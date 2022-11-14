  1. Home
  '8 billion global population an opportunity for India; focus should be on equity and equality'

News Network
November 15, 2022

india.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 15: The global population reaching eight billion should be seen as an opportunity with people as creators of resources, experts said on Tuesday but stressed that focus should be on equity and equality as well as caring for the aging populace.

The world population touched eight billion on Tuesday and India was the largest contributor to the milestone, having added 177 million people, the United Nations said, noting that for China, which added 73 million people, the projection is its contribution to the next billion in the global population is to be in the negative.

The Population Foundation of India (PFI) said this milestone should be seen as an opportunity for India to plan better and provide a healthy and happy life for all eight billion people. "We must celebrate the day the world population reaches eight billion," it had earlier said.

According to the United Nations' World Population Prospects-2022, released on July 11 (World Population Day), the global population was projected to reach eight billion on November 15.

The report also stated that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under one per cent in 2020.

"Given the fact that India is projected to become the most populous country in the world in 2023, some sections have been expressing fear that a high population would be a problem for governance. However, this milestone should be seen as an opportunity to plan better and provide a healthy and happy life for all eight billion of us," the PFI said.

PFI executive director Poonam Muttreja said, "We know that population growth is stabilising across the world. While it took 12 years for the world population to grow from seven to eight billion, it will take approximately 15 years, until 2037, to reach nine billion, suggesting that population growth is slowing down."

"We should now focus on eliminating unmet need for contraception, so that women can decide if they want to have children and if yes, when, how many and at what intervals," she said.

There also must be a stop at creating a false dichotomy between population and limited resources, Muttreja said.

She said a skilled population is a strength and "we must see people as creators of resources".

The obsession with numbers needs to end and the need is to start thinking of "our population as people, in line with the principles of equality and equity", the PFI executive director said.

"We must also broaden our view on the multidimensional relationship between the population and the planet," Muttreja said.

Global evidence shows that a small portion of the world's people use most of the earth's resources and produce most of its greenhouse gas emissions. Over the past 25 years, the richest 10 per cent of the global population has been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions, she claimed.

Muttreja said going forward, countries such as India also need to put in place public measures to address the needs of the growing aging population. These would include attaining universal health care and improving social security systems, she said.

With the world's population crossing 8 billion, "let us not become knee-jerk and insist that it is the root cause of all our problems nor take the diametrically opposite position that population growth produces no stress especially at a time when climate threats are exacerbating inequality and loss of livelihood, impacting adversely women and all marginal communities the most", Executive director at the Centre for Advocacy and Research, Akhila Sivadas,

"Today more than ever before we need to engage with population increase from a gender equality perspective and focus on human development and build resilience in every sense of the word," she said.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), in a special graphic to mark the global population reaching eight billion, said Asia and Africa have driven much of this growth and they are expected to drive the next billion by 2037, while Europe's contribution will be negative due to declining population.

The world added a billion people in the last 12 years, it said, adding that as the world adds the next billion to its tally of inhabitants, China's contribution will be negative.

"India, the largest contributor to the eight billion (177 million) will surpass China, which was the second largest contributor (73 million) and whose contribution to the next billion will be negative, as the world's most populous nation by 2023," the UNFPA said.

The UN said it took about 12 years for the world population to grow from seven to eight billion, but the next billion is expected to take about 14.5 years (2037), reflecting the slowdown in global growth.

The world population is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and is expected to remain at that level until 2100.

For the increase from seven to eight billion, around 70 per cent of the added population was in low-income and lower-middle-income countries. For the increase from eight to nine billion, these two groups of countries are expected to account for more than 90 per cent of the global growth, the UN said.

News Network
November 5,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A Class 4 student of a private school has died under mysterious circumstances in Gangammanagudi police station limits in Karnataka’s capital. Her parents alleged that the girl died after her schoolteachers punished her.

The victim is Nishitha (9) a student at RD International School in Coconut Garden in Ramachandrapura near Jalahalli East.

A case of unnatural death under suspicious circumstances under CrPc 174 C has been taken up by the police. 

Nagendra, the father of Nishitha, said in his complaint that his daughter collapsed inside the classroom around 1.30 pm when the class was on after the lunch hour.

He accused the teacher of punishing the students when his daughter collapsed.

The school management rushed the girl to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. There were no external injuries found on her body. 

An officer said the body will be subjected to a post-mortem on Saturday to know the exact cause of death. Police will visit the school on Saturday, check the CCTV footage and question the students and teachers. Nagendra is a daily wage labourer at Bharat Electronics Limited.

Nishita and her parents Nagendra and Saraswathi live in Doddachennappa Layout near the school. 

News Network
November 6,2022

amitshah.jpg

Jaswan Pragpur, Nov 6: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

"If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that," he said.

Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift their two-wheelers. "She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening," the home minister said.

During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees.

The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12. 

News Network
November 8,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Terming Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's controversial remarks on the meaning of the word 'Hindu' as a personal one, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday, stated that the party condemns and rejects the statement, and does not agree with it.

"It was his personal statement. But, as KPCC president, I do not agree with that comment. We condemn and reject that statement. We are asking him to give a proper clarification. We will not entertain such personal opinions to be expressed in public," he said.

"I do not know from which dictionary he got that meaning. I am also from Hindu religion. Indian culture and the principle of the Congress are to take all castes and religions together. Let them say anything at home, but making such comments in public life is not correct," Shivakumar said.

He also added that Jarkiholi's remarks would not cause any damage to the party.

