8 killed in car blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, dozens injured; high alert sounded

New Delhi, Nov 10: A major explosion took place in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing eight people. The high-intensity blast ripped through the car, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

Following the blast, police sounded a high alert in the national capital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness.

“A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.