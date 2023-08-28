  1. Home
  2. Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, to lift off on Sept 2, 2033, announces ISRO

Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, to lift off on Sept 2, 2033, announces ISRO

News Network
August 28, 2023

Aditya-L1-Mission.jpg

After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO on Monday announced the launch of Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun on September 2, 20203 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

The space agency said in a social media post that the spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2023

constable.jpg

Mumbai, Aug 16: The police probing the matter in which a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable named Chetan Singh killed four people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from his department named Tikaram Meena has made new revelations. The police said that the accused RPF constable threatened a burqa-clad woman passenger and forced her to chant 'Jai Mata Di' at gunpoint onboard the moving train.

As per reports from Indian Express, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary allegedly was going through coaches when he found a woman in a burqa. He pointed his gun towards the woman and asked her to say Jai Mata Di. The woman said in her statement that when she chanted Jai Mata Di, Chetan Singh then furiously told her to say loudly to which the adhered to and said it loudly.

As per reports, the incident came to light when the Police was investigating the matter. The Police also said that the whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras which were installed in the train coaches. The woman has been made a prime witness in the case. The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police also interrogated the accused RPF constable.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh is currently in judicial custody for the murder of four people. He is accused of killing an ASI and three other passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. The three passengers were identified as Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Sheikh and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala.

The horrific incident was captured on camera. In the video RPF constable Chetan Singh can be seen holding a gun in his hand while a man was dying at his feet. He was also threatening the passengers onboard the Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra to vote for PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The incident occurred on July 31.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2023

indochina.jpg

Johannesburg, Aug 25: China’s Foreign Ministry said early on Friday that President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks on Wednesday that both sides “should bear in mind the overall interests” of ties and “handle properly the border issue”.

Beijing also said the meeting at the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg came “at the request” of Prime Minister Modi.

Neither side had on Wednesday acknowledged a meeting, but Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday both sides agreed to step up efforts for the disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control after a conversation between the two leaders. 

While Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi had spoken briefly on the sidelines of the Bali G20 summit dinner last year about the need to “stabilise the LAC”, where a military standoff has been under way since April 2020, this is the first such conversation where the two leaders spoke at some length on resolving the issue in three years. The conversation could represent a thaw in ties that have been in limbo.

“In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China PM highlighted India’s concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas,” Mr. Kwatra said, adding that the two leaders had decided to “direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation”. Military commanders from both sides have in recent days been negotiating modalities for disengagement in two remaining friction areas in Demchok and Depsang. 

The statement from Beijing early on Friday provided little details on the talks, only saying that “the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest”.

It noted that the talks had been held at Mr. Modi’s request.

The statement said “President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region.”

“The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2023

lunarmission.jpg

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. 

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing took place days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

The lander and the six-wheeled rover (with total mass of 1,752 kg) are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days)

The lander with four legs, had multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.

The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the surface. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.