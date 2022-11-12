Acclaimed economist, Islamic thinker Najatuallah Siddiqi passes away at 91

Internationally acclaimed economist, Islamic thinker and winner of the King Faisal International Prize for Islamic Studies, Mohammad Najatuallah Siddiqi passed away at United States. He was 91.
Born in India in 1931, he was educated at Aligarh Muslim University as well as Rampur and Azamgarh. He served as associate professor of economics and professor of Islamic studies at the Aligarh Muslim University and as professor of economics at the King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in its Center for Research in Islamic Economics. He later became a Fellow at the Center for Near Eastern Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, and after that a visiting scholar at the Islamic Research & Training Institute, Islamic Development Bank, Jeddah.
He was a prolific writer in Urdu and English. According to WorldCat, he has 63 works in 177 publications in 5 languages and 1,301 library holdings. Several of his works have been translated into Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai, etc. Perhaps his most widely read book is Banking without interest which was published in 27 editions between 1973 and 2000 in 3 languages and is held by 220 libraries worldwide.
During his long academic career, he has supervised a number of Ph.D. theses in the universities in India, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Till the end he continued to be associated with a number of academic journals as editor or advisor. He had served on numerous committees and participated in many conferences in various parts of the world. He was a very helpful for all and shared his valuable knowledge in the society.
Siddiqi was also a former Central Advisory Council member of Jamat-e-Islami Hind. He was also a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Management Studies, Aligarh Muslim University, India.
