  2. ‘96 countries have agreed for mutual acceptance of covid vaccination certificates with India’

November 9, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 9: Ninety-six countries have agreed to mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes, Mandaviya said in a statement.

"At present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and also those who recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved Covid vaccines," Mandaviya stated.

Consecutively, persons travelling from these countries are provided certain relaxations as enunciated in the Union Health Ministry's guidelines on international arrivals issued on October 20, 2021.

For those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded from the CoWIN portal, the ministry said.

Among the 96 countries are Canada, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Angola, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Montenegro, and Iceland.

Eswatini, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, Kyrgyz Republic, Belarus, Armenia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Andorra, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Maldives, Comoros, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Peru, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Brazil have also agreed to mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India.

Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Columbia, Trinidad & Tobago, Commonwealth of Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nepal, Iran, Lebanon, State of Palestine, Syria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Australia, Mongolia, and Philippines are the other countries.

"The Ministry of Health along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries," the minister said.

"The Union government's commitment to accelerate the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country has resulted in crossing the 100 crore milestone in administration of doses on October 21, 2021," he stated.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore. 

November 4,2021

New Delhi, Nov 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers at Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali.

Addressing the soldiers in Nowshera, PM Modi said the place, which has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists, was a living example of soldiers' valour.

Modi, who has been celebrating Diwali with troops since 2014, said that "the bravery of the soldiers added colour to the festival of lights." "I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here," he said, adding that he was there as a family member and not as a Prime Minister. 

"Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Bharat Maa'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals," the prime minister said. 

PM Modi lauded the brigade for the role it played during the surgical strike. 

Hiting out at the previous government, PM Modi said, "Earlier, it used to take years together to procure defence equipment for the security forces. The commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector is the the only way to change old methods.

Army chief General M M Naravane had carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas, including Rajouri, on Wednesday and he was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

November 1,2021

Screenshot_20211101-143126_Chrome.jpg

A former Miss Kerala and the runner-up in the same beauty pageant were killed in a road accident at Vytilla near Kerala’s Kochi after their car hit a motorcycle and turtled, police said on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram resident Ancy Kabeer and 25-year-old Anjana Shajan, a Thrissur native, were killed when their car allegedly swerved in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. Two other passengers in the car were also injured in the accident which took place around 1am on Monday.

"One another person who was with them in the car is admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition is serious. He hails from Mala in Thrissur," a police official told PTI.

However, the condition of the fourth person is said to be stable. Police suspect that only the driver was wearing the seatbelt.

Kabeer and Shajan were the winner and runner-up respectively in the 2019 edition of Miss Kerala and were good friends, their relatives said.

November 7,2021

Belagavi, Nov 7: Tension prevailed in Maratha Colony in Karnataka's Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday after Hindu activists laid siege to a residential building alleging mass religious conversion.

The protesters claimed that as many as 200 people, including women and children from rural backgrounds, were put up in the building on the pretext of mass prayer for the purpose of religious conversion.

The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. However, before the police reached the spot, many participating in the mass prayer fled the spot. The angry protesters locked the remaining people in a room, who were allowed to leave only after the police arrived.

The Hindu activists claimed that they had information that religious conversions take place in the building every Sunday on the pretext of mass prayers.

About 20 policemen have been stationed near the building as a precautionary measure.

