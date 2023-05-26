  1. Home
  2. '9 saal, 9 sawaal'—Congress flags 'betrayal' as PM Modi-led BJP govt completes 9 years

May 26, 2023

New Delhi, May 26: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party also said the government should mark this day as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had raised critical issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here.

Ramesh, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet 'Nau saal, Nau sawaal' and said Modi had become the prime minister on this day nine years ago and therefore, the party wants to ask nine questions of him.

"We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions," Ramesh said.

Posing the questions to the prime minister, he asked, "Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?"

Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three "black" farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn't farmers' income double over the last nine years, he asked.

Accusing the government of indulging in corruption and cronyism, Ramesh queried why the prime minister is putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his "friend" Adani.

"Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer," he asked.

On the issue of national security, Ramesh said the Congress wants to ask "why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory".

He also asked why deliberately "politics of hatred" for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled.

"Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census," Ramesh said in another poser.

He also questioned the government over democracy and federalism, alleging that it has "weakened" our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years.

Khera alleged that the promises made by the government in the last nine years were detached from the reality.

"So when we demand answers, don't take us 900 years back. Everyone wants to know what you did in the last nine years ....We would urge you (prime minister) to apologise during the events being held in the next five days for the betrayal of the country in the last nine years," he said.

Ramesh asked, "Why are you practising politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders and why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?".

He alleged that the government had "weakened" the schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules.

"Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to Covid-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home, and not provide any support?" Ramesh asked.

May 18,2023

Bengaluru, May 18: Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Thursday cautioned the party's central leadership that if a Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) post is not given to a Dalit, there would be adverse reaction and it would spell trouble for the party.

The 71-year-old Parameshwara, a Dalit, was deputy chief minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (eight years).

His veiled warning came hours after the Congress announced that Siddaramaiah would be chief minister and D K Shivakumar would be his only deputy.

To a question about Shivakumar having allegedly put a condition to the leadership that he should be the only DCM, Parameshwara said, "What he has said might be right in Shivakumar's point of view, but high command's viewpoint should be different. High Command has to decide, we expect them (high command) to..."

On whether injustice has been done to Dalits by not giving a DCM post to the community, he said the people, especially the Dalit community, have huge expectations.

"Understanding these expectations, our leadership will have to make a decision. If it doesn't happen, naturally there will be reactions for it. There is no need for me to say it. Instead of realising it later, if they rectify it now it will be better. Or else it may cause trouble for the party. I would like to tell them to understand it," Parameshwara said.

He said he was an aspirant for both the posts of CM and DCM.

"I was both chief minister and deputy chief minister aspirant but now we have to abide by the decision of the high command, so let's see what they will do in the days to come. For now they have made announcements about the two, we will have to wait and see how they will do justice during the cabinet expansion," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The high command has announced CM and DCM. Siddaramaiah is becoming CM for the second time from our party, we expect him to provide good administration. Expectations of people are huge on us because of the promise of good administration in our manifesto. I welcome the decision and expect them to take all of us into confidence in giving good administration."

Parameshwara, who represents Koratagere in Tumakuru district, had lost the 2013 assembly polls, when he was KPCC president. He was a contender for the chief minister's post then, but as he was defeated, he was made an MLC and a minister in the Siddaramaiah government (2013-2018).

Responding to a question about "none of them" (Dalits) having asked for the DCM post with a strong voice, Parameshwara said a strong voice doesn't mean shouting with a demand.

"We have asked (for posts)...I hope the high command will pay attention to it, as people have voted for us and have contributed to Congress coming to power. We have to keep this in mind and move ahead," he said.

Earlier in the day, before Congress's official announcement naming Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as CM and DCM, respectively, Parameshwara in response to a question on whether he would ask for a DCM post, said, "What is there to ask? They should give. As I was DCM earlier, I expect them to give. Let's see..."

Objecting to Shivakumar's alleged demand that he alone should be DCM, he said, "One person alone should be in power (and) others should not be is not a right stand. Everyone has contributed towards the party coming to power. All communities have contributed, and naturally, justice should be done to them."

Pointing out that Dalits, Lingayats, and minorities have strongly stood by the Congress party in the polls, he said the Congress has won in 35 out of 51 Dalit seats.

"Along with that, in two general seats the community candidates have won, so it is totally 37. The Dalit votes have made an impact in several other segments," he said.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

May 24,2023

New Delhi, May 24: The new Parliament building, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 28, has found itself in the middle of a political controversy.

Congress and other Opposition parties have been voicing their displeasure at the fact that President Droupadi Murmu, who is the constitutional head of the Parliament, has not been invited to inaugurate the new structure.

Another point of contention for the Opposition is the fact that May 28, which is the birthday of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, has been chosen as the date for the inauguration.

This has led to a war of words between the BJP and Opposition parties.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) became the first party to announce that they would be boycotting the inauguration ceremony soon after invites for the same were sent out by the Lok Sabha Secretary. TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Twitter: "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out."

Soon after, Aam Admi Party (AAP) followed suit. 

Since then, the list of parties who have come out to announce that they will be boycotting the ceremony has been increasing. Currently, these are the parties (and the number of MPs they have) who have officially announced that they will be keeping a distance when PM Modi inaugurates the new structure on May 28:

1. Indian National Congress
2. Trinamool Congress
3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
4. Janata Dal (United)
5. Aam Aadmi Party
6. Nationalist Congress Party 
7. Shiv Sena (UBT)
8. Communist Party of India (Marxist)
9. Samajwadi Party
10. Rashtriya Janata Dal
11. Communist Party of India
12. Indian Union Muslim League
13. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
14. National Conference
15. Kerala Congress (Mani)
16. Revolutionary Socialist Party 
17. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
18. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
19. Rashtriya Lok Dal

May 13,2023

Bengaluru, May 13: With hours to go for the final results of the Karnataka Assembly polls to be declared, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

Counting for the Assembly polls began at 8 am that will decide the fate of 2,615 candidates across parties.

Speaking to the media ahead of the counting, Kumaraswamy cited the exit polls which predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD(S) and a clear edge to the Congress party with some even predicting a majority for the grand old party and said that according to the predictions, there is no need for him to explore options.

"In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," he said.

"No one has contacted me till now. Let us see the final results first. According to the exit polls, there is no need for options. Let us see," the JD(S) leader added.

The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held on Saturday, three days after the voting concluded to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly.

Notably, Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka as four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting for a hung assembly with an advantage to the party. A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress. Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign with their full force.

The Congress on the other hand worked hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state.Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns. An incumbent government has not returned to power in Karnataka after a full term of five years since 1985.

