8 Malayalis among Forbes list of wealthiest billionaires; LuLu Yusuff Ali tops with $5.4 billion

As many as eight Malayalis earned their spots on the Forbes' Billionaire List for 2022. LuLu group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali tops the list among Malayalis and is in the 490th position on the list. He has a net worth of $5.4 billion.
The other Malayalis on the list include Kris Gopalakrishnan ($4.1 billion), Byju Raveendran ($3.6 billion), Ravi Pillai ($2.6 billion), S D Shibulal ($2.2 billion), Sunny Varkey ($2.1 billion), Joy Alukkas ($1.9 billion), and Muthoot family’s George Alexander Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot ($4.1 billion).
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $90.7 billion was yet again named the richest man in India. He is in the 10th position on the list.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani who is in the second position in India with a net worth of $90 billion comes in the eleventh position on the list. HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar comes third with a net worth of $28.7 billion.
Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of Serum Institute of India (SII), with a net worth of $24.3 billion, and Radhakishan Damani, founder of D-Mart, with a net worth of $20 billion are the Indians who are on the list.
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk topped the list with a net worth of $219 billion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos follows with a net worth of $171 billion.
