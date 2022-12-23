  1. Home
  After 2 years in UP jail, journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail in 'money laundering' case

December 23, 2022

Lucknow, Dec 23: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on apparent false terror charges while on his way to UP's Hathras to report on a Dalit woman's rape and murder two years ago, got bail today in a money laundering case from the High Court.

He had already got bail in the terror case — filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related laws — from the Supreme Court in September, but remained in jail in Lucknow as he'd got no relief so far in the related case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.

Earlier this month, a court in Lucknow had framed charges against him and six others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which meant the trial could finally begin. The other accused are KA Rauf Sherif, Atikur Rahman, Masud Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Razzak and Ashraf Khadir.

The police have claimed that these men are members of the since-banned organisation Popular Front of India and its student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI). The main allegation is that he was going to Hathras on directions of the PFI with an intention to spread communal discord.

Siddique Kappan and his lawyers have repeatedly denied any involvement in terror acts or financing, and argued that he was traveling to Hathras only for journalistic work.

Three months ago, when the Supreme Court gave him bail in the terror case, Opposition parties and journalist groups welcomed the order. They allege that Mr Kappan was made a "soft target" by UP's BJP government for being a Muslim.

Mr Kappan along and three of the co-accused — Atikur Rehman, Mohammad Alam and Masud Ahmad — were arrested by the UP police in Mathura in October 2020 while on the way to Hathras.

It was days after a Dalit woman there died after she was allegedly gang-raped. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking protests and widespread condemnation of Yogi Adityanath's BJP government.

December 13,2022

Udupi, Dec 13: A male sambar deer reportedly died after being hit by a train near the Indrali Railway bridge in Karnataka's Udupi on Monday.

Udupi deputy range forest officer Suresh Ganiga said the sambar deer was hit by a Mumbai-Mangaluru train at around 6 a.m. The animal was about five-year-old.

The forest department rushed to the spot to examine the animal after the railway police informed them.

The body has been disposed of as per the forest department rules. Postmortem reports are awaited.

December 10,2022

Ishan Kishan, the diminutive opening batter, slammed a belligerent double hundred during India's third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram. 

Kishan, who was drafted in for the last match of the series after captain Rohit Sharma got injured, threw caution to the wind as he slammed 23 boundaries and 9 sixes to reach the 200-run mark in just 126 deliveries. He had completed his century in just 85 balls.

Kishan broke the world record held earlier by West Indies great Chris Gayle, of slamming the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup. Kishan bettered the record by a massive 12 deliveries and also became the youngest cricketer to breach the 200-run mark in ODIs.

He has now become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to slam a double century in ODIs. Rohit has three scores of 200-plus to his name. Ishan has become the 7th batter in the history of ODIs to score 200 runs in an innings.

The others apart from the Indians are New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

Kishan eventually got out for 210 runs, having slammed 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his innings.

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.

December 10,2022

Karnataka Sangha Qatar in cooperation with Indian cultural Center hosted Indian Community Welcome reception to FIFA invited dignitary N. A. Haris, Vice-President - All India Football Federation (AIFF), President of Karnataka Football Association and member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Shanti Nagar Assembly, Bengaluru and felicitated him in traditional Mysore style on 21st November 2022 at Ashok Hall Auditorium of Indian Cultural Centre. 

Dignitaries present during this event was President of Indian Cultural Center P N Baburajan, Vice President of Indian Cultural Center Subramanaya Hebbgelu, President of ICBF Vinod Nair and members of Indian community members. The platform to this felicitation was created by Indian Cultural Centre to Honour the dignitaries visiting State of Qatar during the FIFA 2022 event.

Mahesh Gowda President - Karnataka Sangha Qatar welcomed the gathering and thanked N. A. Haris, for giving time for the reception and expressed confidence that under his leadership All India Football Federation will scale to greater heights, Mahesh gowda also thanked Indian cultural organisations for their invite and all Associated Organisations for felicitating the guest. 

PN Baburajan in his address briefed the dignitary about Indian Cultural Center and how ICC is involved in the FIFA 2022 celebrations. Vinod Nair in his speech mentioned about how we Indians are proud to be part of this success of FIFA and hoped that India qualify for world cups in future under the leadership of AIFF. Mr. NA Haris thanked Karnataka Sangha Qatar and Indian Cultural Center for their warm welcome and the opportunity to meet the community and briefed. 

Haris also briefed the audience about how AIFF new committee plans to strength football and also mentioned how Indian Ladies football team is getting stronger in these days. Program emcee was done by KSQ Joint secretary Mr. Manjoth and Vote of thanks by Sports Secretary Mr. Zakhir Ahmed.

