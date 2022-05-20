  1. Home
  2. 48 houses demolished in MP after stone pelting on wedding procession for playing loud music near mosque

48 houses demolished in MP after stone pelting on wedding procession for playing loud music near mosque

News Network
May 20, 2022

bulldozer.jpg

The Rajgarh district administration in Madhya Pradesh has demolished 48 houses after a few men allegedly pelted stones on a wedding procession for creating loud noise near a mosque. The demolitions were carried out in the Jirapur town of the district.

According to reports, stones were pelted on the procession of a Dalit man’s wedding near the Mataji Mohalla area, under the Jirapur police station limits of Rajgarh district, on 17 May, allegedly after members of the Muslim community took objection to music being played in front of the mosque. The altercation reportedly resulted in the injury of at least five people.

The band members, however, claimed that they had stopped the music in front of the mosque following a customary practice in the area and only played it after passing the mosque.

A case in connection to the incident was booked, naming six people initially but eight were arrested, and 21 other accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage, police said.

Demolitions 

Following the FIR, the district administration issued notices to the residents of Jirapur’s ward number 4, identifying their homes as encroachment on the government land. On Thursday, May 19, the officials demolished 18 houses and another 30 were demolished partially for extending onto the public road.

Speaking to the media, Tehsildar of the Jirapur area, A R Chiraman said: “Of the total 48 houses demolished, 18 belong to those who are accused. Another 30 are homes constructed by encroaching areas of the road leading to Mata Mandir, which is public land. They were issued notices yesterday; at least three notices have been issued in the past.”

Rajgarh district administration also carried out demolitions in the Pipaliyan Kala area under the same Jirapur police station limits where a similar attack on the wedding procession of another Dalit man was reported on 15 May.

The altercation on Sunday allegedly happened between the members of Dangi, an Other Backward Class (OBC) community, and Dalits after stones were pelted on the wedding procession of the Dalit man.

Jirapur PS in-charge, Prabhat Gaud, had told media that the Dalit family had given an appointment earlier and the accused tried to target police as well but couldn't succeed.

Prabhat Gaud said: "The groom's family had given an appointment for the marriage. Some miscreants tried to attack the wedding procession and stones were also pelted. We have registered a complaint against 22 people with names. We have also arrested five people in connection to the same."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2022

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler or sitting pillion while travelling on road in India is mandatory. Not wearing a helmet is the most common offence in the country.

Making the rule stricter to reduce road accident fatalities, the government has added the latest update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act which will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 from two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets improperly.

As per the latest update to the Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed regardless of whether riders are wearing helmets.

Fines can be imposed under the following situations:

•    If a rider/pillion rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle or band of the headgear is untied, the person driving the motorcycle or scooter will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the helmet does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification or the ISI mark, the rider will be charged a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the rider violates other traffic rules, including jumping a red light will also attract a fine of Rs 2,000 despite wearing a helmet.

Penalty for not wearing protective headgear

According to Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, "whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for three months."

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 states that "every person driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer using straps or other fastenings provided on the headgear."
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2022

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler or sitting pillion while travelling on road in India is mandatory. Not wearing a helmet is the most common offence in the country.

Making the rule stricter to reduce road accident fatalities, the government has added the latest update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act which will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 from two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets improperly.

As per the latest update to the Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed regardless of whether riders are wearing helmets.

Fines can be imposed under the following situations:

•    If a rider/pillion rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle or band of the headgear is untied, the person driving the motorcycle or scooter will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the helmet does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification or the ISI mark, the rider will be charged a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the rider violates other traffic rules, including jumping a red light will also attract a fine of Rs 2,000 despite wearing a helmet.

Penalty for not wearing protective headgear

According to Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, "whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for three months."

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 states that "every person driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer using straps or other fastenings provided on the headgear."
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2022

New Delhi, May 14: Rules on linking Aadhaar with the electoral rolls may be issued by the government soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has said, adding that sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary for voters, but those not doing so will have to give "sufficient reasons".

Chandra also said that the poll panel played a key role in intensifying the vaccination drive in the five states where assembly elections concluded in March this year to ensure that voters and those involved in election duty were safe from the coronavirus.

In an interview with PTI, he said two major electoral reforms which took place in his tenure as the CEC are the provision of four dates in a year instead of one to enrol those turning 18 as voters and the linking of Aadhaar with electoral rolls to check duplicate entries in the voters' list.

"Earlier, only January 1 of every year was the cut-off date. We convinced the government that this reform is very essential and these people should be enrolled as soon as they turn 18. With this reform now, there will be four dates in a year to get these people registered when they complete 18 years of age. This reform was pending for the last 20 years," Chandra said.

The four cut-off dates for enrolment is part of a Bill passed by Parliament a few months back to allow linkage of Aadhaar with the electoral rolls.

As of now, those turning 18 on or before January 1 can be registered as voters. Those who turn 18 on January 2 or later have to wait for one year to register as a voter. But once the rules are issued, young people can get registered as voters on four different dates every year.

"The second biggest reform is the linking of Aadhaar with electoral rolls to check duplicate entries. It will make the voter list pure. It will make the electoral roll more robust," he said.

Asked when the rules will be notified by the government, Chandra said "I think very soon because we have already sent draft proposals in this regard. We have also sent the forms which are to be changed and they are with the (law) ministry. Very soon, I think they will be cleared. We will also have to tone up our IT system."

On whether sharing Aadhaar details will be voluntary, he replied in positive. "It will be voluntary. But sufficient reason will have to be given by voters for not giving their Aadhaar numbers. The reason may include not having an Aadhaar or not having applied for one or any other reason they can think of. I can not think of any other reason," the CEC said said.

Chandra was of the view that sharing Aadhaar number will help the EC purify the voter list. It will also ensure that the poll panel is able to give more services to the voters through its communication system, he added.

"If we know about the voter more clearly, then we can give more services such as when the elections will be held and booth (details) on their phone numbers... We should know clearly that he/she is the right person," Chandra said.

Asked about the biggest challenge he has faced as the CEC, he said the "toughest" one was to conduct elections in five states and various bypolls during COVID-19.

"Because when these elections were coming near, we never thought at that time that Covid will intensify. Suddenly, we came to know about the onset of Omicron. We had to prepare as nobody knew much about this variant.

"So suddenly, we had to gear up to make the voting process and the election machinery safe," he added.

During this period, the EC intensified the vaccination process and ensured booster (precaution) doses for its polling personnel, including security forces.

"We had to take the unusual step of stopping campaigning in physical form. Initially, we said only door-to-door campaigning with just five people will be allowed and there will be more emphasis on digital campaigning," Chandra recalled.

"We had regular meetings with health secretaries and chief secretaries of the states. We asked them to intensify vaccination and we kept a close watch every week. We were giving a very graded response to our campaigning methodology. We opened it gradually. By the time electioneering started, the vaccination rate was very high in all the five states, and the voters had been given the first or the second doses as per protocol," he added.

Chandra replied in positive when asked whether it was the EC which had in a way been responsible for intensifying the vaccination drive in the five states.

"Definitely. In states where it was especially less like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur, we reviewed the situation and asked the chief sectaries and the health secretaries to boost the vaccination drive.

"Each and every person should have taken at least the first dose. If the first dose had been administered, then the second should be given. In Uttar Pradesh, the first dose coverage was 100 per cent. The percentage of vaccination in Punjab and Manipur also went up. We took each and every step possible to check the spread of Omicron during the elections in these states so that the voters and the voting process can be safe," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.