases is now 2.46 crore. Active cases dipped to 36,18,458 on Sunday.

3,62,437 more people recuperated from the fatal disease over the past 24 hours.

With vaccine stocks running critically low and patients dying as oxygen supplies fall short, India is grappling with more cases of black fungus as experts are reeling with ways to contain the spread.

The biggest fear at the moment is the condition in India's rural districts, where diagnosis, reports, and supplies are far fewer, that are not equipped to deal with a health crisis of such magnanimity. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 16,2021

New Delhi, May 16: 4,077 more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,11,170 more contracted the infection in that time period, Union Health Ministry data on Sunday showed.

This is the lowest single-day rise of infections since April 20.

India now has 2,70,284 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The cumulative tally of positive cases is now 2.46 crore. Active cases dipped to 36,18,458 on Sunday.

3,62,437 more people recuperated from the fatal disease over the past 24 hours.

With vaccine stocks running critically low and patients dying as oxygen supplies fall short, India is grappling with more cases of black fungus as experts are reeling with ways to contain the spread.

The biggest fear at the moment is the condition in India's rural districts, where diagnosis, reports, and supplies are far fewer, that are not equipped to deal with a health crisis of such magnanimity. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 3,2021

Chamarajanagar, May 3: In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, several covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as a hospital ran out of medical oxygen. 

According to reliable sources, at least 12 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage. A dozen others lost their lives due to severe ailments. A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the district hospital.

The patients being treated were on ventilators.

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.
 

This is a second such incident in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, four Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in KBN Hospital in Kalaburgi. Before that, one Covid patient had died in Yadgir government hospital after the power went off.

Over the last few weeks, several patients have lost their lives as hospitals across the country have been facing a massive shortage of oxygen.

Last week, eight patients lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen at Batra Hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 16-lakh mark, as 37,733 tested positive in a day, while 217 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday (May 2).

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 1,2021

Mangaluru, May 1: The intensity of the second wave of the covid-19 has forced the Mangalureans to rush to the vaccine centres. All the vaccination centres are witnessing long serpentine queues.

Many eligible beneficiaries had gathered in large numbers in front of District Wenlock Hospital and at Urban Health Care Centre in Bejai to receive the vaccine. The Covid-19 situation has reached an alarming stage in Dakshina Kannada, with the district reporting as many as 1,175 positive cases on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has made it mandatory to register online to receive the first dose of vaccine for Covid-19.

“The vaccines are not available as per the demand. There is pressure to administer the first dose, along with the second dose, for the eligible. Hence, the district administration has made online registration mandatory for receiving the first dose,” said officials.

A few had reached Wenlock hospital as early as 7 am to receive the token for the vaccine. RCH Officer Dr Rajesh, who is in charge of vaccines, said, “500 people availed vaccinations by availing token at Wenlock Hospital. Those who had availed the first dose of vaccine should avail the second dose within the time frame.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.