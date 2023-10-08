  1. Home
45-member holy trip group from Kerala among Indians stranded in Israel

News Network
October 8, 2023

aqsa.jpg

A holy trip group from Kerala is among those stranded in Israel amid the latter's conflict with Hamas.

A 45-member holy trip group that went from Kerala on October 3 is stranded in the strife-torn Israel. Some of the group members sent video messages to their relatives conveying that they were safe at hotels.

The group was on their way to Egypt on Saturday when the tension broke out. As directed by Israel security forces they returned to the hotel. They are also in touch with the Indian embassy officials in Tel Aviv.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the other holy trip groups from Kerala are also stranded there.

Earlier, there were reports that many Malayalis who went on similar holy trips to Israel had illegally migrated.

According to the Kerala government agency for NRIs, NORKA-Roots, there are around 7,000 Malayalis in Israel.

NORKA-Roots' chief executive officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri told DH that he was in constant touch with Malayali associations in Israel. They were advised by security to remain in shelters.

A large number of Malayali women are working as nurses in Israel. In 2021, a nurse from Idukki district, Soumya Santosh, was killed in a rocket attack in Israel.

Comments

News Network
September 27,2023

protest.jpg

Imphal, Sept 27: Several students were injured on Wednesday after security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom, about 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.

The students were participating in a rally which started from Hau grounds of the state capital protesting the kidnapping and killing of two youths, who went missing in July and whose photographs went viral on social media recently.

The students, raising slogans of 'we want justice', were heading towards the Chief Minister Biren N Singh's bungalow, officials said.

Lanthengba, a student leader leading the rally told reporters, "We demand that the killers of the two students be arrested within 24 hours and their bodies be recovered for their last rites. We also want to meet the chief minister to address our grievances. How can we continue with our studies when our friends and classmates are being murdered in cold blood."

Police tried to cool down tempers by announcing that 'arrangements are being made to allow student representatives to meet both the chief minister and the governor.'

However, the situation suddenly turned ugly and some students started pelting stones prompting the security forces including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said.

This comes a day after a clash between RAF personnel and locals left 45 protesters, mostly students, injured. 

News Network
October 7,2023

gazza.jpg

Palestinians have launched their biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive that combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Resistance groups have captured five Israeli soldiers and killed some others, reports said Saturday, citing media sources in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south as explosions were heard by residents on Saturday. In al-Quds, rocket sirens sounded followed by the sound of explosions. 

Cars were seen on fire after a rocket landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel. 

Hamas' armed wing said more than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday, declaring it had started "Operation al-Aqsa Flood". 

Gaza-based Islamic Jihad said its fighters have joined the operation as Hamas called on Palestinians everywhere to fight and on resistance groups in Lebanon also to join the fighting against Israel. 

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation, their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," Hamas said. "We announce Operation al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets." 

"This storm which started from Gaza will spread to the West Bank and outside the country and all the places where our people and nation are present," Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh said.

Haniyeh called the operation historic and epic, saying the main reason for its start was the "criminal aggression of the Zionists in al-Aqsa Mosque, which had reached its peak in recent days".

Senior Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, "This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth."  

He said Palestinian resistance fighters struck numerous Israeli targets, including airports and military facilities.

“Today, the wrath of our nation and righteous fighters is boiling over. This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has come to an end,” the top commander stated.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical services said an Israeli was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in southern Israel. 

Palestinian sources, however, reported the death of a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers. One video near the separation wall purportedly showed a Merkava tank on fire, with several Palestinian youths perched on top. 

A witness reporting from the scene is heard saying that the operators of the tank had been captured and taken to Gaza. One video purportedly shows an Israeli soldier being ridden pillion on a motorbike in the custody of two Palestinians and taken to Gaza.  

Another video circulating on social media showed large black plumes of smoke and fires from a suspected impact site in Ashkelon.

In Gaza the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel's ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister for military affairs Yoav Gallant were set to hold meetings with top security officials soon, their offices said.

Gallant said he had approved call-up of military reservists, as the military said the regime was on a war footing.

On Friday, Israeli military forces attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a young Palestinian man in the West Bank, injuring more than 50 people.

According to Palestinian media outlets, the crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Local sources said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians with live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to prevent them from continuing the procession.

The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.

Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN. 

Comments

News Network
September 28,2023

carbus.jpg

Four tech professionals returning to Bengaluru after a holiday in Udupi were killed after their car rammed a parked KSRTC bus at Bellur Cross in Mandya district on Wednesday (September 28) morning.

The deceased are Namita N, 24, a resident of Bendiganahalli in Bengaluru; Vamshi Krishna, 25, from Hosakote, Bengaluru; Pankaj Sharma, 24 from Rajasthan; and Raghunath Bhajantri, 26, a resident of Dharwad. 

All the four were killed on the spot, said police. Bhajantri was reportedly at the wheel when the accident occurred. Namitha and Raghunath Bhajanthri worked with Accenture and Pankaj and Vamsi with Infosys. 

The police said the accident took place in front of the Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital near Belluru Cross on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-75) around 8 AM. 

A KSRTC bus (Bengaluru-Tirupati) which was travelling towards Bengaluru stopped in front of the hospital to allow passengers to de-board. Raghunath, who was, overspeeding could not control the vehicle and rammed into the bus from behind killing all four occupants of the car on the spot.

Medical students from the hospital nearby rushed to the spot and helped in extricating the bodies from the mangled car. Half of the vehicle had gone under the bus due to the impact. 

The incident took place near Bellur cross on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway (NH -75) in Mandya district.

Belluru police have registered a case. Mandya SP N Yatish said that they have registered an FIR against the bus driver who fled from the spot.

It is learnt that eight close friends working in Bengaluru had visited Udupi in two cars on Monday. After visiting various temples and tourist places, they left Udupi at around 1 AM on Wednesday. The deceased was travelling in a Maruti Swift car while other three women and a man were travelling in another car.

Comments

