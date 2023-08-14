9 bodies pulled out of Shiv temple debris as Himachal rain toll mounts to 29 

  1. Home
News Network
August 14, 2023

At least 29 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, nine of them buried under the rubble of temple and after another landslip in Shimla, as rains wreaked havoc in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris of a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the other disaster site in Shimla's Fagli area, where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

Up to 15 other people are feared trapped at these two sites.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

The dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In Balera panchayat of the district, two children died as their makeshift house collapsed in a landslide and the body of one of them has been recovered. Another woman died in a landslide in Banal village of Ramsheher tehsil, said Deputy Commissioner of Solan Manmohan Sharma.

In Hamirpur, Deputy Commissioner said that three persons have died while two are missing due to incessant rains in the district. He appealed to all the residents of the district to take special precautions in view of the bad weather and avoid going out unnecessarily.

Seven members of a family, including a two-year-old, were killed in a landslide late on Sunday night in Seghli panchayat of Mandi district. Three persons were rescued, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. 

Agencies
August 12,2023

Kolkata, Aug 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Centre has not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur.

She also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t speak on corruption as his government is 'surrounded by issues like PM Care fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation'."

Her comments come hours after PM Modi said India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing.

The feisty TMC supremo said the PM was 'blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive'.

'The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several allegations of corruption against the BJP government, be it a Rafale aircraft deal or demonetisation,' Banerjee said in an audio message.

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state".

"In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence," she alleged. 

News Network
August 14,2023

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

