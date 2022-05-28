  1. Home
5 more MLAs awaiting central command's nod to join BJP: CT Ravi

News Network
May 28, 2022

The BJP is in touch with at least five opposition MLAs in Goa and if the party's central command gives its nod, the ruling party's legislative strength could increase from 20 to 25, BJP national general secretary and Goa in-charge CT Ravi said on Saturday.

Ravi also said that the President of the United States of America Joe Biden was not as popular a world leader as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We were 20, we got support of five and don’t worry, in future we will definitely cross 30. So far the party has not given permission. Hence, we are at 25, once we get permission, we will reach 30. This is going to happen,” Ravi told a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive committee on Saturday. Ravi refused to say whether the opposition MLAs in touch with the BJP were from the Congress party. From 2017-2022 more than a dozen Congress MLAs had quit the party to join the BJP.

The central BJP official is in Goa to chair the meeting of the state's top party leaders.

The BJP had won 20 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly in the February 14 state Assembly polls in Goa this year. The BJP-led coalition is currently supported by five non-BJP legislators.

Ravi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity had eclipsed that of US President Joe Biden.

“Modi is popular not only in India, but the world praises him. Today's popular leader is not ‘President of America’, but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the central BJP official said.

“Even during his visit to Japan, he (Modi) was leading from the front. Rest all were following him. He is a leader,” he added. 

May 14,2022

Mysuru: An investigation into a burglary case has helped the Kerala police crack the case relating to murder of a traditional healer from Karnataka’s Mysuru. The healer, Shaba Sharif, was allegedly murdered two years ago by a businessman for trying to obtain a secret medicinal formula for treating piles.

Businessman Shaibin Ashraf from Kaipancheri recently lodged a theft complaint against some of his accomplices, but the interrogation of the latter revealed the heinous torture and murder of the Mysuru healer by the businessman with their help, police said.

60-year-old Shaba Sharif was subjected to brutal torture in captivity for one year at Mr Ashraf's residence in Nilambur for the "secret formula", after he was abducted from Mysore in August 2019 by them.

The victim's body parts were said to be cut into pieces and dumped into a river, Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das said on Wednesday.

"Four people including Shaibin Ashraf were arrested and produced before a court. Before that, we have got in touch with the Mysore Police and collected information regarding the dead man. A missing complaint was lodged by his family in 2019," he told reporters.

The police could confirm that it was the same person who was killed under captivity, based on the visuals collected from a pen drive handed over to the investigators by one of the accused.

"Shaba Sharif was seen chained in the video. It was said to be recorded when he was held hostage in Ashraf's house," he said.

Based on the statements of his co-accused, the officer said Mr Ashraf had plans to launch a clinic after getting hold of the secret medicine for piles from the Mysore healer and reap a huge profit.

He also promised a share of the profit to the co-accused but differences cropped up among them later over some financial matters.

This prompted the co-accused to commit theft at Mr Ashraf's house on April 24. The gang decamped with many valuables, including a laptop and cash, following which a police complaint was lodged by the businessman.

Later, Thangalakathu Ashraf, a former accomplice and one of the accused in the theft case, was arrested from Wayanad district.

Recently, other three accused had created a ruckus in front of the secretariat in the state capital by attempting to set themselves on fire, claiming that they were being intimidated by the businessman.

The trio was arrested and handed over to the Malappuram Police in connection with the burglary case and further interrogation unravelled the mystery behind the murder of the Mysore medical practitioner.

"It is one of the rarest of the rare cases and challenging for the investigators," the Superintendent of Police said, adding that more details were expected to be divulged in detailed inquiry.

May 26,2022

Managluru, May 26: After being jailed for more than a year in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah deportation center, a 31-year-old NIR, finally returned to his home town in Mangaluru taluk

The youth, who hails from Ullal on the outskirts of the city of Mangaluru, was taken into custody by the Saudi Arabian passport authorities (Jawazath) on a old pending case of alleged 'escape' (Huroob).

A year ago, he was travelling from Dammam to India via Baharain causeway where he was remanded first to the deportation center in Al-khobar on an old Huroob case filed against him by his previous sponsor. Earlier he had left for India from the KSA and after months, he returned back to Saudi Arabia on another sponsor's visa.

After two years from his second arrival in the KSA, he planned to go on vacation to his hometown. He set out his journey from Dammam to Baharain to leave for India. Upon scrutiny, the case was still pending in the system; consequently, he was detained by the Saudi passport authorities following the violation of the KSA visa provisions.

Initially, he was put in Al-Khobar deportation center for a month and then he was shifted to Riyadh and finally to Buraidah deportation center, where he was undergoing prolonged investigations by the law and order authorities. Various individuals and organizations tried their best to release him from the center, but in vain. 

However, with the help and efforts of Adv P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, Mr. Abdul Latheef (Shehri) Panemangaluru, a community worker in Buraidah, Abdul Azeez Kalladka Pavithra, a community worker and with the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he was set free from the center after providing the necessary legal papers and effecting legal formalities in the center.

Upon advice of Adv P A Hameed, his mother and wife had also sent letters to the Embassy and human rights bodies in the KSA requesting them to release him as soon as possible. 

Around three weeks ago, he was released from the center on a conditional bail (Kafalah) upon an individual bond given by Abdul Latheef Panemangaluru and was allowed to stay at his private room in Buraidah only. 

However, after complying with all the required documents and legal formalities, he was actually released from the center last week to be exited from the KSA to India. 

He has expressed his deep gratitude to all the social workers who helped him selflessly and the Embassy.

May 19,2022

Mathura, May 19: A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the alleged birthplace of Krishna, a lawyer for the idol worshippers side said.

Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.

