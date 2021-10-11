5 soldiers including JCO killed in clash with gunmen in J&K

Terming illiterate people "burden on India", Home Minister Amit Shah said that they could never become a "good citizen" of India.

In an interview with Sansad TV on 20 years of Narendra Modi being in power, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of India, Shah spoke about how the current government has contributed towards increasing enrolment in schools

“When you evaluate this, you will know what could be its contribution towards a nation’s progress. Ek anpadh aadmi desh par kitna bada bojh banta hai. Na jo apne Samvidhan ke diye hue adhikaro ko jaanta hai, na smvidhan ne humse jo apeksha kari hai wo dayitva ko jaanta hai. Wo kaise ek achcha nagrik ban sakta hai? Iske andar amulchur parivartan hai. (An illiterate person is a burden on the country. He neither knows the rights given to him by the Constitution, nor knows the duties expected of him by it. How can such a person become a good citizen?)

He lauded the prime minister for taking steps that helped reduce Gujarat's school dropout rate and hailed him as a “democratic leader”.

"Even his critics would agree that the Union Cabinet has never functioned in such a democratic manner as it has during the current regime," the Union home minister said.

"I have closely seen both Modi and his style of working. I have never seen a patient listener like him. Whatever may be the issue, he listens to everyone and speaks least, and then takes a proper decision,” Shah said rejecting allegations that PM Modi is an autocratic leader.

"Therefore, he does not hesitate taking harsh and risky decisions which may be against the party’s supporters but are in the interest of the nation and the people,” he added.