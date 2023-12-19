  1. Home
96-yr-old Advani, 90-yr-old Joshi requested not to attend Ram Temple event

December 19, 2023

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, veteran BJP stalwarts who spearheaded the Ram Temple agitation in the early 1990s, have been “requested not to come” to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the temple next month because of their advanced age, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

They have accepted the trust's request, he added.

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Advani, 96, is a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 1990, he embarked on Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya to press for his party's demand for the temple.
In the general elections next year, the BJP emerged as the second largest party after the Congress.

Murli Manohar Joshi, who will turn 90 next month, is also a founding member of the BJP.

December 18,2023

New Delhi, Dec 18: At least 30 Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of Winter Session after they protested in the chamber, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House on the massive security breach in Parliament last week. 

The fresh round of suspension comes after 13 Opposition MPs faced the action last week for demanding a statement by the Home Minister.

Apart from this, three more MPs were suspended pending a report from the Privileges Committee. This means that a total of 46 MPs have been suspended, 43 of them for seeking the Home Minister's statement on the security breach.

The suspended MPs include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress's leader in Lok Sabha, and Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the party in the House. Trinamool MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Ray and Satabdi Roy, and DMK members A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran are also on the list.

Speaking to the media, Mr Chowdhury said the government was behaving in a dictatorial manner and treating Parliament as BJP headquarters. He said the Opposition had been cooperating with the government ever since the session began.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the Opposition is protesting because of the government's refusal to accept their demand of a statement by the Home Minister.

"The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach.

Parliament is in session. INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility," Mr Ramesh said in the post.

In his first remarks on the security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview that the incident was "very serious". He said there is "no need to debate" this and that a "detailed investigation" should be carried out.

On the Opposition's demand for the Home Minister's statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has maintained that security inside the House is under the secretariat's purview and that it will not let the Centre intervene. "The government cannot intervene in (responsibilities of) Lok Sabha secretariat. We will not allow that either," he said last week.

Shocking scenes played out in the Lok Sabha chamber Wednesday when two intruders jumped from desk to desk and deployed coloured smoke from canisters. Their co-accused staged a similar protest outside the Parliament. They have told investigators that their objective was to draw attention to Manipur violence, unemployment and farmers' problems. A total of six people have been arrested in connection with a case so far. Delhi Police have invoked the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against the trespassers. 

December 14,2023

Puttur, Dec 14: A young scientist has allegedly ended his life under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Kallarpe in Aryapu village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is Bharath (24), who had landed a job at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad, couple of months ago.

It is learnt he had returned home a week ago and had tendered his resignation to his job. However his resignation was reportedly not accepted.

Last night Bharath had reportedly received a call from the DRDO office. Later he hanged himself, it is learnt. The exact reason for the suicide is not known.

A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police station and investigations are on.

December 9,2023

New Delhi, Dec 9: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who recently became a target of an unsavoury exchange on the floor of the house, has been suspended from his party - Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. "Anti-party activity" has been spelt out as the reason for the action against him.

"You were warned many times against statements or actions against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party. But, despite that you have continuously been acting against the party," the BSP said in a statement. A suspended MP is bound by the party whip.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had used communally provocative terror slurs against Mr Ali in the Parliament after which he met many big Opposition leaders. He even held a one-man protest outside Parliament yesterday to demand justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been expelled from Lok Sabha.

The MP from Amroha was seen with a placard hung around his neck which said "don't turn (the) victim into (the) culprit".

"Decorum in Parliament died in September... it was bombed when Ramesh Bidhuri made those comments. And now they are saying this? Today, (Mahatma) Gandhi and Ambedkar are crying," a visibly upset Ali said.

A massive political row erupted over Mr Bidhuri's remarks during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in September this year. The objectionable comments to target Mr Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP, led to a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri, known for his several controversial remarks.

The BJP MP, on Thursday, expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against Mr Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard both leaders separately.

The BSP, which avoided to comment on the issue, today accused Mr Ali, a former JD(S) leader, of going against the party line: "You were given the ticket on Deve Gowda's insistence who had assured that you will always follow the party line. Only after this assurance you were given the BSP memebership. But you forgot the assurances given by you and indulged in anti-party activities."

Danish Ali, who started his political journey with Janata Dal (Secular), joined the BSP in 2019 with the consent of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Six days later, his name was announced from Amroha constituency for 2019 general elections. He won the seat by defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP by a margin of nearly 63,000 votes.

