  2. 80th spot in Passport Index: Indians can now travel visa-free to these 57 countries

News Network
July 19, 2023

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday, puts India's passport at the 80th spot, moving it up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

While Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, they still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports.

Notably, the Henley Passport Index, originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. 

It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect. 

List of countries that allow visa-free entry for Indians 

Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi 
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti *
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Gabon
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia *
Iran *
Jamaica
Jordan *
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar *
Maldives
Marshall Islands *
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique *
Myanmar *
Nepal
Niue
Oman
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda *
Samoa *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia
Sri Lanka *
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia *
St. Vincent
Tanzania *
Thailand *
Timor-Leste *
Togo *
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
 

News Network
July 13,2023

Bengaluru, July 13: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement.

”Karnataka’s renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state unit,” it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said. B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

Chandrashekar gained popularity as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister).

News Network
July 8,2023

Gwalior, July 8: Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a video has now surfaced showing a helpless Muslim youth licking the soles of hooligan's feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Gwalior, following which two persons have been arrested, police said.

The video has gone viral on social media.

The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, an official said.

The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say "Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle.

The victim is then seen licking the soles of the feet of the man after the latter forces him to do so.

The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with footwear several times.

Speaking about the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, "A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination."

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family, Sharma said.

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

On June 30, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.

News Network
July 5,2023

Bhopal, July 5: Police have finally arrested the Hindutva activist who was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man in Sidhi area of Madhya Pradesh in a viral video.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested at around 2.30am from the outskirts of his native village Kubri. “The accused has been taken in custody and is being interrogated," said an official.

According to locals, Pravesh Shukla is not only a Hindutva activist but also a representative of Seedhi BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla. However, the MLA has now disowned the accused. On posters and pictures showing the two together, the BJP leader said, “I am a leader. People come and stand next to me but it doesn’t mean that he is my representative.”

The disturbing video Shukla urinating on the tribal man’s face, while nonchalantly smoking a cigarette, went viral this week, sparking outrage across the country and triggering political turmoil in the poll-bound state. The video was in fact shot one year ago.

Police had filed an FIR against the accused, Pravesh Shukla on Tuesday under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A police officer confirmed that the victim is from a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said, "The accused is in the lock up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him. Bulldozer does not work as per Congress demand, it works according to law."

PCC chief Kamal Nath called it a “heinous act” and an “embarrassment for the state”.

Former CM Kamal Nath tweeted, “A video of brutality has surfaced in Sidhi district. Such a heinous act on a youth from a tribal community has no place in civil society.”

“It is alleged that the accused is associated with BJP. Madhya Pradesh is already number one in atrocities against tribals. I demand from the chief minister that the accused be given the strictest punishment and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be brought to an end,” he tweeted.

