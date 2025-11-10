  1. Home
8 killed in car blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, dozens injured; high alert sounded

News Network
November 10, 2025

New Delhi, Nov 10: A major explosion took place in a car parked near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing eight people. The high-intensity blast ripped through the car, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

Following the blast, police sounded a high alert in the national capital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness.

“A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

News Network
October 29,2025

In a revolutionary move to boost transparency and fix accountability, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that key details of contractors and officers overseeing National Highway (NH) projects will soon be made public. 

Commuters will be able to access this information, including names and mobile numbers, via QR codes placed on project signboards.

The Minister's announcement, made at a conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to empower citizens and ensure quality control on India's vast highway network.

"If people are paying toll, they deserve international-quality roads... We need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach. Roads must be good, and they must stay good," Gadkari stated.

The technology-driven initiative ensures that in case of any road defect or inconvenience, the public will know "who are responsible for this," thereby eliminating excuses and making contractors and supervisory officers directly accountable.

This move reinforces the government's commitment to continuous monitoring through performance audits, promising strict action against those found negligent. The ultimate goal is to align India's road infrastructure with the Minister's vision for 'People, Prosperity, and Planet'—focusing on commuter comfort, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

News Network
October 28,2025

Bengaluru: In a setback for the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday paused the order that mandated prior permission for gatherings of over 10 people in public spaces.

The Congress government on October 18 issued an order making prior permission mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the move was aimed at restricting the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the government order did not specifically name the RSS, the BJP's parent body, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right-wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order was then challenged in the court.

The state government, however, has defended its order, citing the 2013 circular by the education department, issued under the then BJP government, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only.

The order came days after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sought a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Siddaramaiah on October 4, alleged that the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth."

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Priyank Kharge, then denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The RSS then filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, which asked its representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2.

