8 Malayalis among Forbes list of wealthiest billionaires; LuLu Yusuff Ali tops with $5.4 billion

News Network
April 7, 2022

As many as eight Malayalis earned their spots on the Forbes' Billionaire List for 2022. LuLu group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali tops the list among Malayalis and is in the 490th position on the list. He has a net worth of $5.4 billion.

The other Malayalis on the list include Kris Gopalakrishnan ($4.1 billion), Byju Raveendran ($3.6 billion), Ravi Pillai ($2.6 billion), S D Shibulal ($2.2 billion), Sunny Varkey ($2.1 billion), Joy Alukkas ($1.9 billion), and Muthoot family’s George Alexander Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot ($4.1 billion).

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $90.7 billion was yet again named the richest man in India. He is in the 10th position on the list.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani who is in the second position in India with a net worth of $90 billion comes in the eleventh position on the list. HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar comes third with a net worth of $28.7 billion. 

Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India (SII), with a net worth of $24.3 billion, and Radhakishan Damani, founder of D-Mart, with a net worth of $20 billion are the Indians who are on the list.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk topped the list with a net worth of $219 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos follows with a net worth of $171 billion.

News Network
March 24,2022

Ukraine’s parliament has appealed again to the West to impose a “no-fly zone” over the country. However, the parliament raised eyebrows online by comparing the devastation suffered by its cities to that suffered by Nazi Germany during Allied bombing raids. The bizarre choice of comparison is the latest Nazi-related statement to come out of Kiev.

An image posted to Twitter by Ukraine’s ‘Verkhovna Rada’ (Parliament) portrays a bombed out building in Hamburg in 1943 alongside similar damage to the Ukrainian city of Kharkov in 2022.

The text above the image reads “When the Sky is Open,” and a message in English demands that the West “#CloseTheSky over Ukraine.”

“Close The Sky” is a reference to the possibility of a NATO-imposed ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine, a step Kiev has demanded but leaders in Washington and Brussels have thus far refused to take. It would involve NATO committing to shooting down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, a step that would bring the alliance into open war with Russia and, in the words of US President Joe Biden, lead to “a third world war.”

Bizarrely, the image shared by the parliament asks the same allies that bombed Hamburg in 1943 to fight on Ukraine’s behalf today. The Rada did not explain why it chose to compare Kharkov with Hamburg, especially considering the fact that Kharkov itself was bombed by Germany during the Second World War, which would have made for a comparison that wouldn’t involve comparing Ukraine with Nazi Germany.

The analogy drew some puzzled comments online. “You aren't supposed to compare yourselves to Nazis in public,” one commenter joked. “Man, they really don’t know what optics are,” another quipped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the Ukrainian government of harboring sympathies to Nazi Germany, and in a speech announcing the start of Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine last month, he said that one of Russia’s goals was to “denazify” the country.

Aside from integrating the neo-Nazi ‘Azov’ batallion into its military, the Ukrainian government has launched efforts to portray its people as racially distinct from Russians, whom politicians in Kiev have openly referred to as “orcs.”

Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera is considered a hero to Ukrainian nationalists, and just last week a television host in Ukraine, Fahruddin Sharafmal, caused controversy when he approvingly quoted Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in calling for the murder of Russians and their children. 

News Network
April 4,2022

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joined AAP in Delhi on Monday, April 4. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao belongs to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. The senior police officer resigned from service. He served in a number of posts, including that of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, commissioner of transport department, ADGP of internal security division and in the Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Bhaskar Rao was also joined by Prithvi Reddy, the state convener for AAP's Karnataka unit. "Warm welcome to "People's Commisioner" Shri Bhaskar Rao to Aam Aadmi Party ! Together we shall bring a people led political revolution to Namma Karnataka," Prithvi Reddy said in a tweet. 

Earlier on Saturday, Bhaskar Rao had posted on social media about his resignation from police service. "Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues, friends, elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties. Heading into choppy seas," he had tweeted.

Bhaskar Rao's decision to join the party comes a year ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections in which AAP is trying to make inroads in Bengaluru. The party was bolstered by its victory in the Punjab state elections last month. 

Following its win in Punjab, AAP in Karnataka has claimed that 'many big names' were joining the party ahead of the state elections next year. The party has set its sights on capturing the urban votes in Bengaluru, a city that has gained notoriety for its polluted lakes, pothole-ridden roads and traffic woes. Sources in the party claimed that Bhaskar Rao is in contention for the Basavanagudi and Malleswaram seats in Bengaluru.

News Network
April 2,2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 2: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime.

Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."

The Chief Minister underlined that maintaining peace, order in the society and ensuring the security of the people is the duty of the Police department. In this regard, he stressed upon discipline, efficiency and integrity in the force.

"Our police force is known for its conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities. Conscience and humanitarian ideals are important to ensure peace and social order," Bommai said.

Stressing the use of scientific methods for investigation, the Chief Minister said forensic laboratories play an important role in crime detection and nabbing the criminals and the government is upgrading police stations.

"Police stations with forensic, narcotics and cyber labs have been opened in Bengaluru. Stations in Hubballi and Ballari too are being upgraded. I have instructed upgrading the forensic labs in Shivamogga and other places," Bommai said.

Noting the importance of intelligence gathering, the Chief Minister told the audience that the intelligence wing of the police would be strengthened by a new training system and additional staff strength.

Speaking about various measures initiated by the state government for the welfare of Police personnel, Bommai said better health services, 'bandobast' (deployment) allowance, promotions, approval for the construction of 10,000 houses, and grant of Rs 100 crore for health services for the police are among them.

Regarding police modernisation, he said the state government has made full utilisation of grants by the Centre for police modernisation. A huge modernisation programme is needed to prevent cyber crimes and drug running, he added.

"Karnataka Police have declared a war against narcotics. Karnataka Police have set a record in seizure of narcotics in the country. Criminals are being punished under the new rules. The war against narcotics should go on relentlessly, awareness should be created among school and college students against drug addiction," he said. 

