  2. After 28 months and a long fight, journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail

After 28 months and a long fight, journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail

News Network
February 2, 2023

kappan.jpg

More than two years after he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while heading to the Hathras home of a young Dalit woman who died after an alleged gangrape, journalist Siddique Kappan was released from a Lucknow jail on Thursday morning.

Lucknow Senior Jail Superintendent Ashish Tiwari confirmed to The Indian Express that Kappan was released at 8.30 am on Thursday. “All his paperwork was completed, and then he was released,” said Tiwari.

Kappan’s release comes more than a month after he was granted bail on December 23 by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking to the media after his release, Kappan said that it was a “long fight” to acquire bail and be released. “After 28 months and a long fight, I am out today. I got a lot of support from the media and I am happy,” he said.

Asked about the allegations levelled by the police against him, he said, “I had gone to do reporting there (in Hathras). What is wrong in that?…Nothing was found on me except my laptop and mobile phone. I had two pens and a notebook too.”

Kappan and three others were held in Mathura on October 5, 2020, while heading to Hathras.

The high court in an order passed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had said that “except for allegations that Rs 5,000 was transferred in the bank account of co-accused, Atikur Rahman, there is no other transaction, either in the bank account of the accused-applicant or in the bank account of co-accused”.

It said that Kappan was entitled to be released on bail as the “proceeds of crime is less than Rs 1 crore and there is no likelihood” of Kappan “to commit the same offence in future”.

Kappan had been granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 9 last year in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case after being booked by the UP Police for alleged links with the radical Popular Front of India – the outfit and its affiliates were banned by the Centre on September 28.

While granting Kappan bail in the UAPA case, the Supreme Court inquired what exactly had been found against him, and also noted “the length of custody undergone”.

In December, a Lucknow court framed charges against Kappan and six others in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The other accused are K A Rauf Sherif, Atikur Rahman, Masud Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Razzak and Ashraf Khadir.

News Network
January 27,2023

Gaza.jpg

Israel has launched massive airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip a day after killing at least 10 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, prompting the Palestinian resistance to fire rockets at the occupied territories in retaliation.

The Palestinian Information center said Israeli warplanes raided areas west and south of Gaza, including posts belonging to the Palestinian resistance, on Thursday night and Friday at dawn.

The Quds News Network said that Palestinian citizens' homes have been inflicted with severe damage as a result of the violent Israeli bombing of a resistance site in the central Gaza Strip. 

In retaliation, the Palestinian resistance responded to the aggression by firing retaliatory rockets at illegal Israeli settlements surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli media confirmed that at least eight rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military claimed that the rockets were intercepted by missile defenses, and said there were no injuries reported.

Security sources in Hamas said there had been 15 strikes on the enclave, with no injuries reported so far.

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that its air defenses responded to the hostile Israeli warplanes in the skies of the Gaza Strip, with surface-to-air missiles and anti-ground missiles.

The Israeli air raids were carried out a day after 10 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Nine Palestinians lost their lives following a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank. Israeli forces gunned down a 10th Palestinian during clashes in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

In Jenin, more than 70 Israeli armed vehicles and hundreds of Israeli soldiers stormed the flashpoint city and the neighboring refugee camp, leaving the residents and popular resistance groups with no choice but to defend themselves and confront the occupation forces.

Among those killed by Israeli forces in Jenin was a Palestinian 61 year old woman identified as Majeda Obeid who was killed in her home while performing prayers.

Jenin resident Umm Youssef Al-Sawalmi said homes were hit during the raid. "Windows, doors, walls and even the refrigerator, everything was damaged by the bullets," she said.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed to respond to Thursday's army raid in Jenin. According to analysts, the Palestinian resistance has a legitimate right to defend itself in face of Israeli aggressions that have been ongoing for decades, with major escalations taking place since the far-right extremist regime headed by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in December. 

News Network
January 24,2023

USA.jpg

Half Moon Bay, Jan 24: An Asian farm worker was in custody Monday after seven of his colleagues were killed in front of children at sites in California, days after a mass shooter killed 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.

The latest bloodshed to hit Asian Americans in California occurred at two farms around Half Moon Bay, a coastal community near San Francisco.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said seven people were killed and one injured in the twin shootings, and that a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident named Chunli Zhao had been taken into custody.

