  2. 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes North Bengal, second in 10 hours; impact felt in Sikkim too

April 6, 2021

Siliguri, Apr 6: A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake, the second to hit the region in less than 12 hours, occurred at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri, it said.

The depth was 10 km, it added.

There was no immediate report of any damage or losses, officials said.

However, people came out of their homes in panic as the tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling.

The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

March 31,2021

Mariamma-Varkey.jpg

Dubai, Mar 31: One of the pioneer private sector educators of the UAE, Mariamma Varkey, passed away at her son's Dubai residence on Wednesday morning. She was 90.

The matriarch of the Varkey family, along with her late husband KS Varkey, founded Dubai's first private school, Our Own English High School, in 1968.

She was bed-ridden for several years.

She is survived by her son Sunny Varkey, Chairman of the GEMS group — the world's largest school operator — and daughter Susan Mathews.

The Dubai Mar Thoma Parish has offered "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved family members. Mariamma Varkey was one of "our senior most members", the parish said.

April 1,2021

cattle.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 1: A gang of miscreants owing allegiance to saffron outfits brutally assaulted two Muslim men last night at Melanthabettu in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after falsely accusing them of indulging in cattle trafficking. 

The victims, identified as Abdul Rahim and Musthafa, residents of Kupetti in Belthangady sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. 

Police arrested five people in connection with the incident. They are Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh and Chidanand. Few others are yet to be arrested.

The incident took place when the victims, who are colleagues, were returning home in a pick-up truck after repairing the vehicle at a garage in Church Road, Belthangady. 

Upon reaching near Melanthabettu, around 10.45pm, two unidentified persons arrived on bikes and asked them to stop the vehicle. 

Soon, few others arrived in a car and started assaulting them and accusing them of cattle theft and illegal transportation. The victims were assaulted with clubs and footwear. The mob also damaged their vehicle, said the police.

Police reached the spot more than half an hour after the incident. By then a large mob had gathered.

The victims, who are undergoing treatment, said that they were beaten for around 45 minutes on false allegations. “Their plan was to murder of us. They told us that they won’t stop beating until we die. However, after 45 minutes police intervened,” they said. 

The mob lynch attempt has sparked outrage in Dakshina Kannada. 

Imtiaz
 - 
Thursday, 1 Apr 2021

Shame on chaddi goons...the culprits must be punished at any cost no matter whoever they are....

March 30,2021

Washington, Mar 30: An investigation by a UN team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived, two diplomats familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The experts presented their report to the UN committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, but Russia blocked its wider release, the diplomats said. They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Iran-aligned Houthis denied responsibility for the attack when it took place.

The diplomats did not elaborate on why Russia blocked the release of the findings. The Russian mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The report comes at a sensitive time for new US President Joe Biden as his administration and the United Nations press the Houthis to accept a peace initiative that includes a cease-fire.

Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have endorsed the initiative but the Houthis say it does not go far enough.

The Houthi movement, which controls most of Yemen’s north, has been fighting forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the Arab coalition in what is widely seen as a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh.

The UN expert panel determined that the Houthis launched missiles at Aden airport from two locations that were under the movement’s control at the time, the airport in Taiz and a police station in Dhamar, the diplomats said.

The experts found that the missiles were the same kind as those used previously by the Houthis, they said.

The missiles landed as members of Hadi’s government arrived at the airport to join separatists who control the southern port city in a new cabinet as part of a Saudi effort to end feuding between its Yemeni allies.

At least 22 people died and dozens more were injured in the attack.

No Cabinet minister was killed, but the dead included government officials and three International Committee of the Red Cross staff members.

During Friday’s briefing to the sanctions committee, the diplomats said, the experts said the missile launches from the two Houthi-controlled locations were coordinated.

When asked if any other party could have been responsible, they replied that all evidence indicated that no other Yemeni faction had the ability or the technology to stage such an attack, the diplomats said.

The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of lives and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — with the United Nations estimating that 80 percent of the population needs assistance.

