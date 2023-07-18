80th spot in Passport Index: Indians can now travel visa-free to these 57 countries

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday, puts India's passport at the 80th spot, moving it up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

While Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, they still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports.

Notably, the Henley Passport Index, originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect.

List of countries that allow visa-free entry for Indians

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti *

Dominica

El Salvador

Fiji

Gabon

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia *

Iran *

Jamaica

Jordan *

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar *

Maldives

Marshall Islands *

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique *

Myanmar *

Nepal

Niue

Oman

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda *

Samoa *

Senegal

Seychelles *

Sierra Leone *

Somalia

Sri Lanka *

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia *

St. Vincent

Tanzania *

Thailand *

Timor-Leste *

Togo *

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