As the new tragedy unfolded, detectives at the southern end of the state were still probing what drove an elderly Asian immigrant to shoot dead 11 people gathered in celebration at a suburban dance hall -- before taking his own life as police closed in.

Both suspects used semiautomatic handguns in their assaults, and both appeared to have connections to at least some of their victims.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said deputies had been dispatched to two nurseries around Half Moon Bay, a rural spot south of San Francisco, mid-afternoon Monday.

Four people were dead at one of them and one critically wounded.

"Shortly thereafter three additional victims were also located deceased with gunshot wounds at a separate shooting scene," she told reporters.

"There's people that live at the location as well... it was in the afternoon when kids were out of school and for children to witnesses it is unspeakable," she said.

Corpus said Zhou then drove to a sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay where ABC7 crews captured dramatic footage of his arrest as he was pulled to the ground by armed officers.

"Zhao was taken into custody without incident and a semi-automatic handgun was located in his vehicle," Corpus said.

Reports said the dead are Chinese farmworkers, and that Zhao had worked at one of the farms.

News of the fresh carnage came as detectives just a few hundred miles (kilometers) away in Monterey Park were trying to piece together why Huu Can Tran gunned down revellers gathered at a dance studio for Lunar New Year on Saturday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday that Tran, who had been arrested in 1994 for unlawful possession of a firearm, fired 42 rounds in the attack.

But, he said, much was still unknown.

"What drove a madman to do this? We don't know. But we intend to find out," he told reporters.

Luna confirmed officers had been told Tran may have been known to some of his victims, but said there was currently no evidence he was related to any.

News of a second mass shooting in California in less then 48 hours spread ripples of shock through the state, which already has some of the strictest firearm laws in the United States.

An exasperated Governor Gavin Newsom, who had earlier Monday been in Monterey Park where he lashed out at federal inaction over guns, called it another "tragedy."

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy," he tweeted.

Saturday night's mass shooting was the worst in the United States since a teenage gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 people at an elementary school last May. All but two were children.

On Monday a picture began to emerge of the culprit in Monterey Park, a man who, according to his marriage license, had immigrated from China, and who had been a regular at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the past.

Tran's ex-wife told CNN the couple had met there two decades ago when he offered to give her informal lessons.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said they married a short time later, but the relationship did not last, with the divorce finalized in 2006.

She said Tran, who sometimes worked as a truck driver, was not violent, but could be impatient.

A man who said he had previously known Tran said he would complain about dance teachers, who, he claimed, would say "evil things about him", CNN reported.

He was "hostile to a lot of people there," the man told the broadcaster.

Detectives who searched a mobile home where Tran had been living in Hemet, 85 miles (140 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, recovered a rifle, electronics and ammunition, Luna said.

Police in the city said earlier this month Tran had made "fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago."

The family of 65-year-old My Nhan said the tragedy was "still sinking in."

"She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends," a statement said.

"It's what she loved to do. But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance.

Amid the grief, one tale of heroism has given hope 26-year-old Brandon Tsay revealed how he grappled with Tran as the elderly man arrived at another dance studio, in what police believe was a planned second attack.

"He was hitting me across the face, bashing me in the back of my head, I was trying to use my elbows to get the gun away from him," Tsay told ABC.

"Finally, at one point I was able to pull the gun away from him, shove him aside, create some distance, point the gun at him, intimidate him, shouting, 'Get the hell out here. I'll shoot. Get away. Go.'"

News Network
January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 16-year-old girl from a school in Gerukatte in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a house, police said on Sunday.

The girl has been identified as Afifa, daughter of Abdul Razak, a resident of Kaje Mane in Kaniyur village of Belthangady taluk.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained though it is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

In a complaint, her father Abdul Razak Usman said that as usual, his daughter left home on Saturday for school. Around 10am, he received a call that his daughter was not well and was asked to come to the school immediately.

On reaching the school, he realised that she had been shifted to the government hospital in Belthangady. His daughter had visited a house near the school to use the washroom, according to the school's principal.

Since Afifa did not return for a long time and there was no response, the members of the house, where the girl had been using the toilet, informed gram panchayat member Abdul Karim and the principal of the school. 

They rushed to the house and found her lying down in the washroom. The case is under investigation at Belthangady police station.

