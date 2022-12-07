AAP scripts history, takes charge of Delhi civic body from BJP, ending its 15-year reign

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Aam Aadmi Party has finally ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation winning 132 seats. The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Both the ruling BJP and AAP have put up 250 candidates each for the elections, while the Congress has 247 aspirants and Bahujan Samaj Party, 132.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj).

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. The fate of 1,349 candidates at 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections compared with 2,538 in 2017.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The Delhi MCD results will likely be out by 3pm. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates on Delhi Election Result 2022

Details to follow.