  2. 6 years on, people of India still smarting from deadly note-ban blow

News Network
January 2, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 2: The father with money in the bank but none to pay vendors for his daughter’s wedding, the retailer scrounging for funds to keep business going, the house help who didn’t get a salary for two months.

On Monday, these and many other similar tales of hardship became alive again, when the Supreme Court upheld the government's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination notes.

The decision, touted by the government to be a 'surgical attack' on black money, missed its mark by a great margin and became the bane of the daily-wage labourers and poor Indians, a section which relies almost exclusively on cash.

To 38-year-old house help Parvesh, even the mere mention of the word 'notebandi' sends a shiver down her spine.

The single mother of a 20-year-old son said she was forced to work without a salary for almost two months and went empty stomach for days at a stretch.

"It was the worst time of my life. Worse than even Covid-19, because during the Covid there was at least some help from the government and society at large. But during demonetisation, we are left alone to suffer," said Parvesh.

"I mean how can I expect my employer to help me when he himself was struggling with money?" she said, having little to no idea about Monday's Supreme Court verdict.

The SC in its verdict said the decision-making process behind the 2016 demonetisation was "not flawed."

In a five-judge bench, four judges voted in favour of upholding the note-ban decision-making whereas one judge dissented.

The pain was not limited to the poor, and the middle class too struggled to understand the withdrawal rules that cascaded with everyday regularity in the wake of demonetisation. Nor was it any more inured to the agony of standing in the unending queues before the ATMs, which too often ran out of cash, and too early.

Many small-scale businesses are still reeling from demonetisation.

"Our business relies on cash and this makes it impossible for us to function properly and run our business. A limited time was given by the government to exchange the cash left with us, we were in continuous confusion about whether we should do business or stand in long queues for hours to get our cash exchanged," Manish Shah, a Surat-based retailer, recounted.

"The whole business cycle was disrupted in the entire country," he added.

For Jammu-based Rajendra Gupta, the cash crunch due had turned the once-in-a-lifetime occasion of his only daughter's wedding into a nightmare.

He recalled how he was made to beg for his own hard-earned money to pay the vendors so that preparations could go on without a hitch.

"I didn't have enough money to pay the vendors. There was a limitation on how much money you could withdraw from banks. And then the government's continuous flip-flop on rules and regulations and whatnot," he said.

An unprecedented rush at her workplace with hundreds scrambling to get inside was the last thing Taniya Sharma, then a trainee at a leading bank in New Delhi, thought she would witness in the initial days of her career.

"There were scuffles, sights of people crying, some even collapsing -- I saw it all. Those scenes continue to haunt me till today," Sharma recalled. "The verdict does little to victims of those times."

According to reports, several people died in different parts of the country while standing in queues for money withdrawal and exchange of the scrapped notes.

In March 2017, months before the status quo would return, the Union government said it had "no official report" on how many people died in queues.

"No such official report has been received," Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal had then said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. 

December 23,2022

New Delhi, Dec 23: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above and is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening, official sources said.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private hospitals as of now.

It is likely to be rolled out in the national Covid vaccination programme soon, they said.

The ministry's approval for the intranasal vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 --had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.

"The vaccine branded as iNCOVACC is likely to be introduced on the Co-WIN platform Friday evening onwards. For now it will be available in private hospitals," an official source said.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had said in a statement.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with the Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech.

Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India through the Department of Biotechnology's Covid Suraksha programme.

The government has advised those eligible to take the precaution dose and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the health ministers of the states and Union territories at 3 pm over the Covid related situation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports. 

December 19,2022

Kasaragod, Dec 19: The first edition of the 10-day-long Bekal International Beach Festival is set to commence from December 24 which would be celebration of the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions. 

The event, organised by the Tourism Department and Bekal Resorts Development Corporation, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kudumbashree and local self-government bodies, also aims to promote tourism of Kasaragod, famously known as the land of seven languages.

The festival will offer a myriad of events filled with excitement and entertainment, said festival chairman and Udma MLA CH Kunhambu.

He said the festival would be inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The authorities are expecting a footfall of around four lakh people during the 10-day festival at the Bekal Fort and beach. The footfall at the fort during the weekend adds up to 15,000. 

Visitors can take helicopter rides, and enjoy water sports such as kayaking, parasailing, canoeing, snorkelling, scuba diving, catamaran sailing and windsurfing. 

A flower show will be part of the festival. It will have a business trade expo. Sand art will be displayed on the shores and more than 100 selfie points have been created. The Kerala government has released Rs 10 lakh for the festival, which is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Kunhambu said.

A series of cultural programmes have been planned during the festival from 7 pm onwards. The first day will feature a music band Nooran Sisters.

January 2,2023

New Delhi, Jan 2: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case, Manoj Mittal, is a BJP leader and a hoarding bearing his picture hangs outside the local police station where he and his other friends are currently lodged.

He also alleged that the woman who was dragged under the car of the accused was found naked, and demanded that the police conduct an investigation into whether she was raped too.

Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana, in his turn, said that the police had already arrested the accused, and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment regardless of the party they belong to.

Bhardwaj on Monday also released a video purported to be showing the Sultanpuri Police Station where Mittal’s hoarding is installed.

Police are trying to cover up the matter because one of the culprits is a BJP member. The DCP is covering up the case saying the music in the car was so loud that the perpetrators didn't notice a girl was stuck in their car.

"How is it possible that the girl's clothes were missing when her body was recovered? There should be an investigation into this matter," Bhardwaj alleged.

A 20-year-old woman riding a scooty was hit by a car and dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday.

Five men travelling in a Maruti Baleno have been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness claimed that he tried to seek help from police in a PCR van, but the cops showed no interest in taking action.

"Deepak claimed that he was waiting to take delivery of milk at around 3:15 am when he saw the car dragging the woman. He further asserted that the car was at normal speed and the driver seemed to be in senses. Deepak claimed that he chased the Baleno car till Begumpur," as per another India Today report.

The man also claimed that the police did not spin into action until 5 am.

