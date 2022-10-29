  1. Home
‘95% donations through electoral bonds going to BJP as donors scared of funding other parties’

News Network
October 29, 2022

bonds.jpg

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting 95 per cent of the total donations made through electoral bonds as donors are not providing funds to other parties out of fear.

Addressing a press conference here as part of the Congress's campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the senior party leader accused the BJP of even "threatening" corporates, who wish to donate to Congress and other political parties.

He also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying they spend money for suppressing any negative news against them. "If donation is given to other parties, the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department will come knocking on the doors of the donors.

In our democracy, even donations are going to one party only. They have amassed crores of rupees, which they use to build five-star party offices across the country," Gehlot alleged. "Following the introduction of electoral bonds, 95 per cent of the total donations are going to BJP.

Donors are not giving to other parties out of fear. BJP has introduced a model wherein money collected through donations is being used to change state governments, like they did in Maharashtra and Karnataka," he claimed.

Accusing the ruling BJP of being a "fascist" force, Gehlot said the party wins election on religious lines instead of any policy, programme or principles. "Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi.

But there is an atmosphere of violence and unrest here. The situation is dangerous for democracy. All sections of the society are unhappy with BJP. Time has come to change this regime and Congress is ready to form the next government," he added.

State BJP leaders were not available for comment over his allegations. Gehlot, who is Congress's senior observer for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, also accused the AAP and its national convener Kejriwal of controlling the media through money.

"What Kejriwal is doing is also dangerous for democracy. They spend money for suppressing any negative news against them and run their announcements continuously. Their TV interviews are also fake.

They created an atmosphere during the last three months that everything has changed (in their favour). But that is not true. People know their tricks," he said. 

October 20,2022

modi.jpg

The rupee hit a new record low of 83.08 against a resurgent dollar early on Thursday, October 20, after breaching the 83-mark for the first time ever in the previous session as investor concerns about an impending recession reduced risk appetite.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 83.0925 per dollar after opening at 82.9825 and hitting a new record low of 83.1212.

PTI reported that the rupee fell 6 paise to a new all-time low of 83.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

In the previous see-saw session, the domestic currency had reversed sharp gains from earlier on Wednesday to close at its weakest level of 83.02 per dollar, driven by the Reserve Bank of India likely buying dollars at about 82 in currency futures to buffer up its capacity to intervene. 

"After consolidating in the range of 82 to 82.70 for 8 trading sessions, the rupee all of sudden jumped to 83 levels, making the uneventful day an eventful one. The show began in the last one and a half hours when it depreciated by 60 paise from 82.43 to 83.03," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors.

The rupee's slide was amplified by broad dollar strength and stop losses at 72.40, a level the RBI probably wanted to protect.

"Yesterday, the rupee's weakness was caused by probable dollar buying at 82.02 by the RBI in currency futures and outflows of large size of about $500 million from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"The RBI did not protect 82.40, and short covering of the pair took it to 83.00, with stop losses triggered between 82.40 to 83.50," he added.

Reuters quoting traders reported that a sell-off in the currency had occurred in the last 1.5 hours of trading on Wednesday due to significant corporate dollar and custodian outflows.

The domestic currency's "saving grace" following "yesterday's disaster" is that it stayed largely unchanged at about the 83 levels after regular trading hours, a Currency Dealer at a Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

"In initial trades, traders will be looking to assess how sticky this new big figure proves," added the trader.

Separately, more indications that elevated inflation will keep major central banks in rate-hike mode after British inflation rose to 40-year highs boosted the dollar's appeal.

A rise in US Treasury yields on predictions that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates aggressively hurt global risk assets' recent rebound rally.

The scorching inflation data released this week by Canada, Britain, and New Zealand also showed that central banks throughout the world are still struggling to rein in decades-high inflation, even at the cost of stunting economic growth, fanned recession worries, and rising demand for safe-haven assets.

The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday and the yen fell to a new 32-year low on Thursday, keeping markets on high alert for any indications of an intervention.

"You still can't write off the US dollar, I'm still not convinced that we've necessarily seen the highs for this cycle," Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB), told Reuters.

The Japanese yen hit a fresh trough of 149.96 per dollar, with the brittle Japanese currency losing ground for 11 successive sessions, including 32-year lows six times.

"Looks like it's the rabbit caught in the headlights at the moment," said NAB's Mr Attrill.

"Given that Treasury yields have moved decisively above 4 per cent, were it not for the threat of intervention, then I think dollar/yen would already be trading north of 150."

News Network
October 27,2022

azamkhan.jpg

Lucknow, Oct 27: A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 alleged hate speech case, a government lawyer said.

However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

News Network
October 17,2022

taroor.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: "I am standing for change", Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor said on Monday after casting his vote along with 264 other party delegates from the state.

Of the total 310 delegates in Kerala, 264 cast their vote till 1 PM in favour of either Tharoor or his rival Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been openly supported by the senior party leaders in the southern state. Polling will end at 4 PM.

Prior to casting his vote, Tharoor told reporters here that there is a need for a change in how the party functions and this poll was part of that.

After casting his vote, he told reporters that he did not stand in the election for himself, but instead he stood for the Congress and the country.

"India needs a strong Congress. I did not contest for my political future, but for that of the Congress and India. I am here as a viable alternative. I am standing for change. A change in how the party functions," he said.

Tharoor also said that both sides would get a significant number of votes and it will not be an easy election for either side.

He also reiterated what he has been saying for some time, that the Gandhi family had told him there was no official candidate of the party.

Besides him, other senior party leaders from Kerala also cast their vote by afternoon at Indira Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which saw delegates queuing up outside since morning.

While many of the senior leaders from Kerala, the home turf of Tharoor, have openly declared their support for Kharge, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram has claimed that he has support of the youth leaders and party workers.

Senior party leaders like Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan have said that Kharge was better suited for the party president post as he has risen through the ranks and was more experienced than Tharoor.

Tharoor, who has made an aggressive bid for the party's top post, during the poll campaign had on many occasions said the Congress leaders in Kerala appeared to be against him.

This was refuted by the senior party leaders in Kerala who said that they are not opposed to Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to coax him into withdrawing his candidature.

The counting of votes would be taken up on October 19 and the results are expected the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from across the country were expected to cast their votes during the day.
 

