  After Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, 'saffronizatio' of Taj Mahal and Qutab Minar next

After Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, ‘saffronizatio’ of Taj Mahal and Qutab Minar next

News Network
May 22, 2022



It began with Ayodhya, went on to Kashi and now Mathura.

Chauvinists who call themselves as Hindu activists are clamouring for the 'liberation' of Kashi and Mathura and the battle is now being played out in courts.

The Gyanvapi mosque dispute has already reached the Supreme Court and after a court in Mathura allowed a petition seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah from the Krishna Janmabhoomi, the issue is all set blow up into another major controversy.

The list, however, does not stop here.

Over the years, several BJP leaders have repeated and amplified unhistorical claims that the Taj Mahal is in fact a Hindu temple that was built much before the reign of Shah Jahan.

In 2017, Vinay Katiyar, who was then a BJP Rajya Sabha member, claimed that the monument was in fact a Shiva temple named 'Tejo Mahalaya', which was 'originally' built by a Hindu ruler.

The 'Tejo Mahalaya' claim was first made by a propagandist and self-proclaimed historian named P N Oak in a book written in 1989. He made dogged efforts to establish his idea, and even petitioned the Supreme Court, which is said to have commented in 2000 that he had a "bee in his bonnet".

Oak argued that Shah Jahan's Taj was in fact a Hindu temple of Shiva that was "perhaps built in the 4th century to serve as a palace" by Raja Paramardi Dev.

Oak, who's also the founder of the Institute for Rewriting Indian History, believed that monuments attributed to Muslim rulers were actually Hindu in origin.

In 1976, he wrote a book called 'Lucknow's Imambaras are Hindu Palaces', and another titled 'Delhi's Red Fort is Hindu Lalkot'. In 1996, he published 'Islamic Havoc in Indian History'.

Oak claimed that 'Tejo Mahalaya' was destroyed and raided during Muhammad Ghori's invasion of India in the late 12th century, and that after the defeat of Humayun (mid-16th century), it passed into the hands of the Jaipur royal family and was managed by Jai Singh I, who was a senior Mughal mansabdar and the Raja of Amber.

According to Oak, the temple was then taken over by Shah Jahan, who turned it into a tomb and renamed it Taj Mahal.

Earlier this month, another petition filed in the Allahabad High Court demanding that the 22 locked room in the basement of the monument be unlocked to verify Hindu symbols, was tersely dismissed by the court which questioned the credentials of the petitioner – a BJP leader from Ayodhya.

Another monument in the list is the Qutub Minar in Delhi that has already been 'named' 'Vishnu Stambh'.

A group of saffron activists recently chanted Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Qutub Minar to emphasise their claim to the pillar.

Since Oak's books have turned into a Bible of sorts for Hindu activists, the Imambaras in Lucknow, the Red Fort in Delhi and other remnants of the Mughal rule will soon be on the list for 'liberation' (desecration).

News Network
May 19,2022

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the result for SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh released the SSLC exam 2022 merit list, along with the result. This year, a total 85.63 per cent students cleared the exams successfully.

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and private website- manabadi.co.in. 

The students can check the result and download the marksheet using the registration number/ roll number. The minimum passing marks in the SSLC, Class 10 exam is 35 per cent.

As many as 8.73 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared in the SSLC exams last year which was conducted between March 28 and April 11.

Last year, a total of 99.9 per cent of students passed in the SSLC, Class 10 exam; the result was announced on August 9. The board last year did not release a separate merit list, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks.

News Network
May 12,2022



New Delhi, May 12: Air India's new owner Tata Sons said on Thursday it would appoint Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approvals.

New Zealand-born Wilson, 50, will step down from his current role on June 15, Singapore Airlines said.

Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan.

Wilson's appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive of Air India after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India over his previous political links.

Tata Sons said in a statement Air India's board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.

Wilson will be replaced at Scoot by Leslie Thng, the current senior vice president, sales and marketing, at Singapore Airlines.

News Network
May 20,2022

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler or sitting pillion while travelling on road in India is mandatory. Not wearing a helmet is the most common offence in the country.

Making the rule stricter to reduce road accident fatalities, the government has added the latest update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act which will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 from two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets improperly.

As per the latest update to the Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed regardless of whether riders are wearing helmets.

Fines can be imposed under the following situations:

•    If a rider/pillion rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle or band of the headgear is untied, the person driving the motorcycle or scooter will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the helmet does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification or the ISI mark, the rider will be charged a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the rider violates other traffic rules, including jumping a red light will also attract a fine of Rs 2,000 despite wearing a helmet.

Penalty for not wearing protective headgear

According to Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, "whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for three months."

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 states that "every person driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer using straps or other fastenings provided on the headgear."
 

