  2. Acclaimed surgeon Dr Anil Kumar dies of covid despite receiving second shot of vaccine

Acclaimed surgeon Dr Anil Kumar dies of covid despite receiving second shot of vaccine

May 9, 2021

May 9: Dr Anil Kumar Rawat, a prominent surgeon in Delhi passed away yesterday because of covid-19 despite being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. 

Before he was put on a ventilator at Delhi’s Saroj Hospital, 58-year-old Rawat had told a colleague: “I will come out of this. I have been vaccinated, I will come out.” 

Rawat, who had been with the hospital since its inception in 1996, was described as a “thorough gentleman” and a “jovial colleague” by those who had worked with him.

He had received the second shot of the Covishield vaccine at the beginning of March, said Dr P K Bhardwaj, the chief executive director of Saroj Hospital, who had known Dr Rawat since 1994.

“He was like my elder son. He passed MS surgery from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, and started his career in my unit from RB Jain hospital in 1994. He remained with me till his last breath,” Dr Bhardwaj said.

After contracting Covid about 10-12 days ago, Dr Rawat was initially in home isolation but had to be shifted to the hospital when his oxygen level started dipping.

Dr Bhardwaj said his team tried all that was possible to save him and even considered a lung transplant: “We gave him whatever was needed. We did everything possible… It’s a huge loss. So many doctors and healthcare staff are falling sick, even after being vaccinated, but they are recovering after having mild symptoms. This is the first death at present of a doctor who was fully vaccinated.”

Dr Rawat is survived by his wife, who is also a doctor in the gynaecology department at Saroj Hospital, and his daughter.

Dr Akash Jain, a surgeon at the hospital, who had known Dr Rawat for 16 years and was with him till Saturday morning, said he was put on a ventilator two days ago and had developed severe pneumonia leading to respiratory failure.

“He was like a younger brother to me. It’s a loss that’s hard to explain… I was with him till his last breath. He was a fighter. Before he was put on a ventilator, he said to me ‘I’ll come out of this. I have been vaccinated, I’ll come out’,” Dr Jain said.

Dr Rawat had been holding OPD consultations till about mid-April, his colleagues said, and would do surgery for Covid-negative patients.

His fellow surgeon Dr P K Gambhir, who was heading the unit Dr Rawat was in, said he had given him command over the unit for about 2-3 years considering that he was very competent.

“There was an occasion in the past where we had a difference of opinion in the management of a patient. It happens sometimes. I later realised, however, that what Dr Rawat was saying was right… He had earned the respect of everyone at the hospital because he was very helpful. If some staff faced financial difficulty, he stepped in to help them,” Dr Gambhir said.

He recalled that Dr Rawat’s daughter got married in November last year. “He went out of his way to do what he could for patients and everyone else… It’s a great loss; I will miss him. It’s not easy to forget someone like him.”

The death left the medical fraternity stunned given that it is rare for someone who has received both doses to develop severe symptoms.

May 6,2021

Bengaluru, May 6: Four people including two doctors have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in connection with the bed allotment scam following raids across all eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike war rooms.

The arrests come a day after BJP legislators, led by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, live-streamed an exposé of alleged corruption in bed allocation by staff at the South zone war room. One of the arrested accused, Dr. Rehan, is in charge of the South zone war room, while the other, Dr. Suresh, is the Bommanahalli war room in-charge.

“We have taken Dr. Rehan into custody and are trying to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the racket. The second accused, Dr. Suresh, has tested positive for COVID-19, and we are yet to question him,” said a senior police official.

The duo allegedly instructed the third accused, a Bommanahalli war room staffer, Shashi Kumar, to block and unblock the beds using BU IDs. The police suspect that beds were being blocked in the name of asymptomatic patients in home isolation, only to be sold to others later.

CCB officials are checking records of the other war rooms in R.R. Nagar, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli as part of the investigation.

The CCB also suspects the involvement of many private hospitals. The day the BJP legislators exposed the scam, the Jayanagar police arrested a social worker, Nethravathi, and her nephew, Rohith Kumar, in a sting operation. They were allegedly selling blocked beds to desperate families for anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000, and are suspected to have contacts with war room staff and hospitals. The CCB has taken over the case as part of its probe into the bed allotment scam.

Sub-Inspector Chandan Kale, Jayanagar, who had initially probed the case, said the duo would get information about vacant beds across the city and get them blocked until they were sold. “The accused would then inform their contacts on the field, who approached people looking for beds for their loved ones. Once money exchanged hands, the beds were unblocked briefly to facilitate the admission of patients who had paid them,” said Mr. Kale.

Using this modus operandi, the accused sold a bed at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar on May 1. According to police sources, the bed had been blocked in the name of Chandrasekhar, who was actually in home isolation. “Many touts, who are part of the racket, have switched off their phones and are on the run. Efforts are on to track them down,” a senior police officer said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, speaking to the media on the probe, said there was nothing communal in the investigation. “Anyone found guilty will be punished,” he said.

Lokayukta P. Vishwanath Shetty has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged bed-blocking scam and ordered a parallel probe by the Lokayukta Police. He directed that a report be submitted to him in three weeks.

In his order, he said the Lokayukta probe will not limit itself to the South zone but will investigate bed allotment for COVID-19 patients in the entire city. He has directed the officials concerned to submit details of all beds allocated till date.

May 7,2021

Chennai, May 7: Immediately after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took five decisions, including disbursing the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 promised as Covid-19 relief for rice ration cardholders, and reducing the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 per litre. 

Stalin, who was sworn-in as Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, assumed office at his chamber inside Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. The first file that Stalin put his seal of approval related to disbursing of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 of the Rs 4,000 promised as one-time Covid-19 relief for families in the state. 

“The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be disbursed in the month of May to 2.07 crore rice ration cardholders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crores,” a statement from the government said. The next file that Stalin signed was to reduce the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre from May 16. 

While the first two are election promises, another important decision is that the government will bear the expenses of Covid-19 treatment for patients who get admitted to private hospitals under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. 

Stalin also announced the formation of a separate department 'Chief Minister in your constituency' to look into complaints and petitions received from people during his election campaign. The department will be headed by IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar, who hails from Karnataka. 

The fifth decision is to allow free bus travel for women in town buses. The scheme would lead to an additional expense of Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations which will be compensated by the government. 

May 8,2021

New Delhi, May 8: While 1,70,841 Covid patients across the country are on ventilator, as many as 9,02,291 patients are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the pandemic situation, the minister said that 1.34 percent of Covid caseload was in ICU, 0.39 percent of cases were on ventilators and 3.70 percent Covid patients were on oxygen support.

He said that across the country, the number of patients in ICU beds is 4,88,861 while 1,70,841 patients were on ventilators and 9,02,291 patients were on oxygen support.

The meeting was attended by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare and Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were present virtually.

Paul gave a detailed report on the work of the Empowered Group-1 and highlighted the various efforts made towards ramping up hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of hospitalised patients.

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (Chair, EG-2) presented the current scenario of Liquid Medical Oxygen Production, Allocation and Supply.

Aramane stated that the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been maximized to meet the present demand of Covid patients.

The domestic production has increased to more than 9400 MT/day, the health ministry quoted him, adding that he also enumerated steps to import LMO, the status of establishment of PSA oxygen plants through the support of PMCARES fund with the support of DRDO and CSIR, enhancement of tanker availability, the functioning of the web portal and mobile application for Real-Time Tracking of LMO Tankers.

