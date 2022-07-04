  1. Home
  2. 55% of IndiGo flights delayed. Reason: Most of crew members took ‘sick leave’ on Air India’s recruitment day

News Network
July 4, 2022

 

flight.jpg

New Delhi, July 4: Most of IndiGo flights were delayed across India last weekend, due to the non-availability of crew members. This caused inconvenience for many passengers slated to board these flights. 

According to reliable sources, at least 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of cabin crew members took ‘sick leave’. However, sources in the industry believe that they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognizance against IndiGo and has sought a clarification behind the nationwide massive flight delays, reported news agency ANI. At least fifty-five per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and demanded a clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide. When asked about this matter, DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Sunday, "We are looking into this."

However, no official clarification has been issued by the airline services on the matter. 

The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday, July 2, and majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry added.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, 45.2% of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 per cent, 80.4 per cent, 86.3 per cent, 88 per cent and 92.3 per cent, respectively, on Saturday.

News Network
July 1,2022

jodi.jpg

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. 

"The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis. 

News Network
June 29,2022

New Delhi, June 29: The rupee depreciated 11 paise to a record low of 78.96 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 78.86 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 78.96—its all-time low level, registering a fall of 11 paise from the last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee plunged by 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 against the US dollar.

The rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Wednesday as renewed focus on the weak economic outlook prompted losses on Asian currencies and shares, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could be present to curb volatility, but the strength of crude oil could cap appreciation bias," Iyer said, adding that the range for the rupee on Wednesday is 78.50-79.10.

The rupee has lost 1.87 per cent so far this month and has eroded a staggering 6.28 per cent since the start of this year.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.88 per cent to $116.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 104.42.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 474.05 points or 0.89 per cent lower at 52,703.40, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 137.75 points or 0.87 per cent to 15,712.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,244.44 crore, as per stock exchange data.

News Network
July 2,2022

ties.jpg

Mumbai, July 2: A section of Shiv Sena parliamentarians on Friday asked party chief Uddhav Thackeray to mend fences with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid claims by BJP leaders that at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the rebellion-hit party were in touch with them.

A central BJP minister claimed that the split in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra will also have an impact in the Lok Sabha as at least a dozen Lok Sabha members of the party, out of the total 19, were ready to switch sides.

A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs, convened by Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday evening, saw suggestions being made even by a party veteran to patch up with the rebel group led by Shinde in the long-term interests of the party, Sena sources said.

Thackeray's response to the suggestions was not immediately known.

The meeting was not attended by three lawmakers - Shrikant Shinde, the son of the new chief minister; Bhawana Gawli, who is under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate; and Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, the sources said.

Shiv Sena has 19 members in the Lok Sabha and three members in the Rajya Sabha.

Shinde's son Shrikant, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, has already joined ranks with his father, while five-term parliamentarian from Yavatmal Bhawana Gawli had written a letter to the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to consider the grievances of the rebels with regard to Hindutva. 

Rajan Vichare, the Lok Sabha member from Thane, was mentored by the late Anand Dighe like Shinde.

Gawli has been under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering connected with a non-governmental organisation run by her.

A section of the Lok Sabha members was in a quandary as several MLAs in their constituencies had sided with Shinde and were apprehensive of financial support for development projects under the new dispensation.

"There has been no impact of the rebellion on the Shiv Sena parliamentary party," Vinayak Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha, told PTI before the meeting with Thackeray.

Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar too said he was firmly with Thackeray and would cast his vote in the July 18 presidential elections according to the directions of the Shiv Sena chief.

"The split is in the Shiv Sena legislature party, why do you want to drag the Parliamentary unit into this," a Sena Lok Sabha member from Vidarbha region asked.

The Rajya Sabha members are Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, all considered close to the Thackerays.

