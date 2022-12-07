  1. Home
  2. AAP scripts history, takes charge of Delhi civic body from BJP, ending its 15-year reign

AAP scripts history, takes charge of Delhi civic body from BJP, ending its 15-year reign

News Network
December 7, 2022

kejriwal.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Aam Aadmi Party has finally ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation winning 132 seats. The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

Both the ruling BJP and AAP have put up 250 candidates each for the elections, while the Congress has 247 aspirants and Bahujan Samaj Party, 132. 

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no. 145 (Andrews Ganj). 

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections. The fate of 1,349 candidates at 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections compared with 2,538 in 2017. 

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The Delhi MCD results will likely be out by 3pm. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates on Delhi Election Result 2022

News Network
November 28,2022

New Delhi, Nov 28: The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 81.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a lacklustre trend in domestic equity markets and a firm American currency overseas.

However, lower crude prices in the international market and fresh foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.81 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote 81.77, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee weakened by just one paisa to end at 81.71 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.41 per cent to 106.39.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 2.58 per cent to USD 81.47 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 27.97 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 62,265.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.45 points or 0.07 per cent to 18,500.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 369.08 crore, according to exchange data.

Foreign portfolio investors have rediscovered their liking for Indian equities, making a net investment of Rs 31,630 crore in November in hopes of an end to the aggressive rate hikes and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.

News Network
December 1,2022

protest.jpg

Belegavi, Dec 1: Activists of Kannada organisations staged sit-in protest and blocked movement of traffic at RPD Circle, Tilakwadi on Thursday demanding action against police officials who allegedly assaulted a student for displaying Kannada flag during a fest organised by KLS Gogte PU College on Wednesday evening.

Activists were detained while attempting to gain entry in the premises of the college to protest against the alleged incident.

It all started after one of the students of the host college was beaten up by another student for dancing with the Kannada flag during the fest. While videos of the fight between the two students went viral on social media, the minor student who was beaten up at the college accused Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Market Subdivision) N V Baramani of abusing and assaulting him when he went to file a complaint.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swambhimani staged sit-in protest at RPD Circle and blocked traffic movement. They raised slogans against police officials for allegedly assaulting the student. They also set a tyre on fire to express their ire.

"A student during the fest had displayed his love for Kannada and him being assaulted was not acceptable. Even police officials assaulted him and action needs to be taken against concerned officials," Karnataka Rakshana Vedike District president Deepak Gudagnatti said.

Activists later staged demonstration in front of the college gate and one of them tied the Kannada flag atop the arch. They raised slogans condemning the incident. Police detained some activists when they attempted to enter the college premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Gadadi said, "Both the students involved in the incident were Kannadigas and minors. We had brought them to the police station and told them not to bring linguistic issues in educational institutions. The incident had taken place when students were dancing and it was a spontaneous reaction."

Authorities of the KLS Gogte PU College expressed regret over the incident. "We will review the incident and take action against those responsible," they said.

Additional police personnel has been deployed near the college and RPD Circle to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. 

News Network
November 28,2022

