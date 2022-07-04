55% of IndiGo flights delayed. Reason: Most of crew members took ‘sick leave’ on Air India’s recruitment day

New Delhi, July 4: Most of IndiGo flights were delayed across India last weekend, due to the non-availability of crew members. This caused inconvenience for many passengers slated to board these flights.

According to reliable sources, at least 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of cabin crew members took ‘sick leave’. However, sources in the industry believe that they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognizance against IndiGo and has sought a clarification behind the nationwide massive flight delays, reported news agency ANI. At least fifty-five per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and demanded a clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide. When asked about this matter, DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Sunday, "We are looking into this."

However, no official clarification has been issued by the airline services on the matter.

The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday, July 2, and majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry added.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, 45.2% of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 per cent, 80.4 per cent, 86.3 per cent, 88 per cent and 92.3 per cent, respectively, on Saturday.